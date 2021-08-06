Atomic Spectroscopy Market to record $ 2.79 Bn growth during 2021-2025 | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the atomic spectroscopy market to grow by USD 2.79 billion at almost 8% during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and insights on prominent vendors operating in the atomic spectroscopy market including Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Aurora Biomed Inc. (Canada), Bruker Corp. (US), GBC Scientific Equipment (Australia), Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. (Japan), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Rigaku Corp. (Japan), Shimadzu Corp. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), and VWR International LLC. (US).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Atomic Spectroscopy Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Atomic Spectroscopy Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The atomic spectroscopy market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased funding by government organizations for environmental testing and product safety.

Technavio analyzes the market by application (pharmaceutical and biotechnology testing, food and beverage testing, environmental testing, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). The rising awareness among end-users towards advanced instruments is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the atomic spectroscopy market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The atomic spectroscopy market covers the following areas:
Atomic Spectroscopy Market Sizing
Atomic Spectroscopy Market Forecast
Atomic Spectroscopy Market Analysis

Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Pharmaceutical and biotechnology testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Food and beverage testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Environmental testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Aurora Biomed Inc.

  • Bruker Corp.

  • GBC Scientific Equipment

  • Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.

  • PerkinElmer Inc.

  • Rigaku Corp.

  • Shimadzu Corp.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • VWR International LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/atomic-spectroscopy-market-size-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/atomic-spectroscopymarket

