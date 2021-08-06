Atomic Spectroscopy Market to record $ 2.79 Bn growth during 2021-2025 | Discover Company Insights in Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the atomic spectroscopy market to grow by USD 2.79 billion at almost 8% during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and insights on prominent vendors operating in the atomic spectroscopy market including Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Aurora Biomed Inc. (Canada), Bruker Corp. (US), GBC Scientific Equipment (Australia), Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. (Japan), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Rigaku Corp. (Japan), Shimadzu Corp. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), and VWR International LLC. (US).
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Download FREE Sample Report Now!
The atomic spectroscopy market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased funding by government organizations for environmental testing and product safety.
Technavio analyzes the market by application (pharmaceutical and biotechnology testing, food and beverage testing, environmental testing, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). The rising awareness among end-users towards advanced instruments is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the atomic spectroscopy market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The atomic spectroscopy market covers the following areas:
Atomic Spectroscopy Market Sizing
Atomic Spectroscopy Market Forecast
Atomic Spectroscopy Market Analysis
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" at only USD 3,000 a year to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month
Companies Mentioned
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Aurora Biomed Inc.
Bruker Corp.
GBC Scientific Equipment
Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.
PerkinElmer Inc.
Rigaku Corp.
Shimadzu Corp.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
VWR International LLC
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Global Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market - Global near infrared spectroscopy market is segmented by Product (Benchtop and Portable), Geographic Landscape (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and End-user (Pharmaceutical and biomedical industry, Food and beverage industry, and Other industry).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Mass Spectrometry Market - Global mass spectroscopy market is segmented by end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, chemical and petrochemical industries, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Food and beverage testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Environmental testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Aurora Biomed Inc.
Bruker Corp.
GBC Scientific Equipment
Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.
PerkinElmer Inc.
Rigaku Corp.
Shimadzu Corp.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
VWR International LLC
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/atomic-spectroscopy-market-size-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/atomic-spectroscopymarket
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atomic-spectroscopy-market-to-record--2-79-bn-growth-during-2021-2025--discover-company-insights-in-technavio-301349670.html
SOURCE Technavio