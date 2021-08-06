Atomic Spectroscopy Market to record $ 2.79 Bn growth during 2021-2025 | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the atomic spectroscopy market to grow by USD 2.79 billion at almost 8% during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and insights on prominent vendors operating in the atomic spectroscopy market including Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Aurora Biomed Inc. (Canada), Bruker Corp. (US), GBC Scientific Equipment (Australia), Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. (Japan), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Rigaku Corp. (Japan), Shimadzu Corp. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), and VWR International LLC. (US).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Atomic Spectroscopy Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The atomic spectroscopy market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased funding by government organizations for environmental testing and product safety.

Technavio analyzes the market by application (pharmaceutical and biotechnology testing, food and beverage testing, environmental testing, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). The rising awareness among end-users towards advanced instruments is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the atomic spectroscopy market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The atomic spectroscopy market covers the following areas:

Atomic Spectroscopy Market Sizing

Atomic Spectroscopy Market Forecast

Atomic Spectroscopy Market Analysis

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Global Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market - Global near infrared spectroscopy market is segmented by Product (Benchtop and Portable), Geographic Landscape (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and End-user (Pharmaceutical and biomedical industry, Food and beverage industry, and Other industry).

Global Mass Spectrometry Market - Global mass spectroscopy market is segmented by end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, chemical and petrochemical industries, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

