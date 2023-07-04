Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Atmos Energy, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = US$1.0b ÷ (US$21b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Atmos Energy has an ROCE of 5.0%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 5.3%.

In the above chart we have measured Atmos Energy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Atmos Energy here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Atmos Energy, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.0% from 7.4% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Atmos Energy. Furthermore the stock has climbed 47% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Atmos Energy you'll probably want to know about.

