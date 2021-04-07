Atos Annual General Meeting to be held on

May 12, 2021 behind closed doors

Paris, on April 7, 2021 – In the ongoing context of the health crisis due to the Covid-19 epidemic and in accordance with the emergency measures adopted by the French Government to reduce the spread of Covid-19, the Board of Directors of Atos SE, during its meetings held on March 25 and 31, 2021, convened the Annual General Meeting of the Company on May 12, 2021 and decided to hold the meeting behind closed doors.

In accordance with the French government measures, the Annual General Meeting will be held at the company registered offices, without the physical presence of shareholders, on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. (Paris time).

This decision is made in accordance with the provisions of (i) ordinance no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 extended and amended by ordinance no. 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020, (ii) decree no. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020 extended and amended by decree no. 2020-1614 of December 18, 2020, and (iii) decree no. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021.

Indeed, at the date of the convening of the Meeting, administrative measures restricting or prohibiting travels or collective gatherings prevent the physical attendance of shareholders at the General Meeting. It is specifically provided by decree no. 2020-1310 of October 29, 2020 as amended by decree no. 2021-76 of January 27, 2021, which:

requires compliance with hygiene and social distancing measures, known as barriers, defined at national level, in all places and under all circumstances (article 1); prohibits, for health reasons, gatherings and meetings in a place open to the public involving more than six people at the same time (article 3).

As for the General Meetings held in 2020, no admission card (“carte d’admission”) will be issued. Shareholders are invited to exercise their voting right remotely either online or by mail:

- as far as registered shareholders are concerned, by logging on the secured platform Atos Vote, up until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 (Paris time),

- as far as bearer shareholders are concerned, by logging on the secured platform Votaccess, if they have access to it through their bank portal, up until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 (Paris time),

- or, as far as all shareholders are concerned, by returning by mail, under the required conditions, the voting form, which will be taken into account if received up until May 9, 2021.

Shareholders can also, by the same means, grant a proxy to the Chairman of the General Meeting or to a third party:

the proxies to the Chairman of the General Meeting shall be received no later than the deadlines mentioned above, depending on the way the instruction is transferred;

the proxies granted to a third party will be processed in accordance with article 6 of the decree no. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, instructions to be received no later than May 8, 2021.

The Annual General Meeting will be webcasted live on the Company's website, via the section dedicated to the General Meeting https://atos.net/en/investors/annual-general-meeting. The video recording will then be available for replay in the same section.



The shareholders are invited to send their questions in writing, with evidence of their capacity as shareholders, in accordance with the notice of meeting published in the BALO, including by e-mail (assemblee.generale@atos.net), no later than Monday, May 10, 2021 (until midnight, Paris time). As the General Meeting will be held behind closed doors, it will not be possible to ask questions orally, amend resolutions nor to propose new resolutions during the meeting. Nevertheless, in addition to the prior submission of written questions, the shareholders will have the possibility to raise their questions live during the General Meeting through the Atos Vote application, an innovative and secured digital tool, accessible to the owners of registered shares and to those of the owners of bearer shares who will have expressed such wish when submitting their instructions for advance participation through Votaccess.

The agenda, the proposed resolutions and the terms and conditions to participate to the General Meeting are disclosed in the meeting notice published today, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO).

The documents that must be held at the disposal of the shareholders in the context of this General Meeting will be available under the conditions and within the time periods foreseen by the applicable legal and regulatory provisions. The documents to be presented will be published on the Company's website at least 21 days prior to the date of the General Meeting, i.e. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions. Detailed terms and conditions of remote voting prior to the General Meeting, as well as of attendance in particular to ask live questions during the General Meeting, will be specified in the convening notice which will be released for shareholders.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the updates on the section of the website dedicated to the General Meeting https://atos.net/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.

