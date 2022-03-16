U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,333.20
    +70.75 (+1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,946.14
    +401.80 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,305.88
    +357.26 (+2.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.66
    +39.69 (+2.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.62
    +0.18 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,913.20
    -16.50 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    24.77
    -0.38 (-1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1001
    +0.0047 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1710
    +0.0110 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3104
    +0.0065 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.4590
    +0.1590 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,749.65
    +1,646.86 (+4.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    913.75
    +32.19 (+3.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,298.50
    +122.80 (+1.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Atomic’s Hadley Wilkins defines the why, what and how of brand building at TC Early Stage

Jordan Crook
·3 min read

In the early stages of building a startup, founders need every competitive advantage they can bring to bear. You’re not only competing against established players, but also with other pre-launch startups gunning for the same market opportunity.

While it’s natural to focus on finding product-market fit, testing and iterating your MVP to launch-worthy status, adding brand building into the mix right out of the gate will help you build a foundation for scalable success.

Here are the first three things you need to know about building your brand: It’s critical, often overlooked and frequently misunderstood.

Yes, your brand includes visual representations, like a logo and a website, but it encompasses so much more. Brand is emotional, it’s relational, and it represents what you stand for outside of pure product functionality. It’s that certain je ne sais quoi that resonates with people and keeps them coming back.

Another way to think about brand: it’s equivalent to your personal reputation. It not only represents what your company and products stand for, it includes an aspect that people associate with you. Consider, for example, Apple’s design, Louis Vitton’s craftmanship or Pixar’s storytelling.

Your brand is an emotional mission statement that keeps you and everyone at your company consistently on point. And maintaining that kind of consistency shows up in your bottom line. Brand consistency can increase revenue by 33 percent.

A firm grasp of what building your brand involves is essential. And although there’s a growing ecosystem of brand design firms to help early startups develop their brand, how do you know if that’s the right path for you?

This is why we’re thrilled that Hadley Wilkins, VP of brands and communications at Atomic, will share her knowledge and expertise in the session, Playbook for Startup Brand Building at TechCrunch Early Stage on April 14.

Over the past 20 years in Silicon Valley, Wilkins has helped founders build brands and tell stories that drive business outcomes. Currently, she runs branding and communications at Atomic where she works with companies like Bungalow, Found, Hims & Hers, Homebound, OpenStore and Replicant.

Wilkins has worked with some of the world’s most iconic global brands and investment firms. She’s launched dozens of startups across multiple industries and recently built and ran marketing at Redpoint Ventures.

Set yourself up for scalable success. Join Hadley Wilkins as she shares the essential building blocks of brand building. Plus, learn whether the third-party brand design route is right for your startup and, if so, how to choose the right firm.

TC Early Stage will provide you plenty of time to engage, ask questions and walk away with a deeper, working understanding of topics and skills that are essential to startup success. Reserve your spot and register today before prices increase!

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/b6f445c529505450998e267e5bda5397 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-b6f445c529505450998e267e5bda5397') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-b6f445c529505450998e267e5bda5397' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • Micron Is Riding on These 3 Massive Trends

    The computer memory and data storage specialist is set to grow in the next few years thanks to several tailwinds.

  • Apple Customers May Have Reason to Cheer

    Chances are if you're an Apple loyalist then, you've potentially already placed preorders for Apple's latest low cost budget iPhone SE 3 or the new 5th generation iPad Air released during the tech giant's first product event for 2022 held earlier this month. The news also hurt investor sentiment as market watchers said this could hurt Apple's production targets and potentially hit sales and revenue expectations. While delivery times for Apple's slate of new products are already running into end March, Foxconn Technology Group has reportedly returned to "some production."

  • Ford is now using robots to operate 3D printers without human help

    Ford’s Advanced Manufacturing Center has developed an interface that allows machines from different suppliers to speak to each other in the same language and operate parts of the production line autonomously. Automakers have been incorporating robotics into their manufacturing processes for decades to reduce costs and boost efficiency. The autonomous system marks the first time the Carbon 3D printers and the KUKA-built robots can talk to each other in the same language, opening limitless possibilities for other machines involved throughout the production process to collaborate.

  • New iPhones Help 5G Handsets Capture More Than Half the Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhones led the mobile industry to a milestone in January, when handsets with fifth-generation cellular networking accounted for more than half of smartphone sales for the first time.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsXi Spurs Frantic Stock

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Coinbase Announces Plan to Launch NFT Marketplace

    Coinbase is set for the NFT marketplace launch, however, no actual launch date is yet available despite the announcement of Coinbase NFT.

  • Don't Catch the Falling Knife Called Coupa Software

    After a long decline there is always a chance of a bounce or relief rally but I would not expect it, should it occur, to last long or travel far. COUP is trading sharply lower Tuesday on the heels of the company's weak guidance and two sell side analysts cutting their price targets for the firm. In our December 6 review the weekly Point and Figure chart suggested an $83 price target which has been passed on the opening Tuesday.

  • Chipotle is testing a new robot to make tortillas

    Here comes robots to your local Chipotle.

  • ISM and OneWeb Partner to Bridge Digital Divide for Remote Canadians

    ISM, an IT managed services provider and subsidiary of Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), and OneWeb, the low Earth orbit satellite communications company, have partnered to offer competitive internet access to remote organizations and communities across Canada.

  • Microsoft tries putting adverts in Windows’ file manager

    ‘This was an experimental banner that was not intended to be published externally and was turned off’, Microsoft told The Independent

  • Bitcoin and ETH Remain Range Bound, SOL Reaches Key Juncture

    Bitcoin price is stuck below $40,000, Ethereum’s ether is struggling below $2,640, and SOL is approaching a crucial break.

  • NowVertical Group Enters into a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Exonar Ltd. and Appoints Farid Kassam as President of NOW Origin

    NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) ("NOW" or the "Company"), a big data, analytics and vertical intelligence ("VI") software and services company, is pleased to announce that it is expanding NOW Origin through the proposed acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of UK-based, Exonar Ltd. ("Exonar"), pursuant to the terms of a definitive purchase agreement (the "Transaction"). NOW anticipates that the Transaction will close on or before March 31, 2022, subject to customary clo

  • Samsung's 2TB 980 Pro SSD drops to a new low of $250

    Samsung's 980 Pro SSD in 2TB is on sale for $250, which is 42 percent off and a new record-low price.

  • iOS 15.4: Apple releases major iPhone update with a range of new features

    Apple has released iOS 15.4, a major new update for the iPhone. It also adds Universal Control, which was first unveiled almost a year ago at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, but then failed to appear in software since. The feature allows Macs and iPads to be controlled together, using the same mouse and keyboard and allowing for a continuous experience of moving between the two.

  • Discord considers direct listing at $15 billion

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss communications platform Discord looking to go public.

  • Germany warns against using Kaspersky software, citing 'considerable' cyber risk after Russia's invasion

    The German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) warned organizations against using Kaspersky antivirus software over fears it could be exploited for cyber-espionage or launching cyberattacks amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. While the office is not explicitly banning the use of Kaspersky software, the security agency is urging German organizations to replace products made by the Moscow-headquartered firm with alternative software from non-Russian vendors, warning that Russia’s military and intelligence activities in Ukraine, along with its threats against Europe, NATO and Germany, means there is “a considerable risk of a successful IT attack.” “A Russian IT manufacturer can carry out offensive operations itself, be forced to attack target systems against its will, or be spied on without its knowledge as a victim of a cyber operation, or be misused as a tool for attacks against its own customers,” the BSI said in a statement, explaining that antivirus software such as Kaspersky's have deep system access and must maintain a permanent, encrypted and non-verifiable connection to the manufacturer's servers.

  • Galaxy Digital to Participate in the Barclays Crypto & Blockchain Summit

    Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital"), a financial services and investment management innovator in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors, today announced that Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Crypto & Blockchain Summit on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Mike is expected to provide his thoughts on the latest trends emerging within, and shaping the maturation of, the digital assets s

  • Alphabet Is Betting Big on Cybersecurity -- What It Means for Investors

    First Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) reported an upcoming 20-for-1 stock split, and now Amazon is following suit. A much bigger shred of news coming from Google has been all but buried by the upcoming stock split: Alphabet is acquiring cybersecurity platform Mandiant (NASDAQ: MNDT) for $5.4 billion, which it will add to its Google Cloud segment. Google's acquisition of Mandiant is simple enough.

  • Samsung Elec sees strong year for chip and components unit - CEO

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd expects its chip and components division to perform strongly this year as it looks to boost supply by improving operations in a tight global market, the company's new co-chief executive said on Wednesday. The chip and components business is expected to outperform the global chip market's forecast annual growth of 9%, division head and new co-CEO Kyung Kye-hyun told the annual shareholders meeting, without giving further details. Kyung said Samsung's foundry business would look for new clients in China, where it expects high market growth, and focus on increasing supply capacity by improving operations at its plants.

  • Samsung tried to troll Apple’s iPhone 13 with a bizarre tweet

    Last week, Apple debuted a number of new products at its March event. The new iPhone SE, iPad Air, and Mac Studio were the stars of the show, each incredibly powerful for their size. But just days before the event began, leaks concerning a green iPhone 13 began to pop up. And indeed, in addition … The post Samsung tried to troll Apple’s iPhone 13 with a bizarre tweet appeared first on BGR.