ATO Offers Advanced BLDC Motors and Controllers for Robotics

DIAMOND BAR, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the shift toward automation across numerous industries across the globe. Robotics and automation are rapidly evolving technologies that have revolutionized the way we manufacture and distribute products. As industrial robots become increasingly commonplace, ATO.com is matching the growing demand for superior technology by expanding their range of BLDC motors and controllers.

Demand for robotics and automation is on the rise

During the pandemic, manufacturers and distributors had to keep the number of human employees down to a minimum. Investing in robots and automation was the next logical step to ensure continued operation despite a low working population. Although the pandemic is considered largely over, businesses now have the structures in place to respond to future events. As labor practices remain contested by worker's rights activists and labor shortages prevail across many industries and countries, having a strong automation backbone also prevents businesses from being held hostage by labor-related issues.

The pandemic and concerns about general contamination have driven the food and beverage industry to incorporate robots and automation at a much quicker rate than before. Robots can be used to undertake tasks such as handling hot substances or sharp machinery, helping businesses to manage employee injury risks. Robots can pack products for distribution, palletize heavy products, and perform quality control. It is projected that in the near future, robotics will not only be used in the manufacturing phase but also adapted to take on customer-facing roles in the consumer and retail sectors.

Collaborative bots, or cobots, are one of the most promising developments in robotics. These robots are designed to operate alongside human teams to fill in the gaps left by health and safety limitations. Cobots can carry out multiple functions at once, perform potentially hazardous jobs, and take care of tedious and repetitive tasks. This helps to improve efficiency, keep team members safe, and allow people to focus on the tasks that benefit from the human touch. As cobots take on tougher industrial settings, they need constant development to enhance their capacities.

Industry players that take advantage of robot-assisted automation and artificial intelligence will gain an edge over the others. Assembly lines in smart factories are faster, more efficient, and experience fewer inconsistencies than those still operating in the traditional way. With precision being crucial in many industries, there is expected to be a strong demand for parts and components that drive these intelligent robots and automated solutions. At the same time, advances in technology are improving the components themselves to allow for more reliable performance and better synchronicity with automated processes. A prime example of this is the BLDC motor.

What is a BLDC motor?

BLDC is an acronym that stands for ‘brushless direct current'. A BLDC motor is a synchronous motor that utilizes an electronic drive controller instead of a brush to convert DC power into AC power. Hence, BLDC motors are sometimes also referred to as EC (electronic commutation) motors to differentiate them from conventional mechanical commutation motors. In a BLDC motor, the magnetic pole continuously rotates, energizing the phases in sequence to drive the motor consistently.

BLDC motors are superior to ordinary brushed motors because they can operate at lower speeds yet generate greater power. They provide the same advantages as traditional brushed DC motors but with higher reliability. In addition, the lack of brush allows for less wear, easier maintenance, and a lower incidence of mechanical failure. BLDC motors are increasingly being utilized in different applications such as factory automation, medical equipment, residential appliances, and aerospace engineering.

Energy efficiency is a core pursuit of equipment engineers and manufacturers. A BLDC controller can provide higher energy efficiency than a traditional single-phase AC induction motor while being several times smaller. Furthermore, single-phase AC induction motors can generate loud mechanical noises during operation. BLDC motors are much quieter, making them well suited for crowded factory environments and home appliances such as refrigerators.

About ATO.com

ATO.com is a premiere distributor of industrial automation products. The company's online one-stop shop stocks a complete range of products including electric motors, motor controls, transmissions, sensors, passive components, power supplies, and related servicing tools. ATO also boasts a robust technical team that can custom-design and produce advanced products to suit specific needs, allowing their clients to break away from the norm and create truly innovative products.

All items sold on ATO.com are brand new and shipped directly from the factory with full warranties. Thanks to the direct supply chain, they can offer high-quality products to buyers at competitive prices. ATO ships globally and is proud of having satisfied customers from all around the world. With responsive and reliable service, ATO aims to help both consumers and manufacturers revolutionize their industries. Their professional after-sales service and agile adaptation to the needs of the changing market enable them to stay at the forefront of their field.

As a leader in the industrial automation products industry, ATO.com strives to help future-facing manufacturers succeed by expanding its offerings in BLDC motors and controllers. For more information such as detailed product features, pricing information, and discount offers, visit ATO.com.

