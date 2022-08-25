U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,199.12
    +58.35 (+1.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,291.78
    +322.55 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,639.27
    +207.74 (+1.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,964.64
    +29.35 (+1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.93
    +0.41 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.90
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    19.09
    -0.03 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9972
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    -0.0800 (-2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1831
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5900
    +0.1200 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,549.23
    +37.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    514.28
    +5.48 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.74
    +8.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

ATN REPORTS ITS SECOND QUARTER FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AITVF

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV: SAT) Canada's pioneer South Asian broadcaster announces its second quarter 2022 consolidated financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Asian Television Network International Limited Logo (CNW Group/Asian Television Network International Limited)
Asian Television Network International Limited Logo (CNW Group/Asian Television Network International Limited)

Summarized Consolidated Financial Results

Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021.


Six months ended June 30




2022





2021


Operating revenue

$3,953,085





$4,880,314










Total operating expenses

4,601,047





5,385,393


Income (Loss) before tax

(647,962)





(505,079)


Income tax recovery

-





-


Net income (loss) for the year

(647,962)





(505,079)


Basic and Diluted Loss per share

$(0.03)





$ (0.02)


EBITDA

$(4,247)





$120,799


For details please refer to the MD&A and the complete financial statements filed with SEDAR.

We are a Canadian media company. ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 premium specialty television channels. We are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV-SAT).

For more information please visit www.asiantelevision.com

We seek safe harbor.

SOURCE Asian Television Network International Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/25/c0219.html

Recommended Stories