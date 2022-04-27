Atos - Combined General Meeting of May 18, 2022 - Access to information

Atos International

Combined General Meeting of May 18, 2022: Access to information

Paris, France, on April 27, 2022 –The shareholders of Atos SE are invited to participate in the Combined General Meeting of the Company which will be held on May 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (Paris time) at the Company registered office, in the auditorium, River Ouest - 80 quai Voltaire, 95870 Bezons.

In the ongoing context of the health crisis due the Covid-19 epidemic, the procedures for holding and participating in the General Meeting may have to change in order to comply with any new regulations relating to the health situation. Shareholders are therefore invited to regularly consult the updates to the section dedicated to the General Meeting on the Company's website: https://atos.net/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.

It is reminded that the General Meeting will also be broadcasted live on the above-mentioned website and the video recording will then be available for replay in the same section.

The notice of meeting including the agenda, the draft resolutions as well as the main terms and conditions of participation in the said meeting was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) n°41 dated April 6, 2022.

The convening notice will be published in the BALO dated May 2, 2022.

The documents provided for by Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be made available to the shareholders as from the date of the convening notice for the meeting in accordance with applicable regulations:

shareholders holding registered shares (actions au nominatif) may, up to and including the fifth day prior to the meeting, request that the Company sends these documents to them. For shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercize of this right is subject to the provision of a certificate of registration in the accounts of the bearer shares maintained by the authorized intermediary;

shareholders may consult these documents at the Company’s registered office during the 15 days period preceding the meeting.

The documents referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted and downloaded on the Company’s website, in the part dedicated to the General Meetings in the investors’ section: https://atos.net/en/investors/annual-general-meeting .

