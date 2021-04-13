ATNX INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Lawsuit Filed
BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX). The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased ATNX stock or other securities between August 7, 2019 and February 26, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Athenex to submit their information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.
The case alleges that Athenex and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (i) the data included in the Oral Paclitaxel plus Encequidar NDA presented a safety risk to patients in terms of an increase in neutropenia-related sequelae; (ii) the uncertainty over the results of the primary endpoint of objective response rate ("ORR") at week 19 conducted by BICR (iii) the BICR reconciliation and re-read process may have introduced unmeasured bias and influence on the BICR; (iv) Athenex's Phase 3 study that was used to file the NDA was inadequate and not well-conducted in a patient population with metastatic breast cancer representative of the U.S. population, such that the FDA would recommended a new such clinical trial; and08 (v) as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve Athenex's NDA in its current form.
Interested Athenex investors have until May 3, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney.
Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
