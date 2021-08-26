U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,470.00
    -26.19 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,213.12
    -192.38 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,945.81
    -96.05 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,213.98
    -25.29 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.84
    +0.42 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.80
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.02 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1762
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3699
    -0.0064 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0510
    +0.0680 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,321.68
    -1,555.16 (-3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,177.18
    -22.12 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

ATN Reports its Second Quarter for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV: SAT) Canada's pioneer South Asian broadcaster announces its second quarter 2021 consolidated financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Asian Television Network International Limited Logo (CNW Group/Asian Television Network International Limited)
Asian Television Network International Limited Logo (CNW Group/Asian Television Network International Limited)

Summarized Consolidated Financial Results

Three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020.


Three months ended June 30,


Six months ended June 30,


2021

2020


2021

2020

Operating revenue

$2,546,656

$2,223,981


$4,880,314

$4,669,119







Total operating expenses

2,714,259

2,530,787


5,385,393

5,653,470

Income (Loss) before tax

(167,603)

(306,806)


(505,079)

(984,351)

Income tax recovery

-

-


-

-

Net income (loss) for the year

(167,603)

(306,806)


(505,079)

(984,351)

Basic and Diluted Loss per share

$(0.01)

$(0.01)


$(0.02)

$(0.04)

EBITDA

$359,199

$161,704


$120,799

$51,507

For details please refer to the MD&A and the complete financial statements filed with SEDAR.

We are a Canadian media company. ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 premium specialty television channels. We are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV-SAT).

For more information please visit www.asiantelevision.com

We seek safe harbor.

SOURCE Asian Television Network International Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/26/c9161.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Support.com Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged higher on Thursday, climbing as much as 43.2% earlier in the session, ultimately ending the trading day up 41.1%. The company, which provides technical support services and cloud-based software, has been on fire all week -- gaining more than 150% -- on the receiving end of an epic short squeeze and a benefit from a cryptocurrency connection. With the ongoing adoption of digital currencies and the growing awareness of the negative environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining that relies on fossil fuels, Greenidge is positioning itself as a planet-friendly alternative.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • Why Autodesk's Stock Plunged 10% Today

    Shares of software giant Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) fell as much as 10% in trading on Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Second-quarter revenue was up 16% from a year ago to $1.06 billion, meeting analyst estimates, and net income was up 18% to $115.6 million, or $1.21 per share on an adjusted basis, above the $1.13 per share estimate. Revenue was in line with analyst estimates of $1.12 billion, but earnings guidance fell short of the $1.30 expectation.

  • Dollar Tree, Dollar General plummet on weak guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down Thursday morning's dollar store earnings from Dollar General and Dollar Tree. Both companies saw shares dip following lower earnings guidance.

  • Dow Jones Dips Amid Fed Official Demand; Tesla Falls Despite Elon Musk Surprise; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones fell after a senior Fed official made a demand. Tesla dipped despite CEO Elon Musk sharing a surprise. Some stocks passed buy.

  • Stanley Druckenmiller is Loading Up on These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stanley Druckenmiller is Loading Up on These 5 Stocks. Technology stocks have offered investors explosive returns over the past few months. No other billionaire on Wall Street […]

  • Altria Group raises dividend by nearly 5%

    Altria Group Inc. said Thursday its board of directors approved a 4.7% dividend increase to 90 cents a share. The quarterly dividend is payable on Oct. 12 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15. The new annualized dividend rate is $3.60 a share, the maker of tobacco products said. Altria has increased the dividend 56 times in the past 52 years, the company said. Shares of Altria edged higher Thursday and have gained around 19% this year, matching the S&P 500 index performance.

  • Why Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Jumped This Week

    On Monday, the company said that its Sofusa technology, while delivering Enbrel (a drug marketed in the U.S. by Amgen) through the skin and lymphatic system, achieved a strong response in a phase 1B study against rheumatoid arthritis after 12 weeks.

  • Salesforce and Snowflake surge, Lordstown Motors pops on new CEO, meme stocks mixed

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • Citi strategist warns of a 10% September plunge — why he could be right

    This expert thinks September might bring a double-digit fall.

  • Options Trading: Alibaba Stock Sets Up For Iron Condor Trade That Could Yield 41%

    Traders thinking that volatility might drop while prices stabilize could look at an iron condor trade for Alibaba stock.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • Peloton Stock Sinks Late As Q4 Loss Far Worse Than Expected; Q1 Guidance Weak As Bike Price Cut

    Peloton reported a much deeper-than-expected fiscal Q4 loss after announcing a new treadmill to address a safety recall.

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • New Investor? Here Are 3 Great Starter Stocks to Consider

    If you are just starting your investing journey, these three stocks can anchor a beginner's portfolio.

  • Dell Technologies Tops Second-Quarter Targets On Strong PC Sales

    Computer hardware giant Dell Technologies late Thursday handily beat expectations for its fiscal second quarter.

  • Marvell Technology Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Infrastructure chip maker Marvell Technology posted stronger-than-expected adjusted earnings, but it wasn't enough to push the stock higher.

  • Peloton Stock Falls After It Slashes the Price of Its Bike and Reports Wider Net Loss

    Peloton is lowering the price of its flagship bike to $1,495 from $1,895. Its $312 million fiscal fourth-quarter loss spooked investors.