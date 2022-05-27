U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.77 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.48 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.14
    +1.05 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.00
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.13
    +0.16 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2632
    +0.0027 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.1120
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,787.49
    -665.87 (-2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.79
    -3.71 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     

ATN REPORTS ITS FIRST QUARTER FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AITVF

TORONTO, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV: SAT) Canada's pioneer South Asian broadcaster announces its first quarter 2022 consolidated financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Asian Television Network International Limited logo (CNW Group/Asian Television Network International Limited)
Asian Television Network International Limited logo (CNW Group/Asian Television Network International Limited)

Summarized Consolidated Financial Results

Three months ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021.


Three months ended March 31,


2022


2021

Operating revenue

$         2,040,683


$          2,333,658

Total operating expenses

2,332,379


2,671,135

Net loss for the year

(291,696)


$           (337,477)

Basic and Diluted Loss per share

$                (0.01)


$                (0.01)

The EBITDA for the 3 months ended March 31, 2022 was $37,718.

For details please refer to the MD&A and the complete financial statements filed with SEDAR.

We are a Canadian media company. ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 premium specialty television channels. We are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV-SAT).

For more information please visit www.asiantelevision.com

We seek safe harbor.

SOURCE Asian Television Network International Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/27/c5424.html

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Rallies On Inflation Data; Tesla Pops As Elon Musk Issues This Warning; Apple Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones rallied amid encouraging inflation data. Tesla stock jumped even as CEO Elon Musk issued a warning. Apple stock surged.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis' 39% Drop Is Leading the Marijuana Sector Down Friday

    As of 12:24 p.m. ET, Aurora shares were still down 38.8%. At the same time, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares were down 3.6%, and Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) stock was down 5.3%. The plunge in Aurora shares comes as existing shareholders react to a new round of financing that the company said will bring $150 million to the company.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own — 3 high-quality examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop investing in mediocre businesses. Buy the best, instead.

  • Stocks: ‘This is a rally in a bear market mode,’ strategist says

    Julian Bridgen, co-founder and president of Macro Intelligence 2 Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss this week's market action and whether or not it will carry over into next week, the Fed, and inflation.

  • Jim Cramer and Hedge Funds Agree on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer and hedge funds agree on. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer and hedge funds agree on, go directly to Jim Cramer and Hedge Funds Agree on These 5 Stocks. In the past few weeks, Jim Cramer, the journalist […]

  • 2 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid

    Despite all the attention that renewable energy companies get, having operations in the renewable energy space alone does not make a stock a buy. In fact, several renewable energy companies are struggling just to stay profitable. Let's discuss two renewable energy stocks that look attractive right now, and one that's best avoided.

  • Here's Why Farfetch Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), a luxury fashion e-commerce platform, spiked today after the company reported a better-than-expected loss in the first quarter. Farfetch reported an adjusted loss per share of $0.24 in the first quarter, which was down from a loss of $0.22 per share in the year-ago quarter but ahead of analysts' average estimate of a loss of $0.28 per share. "Our core business remains very strong, in spite of the macro events in China and ceasing operations in Russia, which impacted our performance and outlook," José Neves, Farfetch's founder and CEO, said in a press release.

  • Ulta stock rises, Aurora Cannabis increases finance deal, Blackberry soars on Google partnership

    Ulta shares are up after its big Q1 earnings beat, Aurora Cannabis increased its finance deal to $150 million, and Blackberry stock is surging after news of its partnership with Google.

  • Why CrowdStrike, MongoDB, and Datadog Spiked Higher Today

    Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) all spiked on Friday, up 5.5%, 6.3%, and 7.2%, respectively, as of 1:22 p.m. EDT. The PCE differs from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) released earlier this month in that it weighs certain household expenditures differently and accounts for consumers substituting goods and services for other goods and services as relative prices change.

  • 3 Hot Marijuana Stocks That Could Easily Turn $5,000 Into $500

    As shown by the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF's losses of more than 65% in the last 12 months alone, you can easily burn a fortune by investing it in a few of the most popular marijuana stocks. Between frequent mismatches of supply and demand and a stock market that's positively sour on high-risk growth assets like cannabis stocks, now is the time when underperforming companies are getting shaken out. Down by more than 96% in the last three years, Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) remains a great option for investors who like losing money.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks

    Risk and reward are the yin and yang of stock trading, the two opposite but essential ingredients in every market success. And there are no stocks that better embody both sides – the risk factors and the reward potentials – than penny stocks. These equities, priced below $5 per share, typically offer high upside potentials. Even a small gain in share price – just a few cents – quickly translates into a high yield return. Of course, the risk is real, too; not every penny stock is going to show th

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we will look at 10 undervalued stocks to buy according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip reading about Leon Cooperman’s early life, investment philosophy, and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman. Leon Cooperman is an American […]

  • Canopy Growth’s Loss Was Bigger Than Feared. The Stock Is Falling Hard.

    The cannabis company's per-share loss was almost five times as big as analysts had expected. The stock plunged in response.

  • Qualcomm CEO: The market is making 'an absolute mistake' on our stock

    Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon weighs in on the outlook for the semiconductor industry and his company's future.

  • Earnings: Costco gross margins fall amid higher costs, Big Lots misses estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Jared Blikre breaks down earnings results for Costco and Big Lots.

  • How can I generate some steady income in this manic market? Here are 3 top-rated stocks yielding up to 7.7% (with fat upside to boot)

    The market is unstable. Your portfolio doesn’t need to be.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Jumped Another 3.5% Today

    What happened Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were up 3.5% today as of 11:15 a.m. ET. That now marks a more than 10% rebound in the last five trading days as investors weigh data from the company's recent earnings report and financial guidance for the second quarter -- which is calling for "only" 24% year-over-year sales growth at the midpoint of expectations.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Even as the Market Sinks

    Stock splits have been all the rage in recent years, fueled by surging stock prices of some of the world's most recognizable companies. Worse still, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has tumbled into bear market territory, down roughly 27% from its high reached late last year. Read on to find out why they picked Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) from among the recent stock-split candidates.

  • Want $400 in Dividends Monthly? Invest This Amount in These 3 Stocks

    If you have $77,280 that you can afford to invest, these stocks can turn that into $400 in recurring monthly income.

  • Why Nio Stock Hit the Gas Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock soared this morning and was trading up a solid 9% at 10:20 a.m. ET. Nio's latest expansion plans are reassuring investors about the company's growth potential even as they realize Nio's stock price may not be hit too hard if the company makes a bold move similar to the one a Chinese stock made today. Aside from its domestic market, China, the only other market Nio has entered so far is Norway, where it first launched its SUV, ES8, in September and opened a Nio House in October last year.