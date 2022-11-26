ATN REPORTS ITS THIRD QUARTER FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV: SAT) Canada's pioneer South Asian broadcaster announces its third quarter 2022 consolidated financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Summarized Consolidated Financial Results

Nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021.



Nine months ended September 30

2022 2021 Operating revenue $5,935,282 $7,258,790





Total operating expenses $6,837,762 $7,859,330 Income (Loss) before tax ($902,480) ($600,540) Income tax recovery - - Net income (loss) for the year ($902,480) ($600,540) Basic and Diluted Loss per share $(0.04) $ (0.02) EBITDA $551 $290,555







We are a Canadian media company. ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 premium specialty television channels. We are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV-SAT).

