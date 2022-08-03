U.S. markets close in 2 hours 26 minutes

Atmospheric Water Generator Market Size is projected to reach USD 7.76 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.35%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·8 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global atmospheric water generator market size was worth USD 1,600 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 7,762 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.35% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Asia-Pacific holds the most dominant position in the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.

New York, United States, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atmospheric Water Generators are mainly used inside the industries and business buildings, which have high setup costs. The industry's improved emphasis on environment-friendly practices is the reason behind the increased demand for atmospheric water generators in commercial and industrial buildings. The stated market is developing with limited competition in the global marketplace. The developing recognition of drinking safe water will probably reinforce the market over the forecasted period.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/atmospheric-water-generator-market/request-sample


Declining Fresh Water levels, Technological Evolutions, and Favorable Government Policies—Major Driving Forces for Atmospheric Water Generators

Freshwater is the utmost useful resource for human survival and is used for diverse functions aside from drinking, which incorporates commercial, agriculture, and other purposes. The decrease in water assets and the increase of population may be a significant threat to the existence of planet earth for humans and animals. The per capita water availability has significantly reduced in the last decade, which is why it is the time whilst people are looking to preserve water. With the elevated awareness about water conservation and the urge to get fresh water for everyday needs, atmospheric water generators are proving to be a blessing for the people residing in regions with a massive water shortage and acting as a key driver for the stated market.

Growing technological advancements inside the atmospheric water generators technology are allowing the producers to increase atmospheric water generators to have a super efficiency and positive environmental impact. The primary issue is the excessive-carbon footprint and requirement of excessive-power entry. The atmospheric water generator market is not so behind, with new technologies constantly evolving. There are non-stop enhancements inside the atmospheric water turbines generating clean water via numerous new strategies. The atmospheric water generators market is getting valuable support from the government, creating an additional synthetic water supply in the respective regions and helping to solve the water crisis to some extent.

Government guidelines, which include the drinking Water Directive within the European countries, the safe drinking Water Act inside the US, countrywide rural drinking Water Programme in India, are all intended to ensure secure potable water availability. Apart from all these things, the evolution of new technologies is taking this industrial segment to new heights. With constant technological changes happening in the industry, there are continuous improvements in the overall process of generating freshwater by extracting from the atmospheric conditions. This is why the atmospheric water generators are in demand and gathering the required attention on a global stage.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 7.76 Billion by 2030

CAGR

18.35% (2020-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Product, Application, and Regions

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

Akvo Atmospheric Water Systems, Dew Point Manufacturing, Ray Agua, Watermaker India Pvt Ltd., Planets Water, Water Technologies International Inc., etc

Key Market Opportunities

Increasing technical advancements in atmospheric water generator technology

Key Market Drivers

Declining Fresh Water Levels, Technological Advancements, and Favorable Government Regulations

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/atmospheric-water-generator-market


Regional Analysis of the Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market

Asia-Pacific holds the largest position in the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period. The increase in the number of atmospheric water generator installations in the region can be accredited to water scarcity and the depleting level of freshwater resources. Furthermore, rapid industrialization and booming infrastructure activities are instrumental in the increased demand for atmospheric water generators.

The Middle East and Africa acquire the second-largest position in the global atmospheric water generator market. It is expected to be worth USD 3,509 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.3%. The atmosphere must be feasible to have ample water generated from the atmospheric water generator, as the water generation depends on the surrounding atmosphere's temperature and humidity.

Europe also owns a sizeable share of the market. It has the highest number of industries operating in the region, which is one of the reasons for the growth of these water generator systems, though in fewer numbers but still functional. North America is the most developed region in the world, with the US and Canada accounting for a substantial market share of atmospheric water generators.


Key Highlights

  • The global atmospheric water generator market size was worth USD 1,600 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 7,762 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.35% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

  • Product-wise, the global atmospheric water generator market is categorized into Cooling Condensation and Wet Desiccation. Cooling Condensation accounts for the maximum share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period.

  • Application-wise, the global atmospheric water generator market is categorized as Industrial, Commercial, and Residential. The Industrial segment acquires the highest share of the global market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period.

  • The global atmospheric water generator market is primarily divided into four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific owns the largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5%.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/atmospheric-water-generator-market/request-sample


Competitive Players

The major players in the global atmospheric water generator market are

  • Akvo Atmospheric Water Systems

  • Dew Point Manufacturing

  • Ray Agua

  • Watermaker India Pvt Ltd.,

  • Planets Water

  • Water Technologies International Inc., etc.


Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market: Segmentation

By Product

  • Cooling Condensation

  • Wet Desiccation

By Application 

  • Industrial

  • Commercial

  • Residential

By Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • The Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENT

  1. Introduction

    1. Atmospheric Water Generator Market Definition

    2. Atmospheric Water Generator Market Scope

  2. Research Methodology

    1. Primary Research

    2. Research Methodology

    3. Assumptions & Exclusions

    4. Secondary Data Sources

  3. Market Overview

    1. Report Segmentation & Scope

    2. Value Chain Analysis: Atmospheric Water Generator Market

    3. Key Market Trends

      1. Drivers

      2. Restraints

      3. Opportunities

    4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

      1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

      2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

      3. Threat of Substitution

      4. Threat of New Entrants

      5. Competitive Rivalry

    5. Market Share Analysis

  4. Application Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. Industrial

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3. Commercial

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    4. Residential

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  5. Product Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. Cooling Condensation

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3. Wet Desiccation

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  6. Regional Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. America

      1. North America

      2. U.S.

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      3. Canada

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      4. Mexico

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      5. Latin America

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

    3. Europe

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Germany

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      3. France

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      4. U.K.

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      5. Italy

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      6. Spain

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      7. Rest of Europe

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

    4. Asia Pacific

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Japan

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      3. China

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      4. Australia

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      5. India

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      6. South Korea

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

    5. Middle East & Africa

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Saudi Arabia

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      3. South Africa

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      4. Kuwait

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

      5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

        1. By Product

        2. By Application

  7. Company Profile

    1. Akvo Atmospheric Water Systems

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    2. Dew Point Manufacturing

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    3. Ray Agua

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    4. Watermaker India Pvt Ltd

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio


Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/atmospheric-water-generator-market/toc


Market News 

  • In April 2022, Water Technologies International Inc. completed a sale of 3000+ installations of their water generator product and earned a whopping revenue.

  • In February 2022, Dew Point Manufacturing completed the USD 150 million Series-C financing through various sources.

  • In January 2022, Akvo Atmospheric water systems introduced their latest products for extracting pure water from air for home use at the minimal cost of INR 1 lakh.

News Media

Smart Agriculture Market to Expand at a Remarkable Impressive CAGR During Forecast Period


Have a Look at the Related Research Report?Data Center Generator Market: Information by Product (Diesel and Gas), Capacity (2MW), Tier Standards (Tier1, Tier2, Tier3, and Tier4), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Natural Gas Generator Market: Information by Power Rating (Low Power Genset, Medium Power Genset), Application (Industrial, Commercial), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Thermoelectric Generator (TEG) Module Market: Information by Fuel Source (Fossil Fuel Generators), Type (Multi-Stage, Single-Stage, Thermocyclers), End User and Region — Forecast Till 2026

Containerized Solar Generators Market: Information by Type (Grid Connected), Storage Capacity (80 - 150 KWH), Application (Energy, Automotive), and Region — Forecast till 2026

Multifuel Generator Market: Information by Fuel Type (Duel Fuel, Tri Fuel), Power Ratings, Application Type, End-User, and Region — Forecast Till 2029


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.
Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


