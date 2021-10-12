Atomic Layer Deposition Market Size to Reach US$ 7.5 Bn by 2030

The atomic layer deposition market size is expected to reach US$ 7.5 billion by 2030 from at US$ 3.7 billion in 2020 and is expanding growth at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Atomic layer deposition is a very popular and best methods for producing thin films. These thin films are extensively used in telecommunication devices, integrated circuit, transistors, LCDs, LEDs, solar cells, computer chips, and in many other applications. This has become an important part of the human life. Therefore, the extensive usage of thin films which is generally made from the atomic deposition techniques is driving the growth of the market across the globe. Further, the growing adoption of miniature devices and equipment in various industrial manufacturing units is boosting the growth of the global atomic layer deposition market. The rapid urbanization and rapid industrialization are the major factors that are expected to fuel the market growth especially in the developing economies of China, India, Brazil, and South Korea.

Crucial factors accountable for market growth are:

Rapid industrialization

Government policies to attract FDIs in the developing regions

Growing demand for the electric vehicles and growth of the automotive industry

Sustainable growth of the white goods industry across the globe

Growing production of miniature devices and equipment

Rapidly growing medical equipment manufacturing industry

Rising demand for the solar devices





Scope of the Atomic Layer Deposition Market Report

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2020 US$ 3.7 Billion Growth Rate from 2021 to 2030 CAGR of 7.3% Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 to 2030 Segments Covered Product Type, Application Type, Region Type

Report Highlights

By product, the aluminium oxide segment dominated the global atomic deposition market in 2020. The extensive use of the atomic layer deposition technique for the production of aluminium oxide thin films significantly contributed to the segment growth. The growth of this segment is directly related to the growth of the electronics and the automotive industries.





By application, the solar devices segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment. The rising concerns regarding global warming, had resulted in the growth of the government initiatives to reduce carbon footprint. This resulted in the higher adoption of solar energy across the globe. Therefore, the growing demand for the solar devices is expected to foster the growth of this segment during the forecast period.





Regional Snapshots

The Asia Pacific is the dominating and the fastest-growing atomic layer deposition market. The atomic layer deposition market in Asia Pacific is primarily driven by the huge number of electronics manufacturers in the economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and India. This has fueled the consumption of the atomic layer deposition in the past. Further, the rising government expenditure on building infrastructure to attract top electronics and automotive manufacturers to set up manufacturing units in the region is expected to positively impact the growth of the atomic layer deposition market in this region.

North America is the second largest market just after Asia Pacific. The rapid growth of the industries has fueled the growth of the market in North America. Moreover, the presence of top automotive market players such as Ford Motor Company, Toyota Motors, and General Motors has significantly contributed towards the growth of the atomic layer deposition market in the region. Further, the growing popularity of electric vehicles is a major factor that is estimated to boost the consumption of the atomic layer deposition technology in the developed markets of Canada and US.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The atomic layer deposition market is significantly driven by the growing demand for the logic chips and foundries for expanding production. Further, increasing demand for the high performance processors and development of 5G smartphones is expected to foster the growth of the global atomic layer deposition market during the forecast period.

Restraints

The high costs associated with the use of technologies of atomic layer deposition and the costs associated with the research and development is a major factor that may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Opportunities

The growing investments towards the development of V2X (Vehicle to everything) and M2X (Machine to everything is expected to provide new opportunities to the market players of the atomic layer deposition market. The V2X and M2X are the wireless communication technologies that requires extensive use of atomic layer deposition technique.

Challenges

Growing demand for the innovative and compact technologies have resulted in the development of the technological challenges. The technologies have now become more complex due to the complexity in the device structures. Hence these complexities are to be dealt with by the market players to sustain the growth.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Aluminium Oxide

Metal

Catalytic

Plasma Enhanced

Others





By Application

Solar Devices

Semiconductors

Electronics

Medical Equipment

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

