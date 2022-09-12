U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,094.46
    +27.10 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,317.64
    +165.93 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,190.86
    +78.55 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,892.60
    +9.75 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.79
    +2.00 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.00
    +16.40 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    19.94
    +1.17 (+6.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0135
    +0.0089 (+0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3020
    -0.0190 (-0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1700
    +0.0113 (+0.98%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3700
    -0.1940 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,088.60
    +449.09 (+2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    519.84
    +3.69 (+0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.03
    +121.96 (+1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

Atomic Minerals Corp. Commends the White House on $1.5 Billion Supplemental Appropriations for the Department of Energy to Address Dependency on Russian Nuclear Fuel

Atomic Minerals Corporation
·3 min read
Atomic Minerals Corporation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2022 / Atomic Minerals Corporation ("ATOMIC MINERALS" or the "Company") (TSX Venture:ATOM) commends the recently announced supplemental Continuing Resolution ("CR") Appropriations Issues request by the White House aimed at reducing reliance on Russian nuclear fuels.

On September 2, President Biden made the supplemental CR appropriations request to the US Congress for the Department of Energy on a continuing resolution that included a $1.5 billion for the Department of Energy for the acquisition and distribution of low -enriched uranium ("LEU") and high-assay low enriched uranium ("HALEU") and other activities pursuant to the Atomic Energy Act of 1954.

This request will provide the funds to the Department of Energy, Nuclear Energy account, to assist in establishing a reliable fuel supply to rapidly meet the low-enriched uranium demand of the existing commercial nuclear fleet and the high-assay low-enriched uranium needs for advanced nuclear reactors. Funding would be used to address present and future shortfalls in domestic uranium supply.

Clive Massey, Atomic Minerals CEO and President commented, "I'm very pleased that President Biden has recognized that in 2021, Russia provided US nuclear utilities with 14 percent of their uranium purchases and 28 percent of their enrichment services, when the US has enough untapped uranium in the ground to supply Department of Energy and nuclear utilities."

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, at the end of 2021, there were 93 operating commercial nuclear reactors at 55 nuclear power plants in 28 states with a combined generating capacity of approximately 95,492 MW. From 2013 through 2019, annual nuclear generating capacity and the generating of electricity increased each year (except in 2017) even as the number of operating reactors declined.

Today there are about 440 nuclear power reactors operating in 32 countries plus Taiwan, with a combined capacity of about 390 GWe. In 2021 these provided 2653 TWh, about 10% of the world's electricity. About 55 power reactors are currently being constructed in 15 countries, notably China, India, Russia and the United Arab Emirates. About 90 power reactors with a total gross capacity of about 90,000 MWe are on order or planned, and over 300 more are proposed. Most reactors currently planned are in Asia, with fast-growing economies and rapidly-rising electricity demand.

About the Company

Atomic Minerals is a Vancouver based publicly listed uranium exploration company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is led by a highly skilled management and technical team with numerous previous successes in the junior mining sector.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.atomicminerals.ca

Qualified Persons

Mr. R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC), is the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and is responsible for the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Clive Massey"
Clive H. Massey
President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
(604) 644-6794; Office (604) 341-6870

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Atomic Minerals Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Atomic Minerals Corporation management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Atomic Minerals Corporation undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

###

SOURCE: Atomic Minerals Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715564/Atomic-Minerals-Corp-Commends-the-White-House-on-15-Billion-Supplemental-Appropriations-for-the-Department-of-Energy-to-Address-Dependency-on-Russian-Nuclear-Fuel

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock exploded this morning and was trading nearly 10.3% higher as of 11 a.m. ET Monday. An analyst who closely tracks the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market just singled out the hot stock as his top EV pick in China and sees Nio shares doubling in value over the next 12 months, backed by two big growth catalysts. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has two reasons why Nio could outperform and emerge as the leader among EV start-ups, according to The Fly.

  • Nio's Sales Are Still Growing, But That's Not Enough for the Stock

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) recently reported its second-quarter results, and there were a couple of things the company should be proud of. Mainly, the company's revenue and vehicle sales saw significant increases from the year-ago quarter. In the recent past, climbing revenue and rising vehicle sales would have likely sparked positive sentiment among electric vehicle investors.

  • Gilead's stock jumps 5% after setting patent case related to HIV therapies

    Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. were up 5.2% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said in a securities filing that it settled a patent case that extends the exclusivity of its HIV franchise. The drug cited in the case is tenofovir alafenamide, which is included in the formulation of several Gilead therapies, including Biktarvy and Truvada. Gilead said it agreed to a non-exclusive license with several generic drug manufacturers - Cipla Ltd. , Lupin Ltd. , Apotex Inc., Macleods Pharmace

  • President Biden ramping up China export restrictions, analysts slash semiconductor estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that President Biden is ramping up China export restrictions.

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying These 10 Stocks in September

    In this article, we will look at the 10 stocks that Redditors of WallStreetBets are buying in September. If you want to explore more stocks that Redditors are bullish on in September, you can also take a look at Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying These 5 Stocks in September. WallStreetBets became popular after a group of […]

  • Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer just turned bullish on. If you want to read about some stocks in the Cramer portfolio, go directly to Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 5 Stocks. There are few finance personalities on television that have garnered as much of a fan-following as […]

  • The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 68% and 74% to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is currently 24% off its high, putting the index in bear market territory, and many individual stocks have fallen even further. For instance, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are down 68% and 74%, respectively. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico as measured by viewing hours.

  • A second leg down for the bear market in stocks would expose 3 ‘naked swimmers.’ That won’t be pretty.

    Miller Tabak + Co.'s chief market strategist Matt Maley has his eye on three troubled areas of financial markets right now. He thinks investors need to be looking at them too.

  • Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Ford Motor, General Motors and Tesla

    Ford Motor, General Motors and Tesla have been highlighted in this Investment Ideas article.

  • 3 No-Brainer Oil Stocks to Buy in September

    Oil prices have been all over the map this year. Oil's next step is anyone's guess. Three oil companies that our energy contributors think look like no-brainer investments in the current environment are TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • Better Buy: Advanced Micro Devices vs. Nvidia

    Tech stocks have been hit hard in 2022, with the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index down 33% year to date. Multiple companies have taken significant hits to their stocks, with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) down 54% and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) off 45% in the same period. Tech stocks have fallen out of favor in 2022 as rising inflation and fears of a recession slowed consumer spending.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP. You can skip our detailed analysis of Icahn’s investment strategy and his performance in the past, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP. Carl Icahn started […]

  • It's Time for Me to Jump Into Intel. Yes, Intel

    The Biden Administration had sent letters to Nvidia requiring a license to sell its A100 and H100 chips that are designed to speed machine learning and artificial intelligence to those three regions. Nvidia stated at the time that the restriction likely jeopardized... for the firm, up to $400M in annual revenue. Advanced Micro Devices was similarly informed that a similar restriction would be placed on that firm's MI250 chips.

  • Should You Buy Carnival Before It Rallies?

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) experienced its very worst time when the pandemic forced its ships to shore. Concerns about higher interest rates and a weakening economy are weighing on the shares these days. Considering future prospects, should you buy Carnival before it rallies?

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best energy stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our industry overview, take a look at the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now. The Covid-19 pandemic was difficult for the energy sector. Global travel restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 outbreak reduced demand for oil […]

  • Is Viatris Stock a Buy Now?

    Pharmaceutical businesses spend billions of dollars developing medicines that they then protect with a fortress of intellectual property (IP) safeguards to make sure that competitors can't benefit from their work. But if you're not looking for dividend payments, it's hard to see how it would outperform the market, since it isn't engaged in a high-growth niche, nor is it planning to make significant innovations that would give it an edge over the competition.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Warren Buffett and George Soros Both Own

    Billionaires buy dividend stocks for the same reasons other people do. Of course, they also prefer that their stocks grow as well as pay dividends. Here are three dividend stocks that billionaires Buffett and Soros both own.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Qualcomm, TotalEnergies, S&P Global, PayPal and Boeing

    Qualcomm, TotalEnergies, S&P Global, PayPal and Boeing are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yielding Passive Income Stocks To Buy With $1,000

    Real estate investing is one way anyone can start making passive income. You don't need a lot of money to begin investing in income-producing real estate: Congress made it accessible to everyone by creating real estate investment trusts (REITs) in 1960. Four top REITs for those seeking to collect passive income are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC).

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Teva, Dr. Reddy's and Sol-Gel

    Teva, Dr. Reddy's and Sol-Gel have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.