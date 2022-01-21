U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

Atomic Layer Deposition: R&D Portfolio Assessment and Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker
·1 min read

The demand for thin films has been immense because of the miniaturization trend. Developers of semiconductors and energy storage devices have been experimenting with atomic layer deposition technology for mass deployment, recognizing the shift from testing the product for specific application requirements to scaling the technology according to growing industry requirements.

New York, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Atomic Layer Deposition: R&D Portfolio Assessment and Growth Opportunities"
Atomic layer deposition is a surface-controlled thin film deposition technique that allows manufacturers to fabricate thin films in various thicknesses in a controlled manner. The biomedical industry is a notable area of research and development, exploring the deposition of nanostructured materials that can be used for precise and patient-specific drug delivery, customized implants, and tissue engineering.Research scope:
•The impact of the top 3 strategic imperatives on adoption of atomic layer deposition technology
•Overviews and comparisons of different chemical and physical deposition techniques
•Deep dive into atomic layer deposition technology
•Types of material used in atomic layer deposition
•List of materials grown using atomic layer deposition
•Growth drivers and restraints through 2027
•IP landscape analysis, including the number of patent filings since 2016
•Details about companies to action (Oxford Instrument, SENTECH Instruments, Beneq, Tokyo Electron Limited, and Veeco Instruments)
•Growth opportunities in the semiconductor, nanofabrication, energy, healthcare, and electronic industries
Read the full report:

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


