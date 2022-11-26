ATN REPORTS ITS THIRD QUARTER FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV: SAT) Canada's pioneer South Asian broadcaster announces its third quarter 2022 consolidated financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
Summarized Consolidated Financial Results
Nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021.
Nine months ended September 30
2022
2021
Operating revenue
$5,935,282
$7,258,790
Total operating expenses
$6,837,762
$7,859,330
Income (Loss) before tax
($902,480)
($600,540)
Income tax recovery
-
-
Net income (loss) for the year
($902,480)
($600,540)
Basic and Diluted Loss per share
$(0.04)
$ (0.02)
EBITDA
$551
$290,555
For details, please refer to the MD&A and the complete financial statements filed with SEDAR.
We are a Canadian media company. ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 premium specialty television channels. We are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV-SAT).
