ATN REPORTS ITS THIRD QUARTER FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

·1 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV: SAT) Canada's pioneer South Asian broadcaster announces its third quarter 2022 consolidated financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Asian Television Network International Limited logo (CNW Group/Asian Television Network International Limited)
Summarized Consolidated Financial Results

Nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021.


Nine months ended September 30


2022

2021

Operating revenue

$5,935,282

$7,258,790




Total operating expenses

$6,837,762

$7,859,330

Income (Loss) before tax

($902,480)

($600,540)

Income tax recovery

-

-

Net income (loss) for the year

($902,480)

($600,540)

Basic and Diluted Loss per share                                                                                

$(0.04)

$ (0.02)

EBITDA

$551

$290,555




For details, please refer to the MD&A and the complete financial statements filed with SEDAR.

We are a Canadian media company. ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 premium specialty television channels. We are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV-SAT).

For more information, please visit www.asiantelevision.com

We seek safe harbor.

SOURCE Asian Television Network International Limited

Cision
