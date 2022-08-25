ATN REPORTS ITS SECOND QUARTER FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022.
- AITVF
TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV: SAT) Canada's pioneer South Asian broadcaster announces its second quarter 2022 consolidated financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
Summarized Consolidated Financial Results
Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021.
Six months ended June 30
2022
2021
Operating revenue
$3,953,085
$4,880,314
Total operating expenses
4,601,047
5,385,393
Income (Loss) before tax
(647,962)
(505,079)
Income tax recovery
-
-
Net income (loss) for the year
(647,962)
(505,079)
Basic and Diluted Loss per share
$(0.03)
$ (0.02)
EBITDA
$(4,247)
$120,799
For details please refer to the MD&A and the complete financial statements filed with SEDAR.
