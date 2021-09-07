U.S. markets open in 6 hours 5 minutes

Atome launches loyalty rewards programme Atome+ in Singapore

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atome, Asia's leading buy now pay later platform, has launched Atome+, its in-app loyalty rewards programme in Singapore.

(PRNewsfoto/Atome)
(PRNewsfoto/Atome)

Through Atome+, shoppers will earn points for purchases made using Atome across online and offline retailers in Singapore. These points can be redeemed against further purchases at selected merchants, including LEGO, Kinohimitsu, Pedro and Melissa, or to offset future transactions. Atome shoppers earn 1 Atome+ point for every $1 spent. To celebrate the launch of Atome+ in Singapore, shoppers will receive up to 3 times more Atome+ points from 9 to 12 September. Existing Atome users can also earn additional 1,000 points for every successful referral from now until 30 September.

Since the programme's soft launch in June, over 11,000 users have redeemed 3 million worth of points to offset bills and transactions. The Atome+ loyalty programme will be progressively rolled out to Malaysia and Hong Kong in coming months.

"PEDRO is excited to be a launch partner of the Atome+ loyalty programme in Singapore. With Atome+, our shoppers will now be able to earn points, which they can redeem for further store vouchers or their next purchase," said Darren Marc Tan, Global Marketing Manager, PEDRO.

Leading global skincare brand Fresh, another Atome+ launch partner, is also excited with the introduction of Atome+, as it further elevates the shopping experience for their customers, driving new customers to pay using Atome while also providing additional rewards to existing loyal customers.

Trasy Lou Walsh, General Manager of Atome Singapore and Malaysia, said: "We're excited to officially launch Atome+. The programme has been very well-received by Atome users since its soft launch as it really enhances the shopping experience for our customers as well as our merchant partners. Shoppers maximise their spend by earning points for their purchase at the same time. In future, shoppers can be further rewarded with Atome+ points for actions like making on-time payments and also have the ability to redeem points for curated lifestyle experiences even as they shop better, smarter and more responsibly."

Atome, a leading buy now pay later brand headquartered in Singapore, partners over 5,000 online and offline retailers in nine markets (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand and mainland China). Key merchant partners include Sephora, Zalora, Agoda, SHEIN, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Charles & Keith, Aldo, Furla and Pandora in verticals such as beauty, fashion, travel, homeware and lifestyle.

Atome is available on the App Store and on Google Play. Media kit is available here.

About Atome

Atome is Asia's leading buy now pay later brand, partnering online and offline retailers to increase conversions and grow average orders and customer segments. Atome partners over 5,000 retailers in 9 markets (Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand and mainland China). For consumers, Atome offers choice, convenience and flexibility in how they choose to shop and pay. Atome is part of Advance Intelligence Group, a Series-C AI-driven technology company in Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2016, it leverages innovative technology and partnerships to build an ecosystem of products and services serving consumers, enterprises and merchants. The Group is headquartered in Singapore and has presence across Southeast Asia, India and Greater China.

SOURCE Atome

