Atomic layer deposition market size to grow by USD 2,003.37 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by high demand from the semiconductor and electronics industries - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The atomic layer deposition market size is set to grow by USD 2,003.37 million during 2022-2027, progressing at a CAGR of 10.29% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. For more insights on CAGR and YOY growth rate, Download a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market 2023-2027

The high demand from the semiconductor and electronics industry, increasing demand for advanced technologies, and increasing investment in R&D will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the easy availability of substitutes is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this atomic layer deposition market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on type, the market growth in the aluminum oxide ALD segment will be significant over the forecast period.



What are the major trends in the market?

The demand for energy-efficient products is a key trend in the market.



At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.29% during the forecast period.



Who are the top players in the market?

ADEKA Corp., AIXTRON SE, Applied Materials Inc., Arradiance LLC, ASM International NV, Beneq Oy, CVD Equipment Corp., Denton Vacuum, Dynavac, Encapsulix SAS, Entegris Inc., Forge Nano Inc., Kurt J Lesker Co., Lam Research Corp., Linde Plc, Merck KGaA, Oxford Instruments plc, SENTECH Instruments GmbH, Tokyo Electron Ltd., and Veeco Instruments Inc. are the top players in the market.



What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the high demand from the semiconductor and electronics industries. However, the easy availability of substitutes will challenge the growth of the market.



How big is the APAC market?

APAC will account for 29% of the market growth during the forecast period.

Story continues

Atomic Layer Deposition Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Application

Geography

By type, the market growth in aluminum oxide ALD will be significant over the forecast period. Aluminum oxide ALD exhibits excellent thermal and electrical properties. It is highly resistant to corrosion and is an effective insulator, which is increasing its use in various industrial applications such as semiconductors, energy storage, catalysis, and biomedical devices. The demand for aluminum oxide ALD is expected to increase, with the development of advanced energy storage devices such as batteries and sensors and the increased production of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and nanoelectronics. All these factors drive the growth of the segment.

APAC will account for 29% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing demand for electronics, semiconductors, and high-performance devices. The region is home to several major economies such as China, Japan, and South Korea, which are key markets for semiconductors. In addition, the rising demand for miniaturized components and high-performance devices and increased investments in R&D by vendors such as Samsung, TSMC, and SK Hynix are expected to drive the growth of the atomic layer deposition market in APAC during the forecast period.

To learn more about all market segments impacting the future of market research, download a sample report

Atomic Layer Deposition Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The atomic layer deposition market report covers the following areas:

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and world-class market intelligence.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Atomic Layer Deposition Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The global atomic layer deposition market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous large, medium, and small-sized manufacturers. Most of the large and established vendors have extensive sales and distribution networks globally. Small vendors are concentrated in the regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution. They employ various strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, new product development, and geographic expansion to improve market penetration and meet the changing technological needs of various end-user industries. Due to the moderate number of new entrants, the competition among players is expected to be moderate during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

AIXTRON SE - The company offers atomic layer deposition ALD such as QXP8300 Atomic Layer Deposition ALD mini-batch system suitable for high K oxide films in various advanced memory applications, including 3D structure devices.

Applied Materials Inc. - The company offers atomic layer deposition through a standalone Applied Olympia ALD system.

Arradiance LLC - The company offers ALD such as GEMStar XT and GEMStar XTP Thermal and PEALD.

ASM International NV - The company offers atomic layer depositions such as Pulsar XP, EmerALD XP, and Synergis.

ADEKA Corp

Beneq Oy

CVD Equipment Corp.

Denton Vacuum

Dynavac

Encapsulix SAS

Entegris Inc.

Forge Nano Inc.

Kurt J Lesker Co.

Lam Research Corp.

Linde Plc

Merck KGaA

Oxford Instruments plc

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Technavio helps you grow the profit margin - Buy the Report

Atomic Layer Deposition Market 2023-2027: Driver

The market is driven by the high demand from the semiconductor and electronics industries. The atomic layer deposition (ALD) technique is widely adopted in the semiconductor and electronics industries. Its precise and controlled nature enables the deposition of thin, uniform films with atomic-scale control over thickness and composition, which is crucial in the manufacture of high-performance electronic devices. With the growing trend of miniaturization in the electronics industry, the demand for precise and controlled deposition of thin films has become important. ALD enables the deposition of ultra-thin films with excellent uniformity, which is critical for the manufacture of such devices. Thus, the increasing use of ALD in the semiconductor and electronics industries will drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Atomic Layer Deposition Market 2023-2027: Challenge

The easy availability of substitutes will challenge the growth of the market. There are several substitutes that can be used as alternatives to ALD in various end-user applications. For instance, like ALD, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) is a chemical process that involves the deposition of a film by a reaction of precursor gases. It allows the deposition of films with high purity and uniformity and is less expensive than ALD. Physical vapor deposition (PVD) is another technique for depositing thin films by evaporating or sputtering material onto a substrate. PVD is often used in the production of metal coatings and other applications, where high purity is not critical. The easy availability of many such substitutes will challenge the growth of the market.

Atomic Layer Deposition Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist atomic layer deposition market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the atomic layer deposition market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the atomic layer deposition market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of atomic layer deposition market vendors

Related Reports:

The physical vapor deposition (PVD) equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.23% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 4,255.71 million. The market is segmented by type (sputtering deposition and evaporation deposition), application (microelectronics, medical devices and equipment, solar products, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The thin film encapsulation (TFE) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.9% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 140.58 million. The market is segmented by application (OLED display, OLED lighting, and thin-film photovoltaics), technology (organic layers and inorganic layers), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Atomic Layer Deposition Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.29% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,003.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.98 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 29% Key countries US, Canada, Taiwan, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADEKA Corp., AIXTRON SE, Applied Materials Inc., Arradiance LLC, ASM International NV, Beneq Oy, CVD Equipment Corp., Denton Vacuum, Dynavac, Encapsulix SAS, Entegris Inc., Forge Nano Inc., Kurt J Lesker Co., Lam Research Corp., Linde Plc, Merck KGaA, Oxford Instruments plc, SENTECH Instruments GmbH, Tokyo Electron Ltd., and Veeco Instruments Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global atomic layer deposition market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Aluminum oxide ALD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Metal ALD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Catalytic ALD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Plasma enhanced ALD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Memory - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Logic devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 MEMS and other semiconductors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AIXTRON SE

12.4 Applied Materials Inc.

12.5 Arradiance LLC

12.6 ASM International NV

12.7 Beneq Oy

12.8 CVD Equipment Corp.

12.9 Denton Vacuum

12.10 Forge Nano Inc.

12.11 Kurt J Lesker Co.

12.12 Lam Research Corp.

12.13 Linde Plc

12.14 Oxford Instruments plc

12.15 SENTECH Instruments GmbH

12.16 Tokyo Electron Ltd.

12.17 Veeco Instruments Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atomic-layer-deposition-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-003-37-million-between-2022-and-2027-growth-driven-by-high-demand-from-the-semiconductor-and-electronics-industries---technavio-301810523.html

SOURCE Technavio