ATN REPORTS AUDITED NET LOSS OF 156,772 FOR THE 12 MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 VS NET LOSS OF 534,606 FOR THE PRIOR YEAR
- AITVF
TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV: SAT) Canada's Pioneer South Asian Broadcaster has released its audited consolidated financial and operating results for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
2021
2020
Operating revenue
$9,503,914
$10,075,256
Total operating expenses
9,827,571
10,131,430
Net loss for the year
(166,885)
(534,606)
Basic and Diluted Loss per share
$(0.01)
$(0.02)
The EBITDA for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021 was $891,094.
For details please refer to the MD&A and the Complete Financial Statements filed with SEDAR.
We are a Canadian media company. ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 premium specialty television channels. We are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV-SAT). For more information please visit www.asiantelevision.com
We seek safe harbor.
SOURCE Asian Television Network International Limited
