Atomic Minerals Corp. Announces Airborne Magnetic Survey at Lloyd Lake

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / Atomic Minerals Corporation ("ATOMIC MINERALS" or the "Company") (TSXV:ATOM) is pleased to announce the commencement a high-resolution Airborne Magnetic Survey ("Airborne Survey") at its 6,556 Ha Lloyd Lake uranium project ("Lloyd Lake Project"), located in the prolific Athabasca Basin, near the village of La Loche, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Clive Massey Atomic Minerals CEO and President commented "We are pleased to have commenced the airborne survey over Lloyd Lake, following up on a complex array of subsurface conductors coincident with surface radiometric anomalies uncovered during historic exploration programs. We anticipate the magnetics will assist in refining drill targets within the conductors for an initial drilling program later this summer."

KBM Resources Group ("KBM") of Thunder Bay, Ontario has been engaged to fly a 684-line km fixed wing magnetic survey over the Lloyd Lake Project. The Company anticipates the airborne magnetics will assist in identifying faults and folds assumed to be associated with other significant markers for uranium mineralization, including subsurface conductors and radiometric anomalies.

About the Lloyd Lake Project
The Lloyd Lake Project lies immediately south of the western Athabasca basin approximately 90 km SE of Fission Uranium's Patterson Lake project. Lloyd Lake was extensively explored by Western Athabasca Syndicate in 2013 as part of the Preston property, generating a significant dataset, which includes: airborne EM-magnetic and radiometric surveys, follow-up prospecting, systematic lake-bottom sediment sampling and lake-bottom water sampling for radon gas analysis, and broad soil, biogeochemical and radon-in-soil surveys, generally at 100 m to 200 m sample spacing and 200 m to 400 m line spacing. Radon gas is a decay product of uranium with anomalous concentrations indicative of potential uranium occurrences. Subsequent exploration concentrated on anomalous areas identified by the earlier surveys, and included phases of mapping and prospecting, a versatile time-domain electromagnetic (VTEM plus) and aeromagnetic survey and an airborne radiometric-VLF-EM and magnetic survey. Atomics' technical team is in the process of compiling and reviewing the various datasets to generate targets for upcoming exploration.

About the Company
Atomic Minerals is a Vancouver based publicly listed uranium exploration company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is led by a highly skilled management and technical team with numerous previous successes in the junior mining sector.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.atomicminerals.ca

Qualified Persons
Mr. R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC), is the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and is responsible for the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Clive Massey"
Clive H. Massey
President & CEO

For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
(604) 644-6794; Office (604) 341-6870

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Atomic Minerals Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Atomic Minerals Corporation management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Atomic Minerals Corporation undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

