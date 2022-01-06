U.S. markets open in 7 hours 49 minutes

ATMOFIZER ANNOUNCES INDOOR AGRICULTURE TESTING FOR MOLD REDUCTION

·4 min read
In this article:
Testing being conducted by LED lighting leader, SANlight in Austria

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Atmofizer Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Atmofizer") (CSE: ATMO) (Frankfurt: J3K) is pleased to announce that, following a pilot project, Atmofizer will begin secondary testing of its agglomeration technology with SANlight products in Austria. Atmofizer's technology uses proprietary sound wave technology to agglomerate microscopic airborne particles making them easier to capture and neutralize with UV light. SANlight is a leader in LED lighting technology for indoor gardening (better: horticultural LED lighting).

Mold is one of the most dangerous particulates in the air for all living things and is a major factor in negatively impacting crop yield per year. "The average grower loses 30% of his crop because of poor air quality," said Martin Anker, CEO of SANlight.

"As the world's population grows and the environment continues to be challenged by droughts, wildfires, etc. the need for sustainable and predictable food sources will continue to grow. We are eager to be a part of the industry by helping to manage and reduce mold to increase yield and the shelf life of produce," said Olivier Centner, CEO of Atmofizer.

"While I was CEO of Bluma Wellness, a Florida-based cannabis cultivator, we installed Atmofizer units in our greenhouses and our processing/packaging facilities, and we saw positive results. This is an exciting potential vertical for Atmofizer's technology," said Brady Cobb, former Bluma Wellness CEO and a member of the Company's newly formed agricultural advisory board.

"I am excited to leverage my expertise in the space and work with Atmofizer and SANlight in this application of Atmofizer's technology," said Martin Anker. "Together we have the potential to develop a solution for horticulture applications which maximizes crop yield by using efficient light and air purification technologies."

Corporate Update

The Company has formed an agricultural advisory board ("Agricultural Advisory Board") composed of agricultural specialists to advise Atmofizer's board of directors. The initial members of the Agricultural Advisory Board consist of Brady Cobb and Cole Cacciavillani. Mr. Cobb and Mr. Cacciavillani collectively have over 30 years of greenhouse growing expertise.

'We are honoured to leverage Brady and Cole's industry expertise and to work with SANlight. This is another exciting vertical application and an opportunity to distinguish Atmofizer from other air purification providers in the market. At our core we are a technology company with applications across many verticals." said Olivier Centner, CEO of Atmofizer.

For additional information, please visit https://atmofizer.com/.

About Atmofizer Technologies Inc.

Atmofizer's consumer and industrial solutions are based on its patent-protected and patent-pending technology for ultrafine particle agglomeration and neutralization. This capability creates a revolutionary and more efficient method for addressing the wide range of dangerous nano-scale particles, viruses and bacteria that are too small to be effectively managed by conventional HEPA filters and ultraviolet lights. Atmofizer plans to disrupt the air treatment industry by improving air safety and purification efficiency while lowering customers' operational costs.

Atmofizing air refers to the process of using ultrasonic acoustic waves to agglomerate (cluster together) small particles into a larger target that is then radiated by ultraviolet light to neutralize their harmful properties, making the air you breathe less hazardous to your health. Using units that atmofize air in tandem with HEPA filters can make the HEPA filters work more efficiently, enable the use of a less-powerful filter and result in a cleaner and longer-lasting filter that reduces operating costs and is less of a health hazard to clean or replace.

Atmofizer is patent-pending and patent-protected sole source of technology to atmofize air and is applying its proprietary technology in consumer and industrial air purification products currently manufactured under the Atmofizer brand, as well as in retail and commercial devices produced by other companies that integrate Atmofizer technology into their own products under license. Atmofizer's owned and licensed product lines include wearable, portable and mobile use for personal air treatment, as well as larger systems to handle higher air volumes for commercial, industrial, institutional and residential applications.

About SANlight GmbH

SANlight is an innovative company based in the west of Austria. At their location in Vorarlberg they develop and manufacture outstanding and efficient LED lights for use in the horticulture industry as well as in the home and hobby sectors. Many years of experience in horticulture and know-how in the fields of photonics and semiconductor technology flow into the development of their products.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, the testing collaboration with SANlight, the utilization of Atmofizer's technology in indoor agriculture and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 pandemic; a limited operating history, the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Atmofizer Technologies Inc.

