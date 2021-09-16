U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,473.75
    -6.95 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,751.32
    -63.07 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,181.92
    +20.39 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.91
    -1.54 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.57
    -0.04 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.80
    -41.00 (-2.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.89
    -0.91 (-3.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1772
    -0.0054 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    +0.0270 (+2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    -0.0046 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7300
    +0.3700 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,277.34
    -725.84 (-1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,209.85
    -23.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.48
    +10.99 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

ATN Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

ATN International, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on Oct. 8, 2021, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2021.

About ATN
ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, operates communications and technology businesses in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets. Our operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless, wireline and broadband connectivity to residential, business and government customers, including a range of high-speed internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, video and voice services, and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, wholesale communications infrastructure services such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, communications tower facilities and managed mobile networks. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Contact:
ATN International, Inc.
Justin D. Benincasa
Chief Financial Officer
978-619-1300


