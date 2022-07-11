ATM Market Summary Report 2022: ATM Capabilities in a Shrinking Ecosystem

DUBLIN, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 ATM Market Summary: Coping in a New Cash and Digital Era" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

As the COVID-19 pandemic ripples across consumer payments, the heavily cash-centric ATM is in a challenging position. Consumers' use of cash for daily transactional purposes (purchases, person-to-person payments) is on the decline, although larger amounts are being held at home.

At the same time, FIs are rationalizing and reducing their branch networks and revising branch configurations and staffing, putting ATMs in the role of supplementing cash handling in the branch. Enhanced cash-recycling ATMs are being deployed to improve the efficiency of cash management.

Simultaneously, the move to smartphone-based digital interfaces - and now the delivery of digital goods, namely cryptocurrencies - provides new opportunities for existing and new terminals.

The report looks at the usage related to the pandemic environment, cash usage that influences how consumers use ATMs, and trends in the design, deployment, and new capabilities.

Companies Mentioned

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco

LibertyX

NCR

Venmo

Walmart

Zelle

Key Topics Covered:

Shifts in Behavioral Baselines

Overall ATM and Cash Usage Trends

ATM Surcharging: A Thaw In Resistance?

ATM Capabilities in a Shrinking Ecosystem

List of Figures

Cash Handling Still Dominates ATM Usage

One in Three Households Sees an Overall Negative Effect From the Pandemic; Financial Effects Were Somewhat Less Negative

Card-based Usage Increased During the Pandemic, While Cash and Checks Experienced a Net Decline in Usage

Those Withdrawing Cash from ATMs Weekly or More Often Increased 6 Percentage Points in the Early Part of the Pandemic

Those Increasing or Decreasing ATM cash Withdrawals Balance Out Those Making Cash and Check Deposits Show Net Increases.

Cash Share of Transaction Dropped in 2020; Cash's P2P Decline Continued in 2021

Continuing Rapid Growth of Mobile P2P Displaces a Traditional Use of Cash and Checks

U.S. Consumers' Declining Use of Cash for Transactions is Consistent With Major Economies

Cash Carried On-person is Returning to Historical Average; Cash Held in Storage Continues to Climb

ATM Users Still Prefer Their Banks' Proprietary ATMs

While Consumers Try to Avoid Surcharges, There Was Some Softening of Resistance in the Early Part of the Pandemic

Younger ATM Users Are Also More Likely to Use an ATM Not from Their Own Bank, and to Incur Surcharges

Interest in Selected New ATM Capabilities Beyond Cash handling is Moderate

Experience With Alternative Authentication Methods Remains in Single Digits, With Some Willingness to Try

Today's Crypto User Base Provides Limited Footing for ATM Access, Especially the Small Base Being Paid in Crypto

Three ATM Terminal Segments Address Differing Service Needs

Story continues

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3e0jjm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atm-market-summary-report-2022-atm-capabilities-in-a-shrinking-ecosystem-301583637.html

SOURCE Research and Markets