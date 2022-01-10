U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,672.50
    +4.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,150.00
    +43.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,586.25
    +5.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,181.60
    +5.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.29
    +0.39 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.40
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1334
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.53
    -0.08 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3592
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6700
    +0.1200 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,886.75
    +242.91 (+0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.13
    -47.75 (-4.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.09
    +3.81 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Atos develops video system for Dassault Aviation’s “Falcon Albatros”, future surveillance aircraft of France’s Navy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Atos International
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Paris, January 10, 2022 – Atos today announces that it is supporting Dassault Aviation to develop and produce the inflight video system for its “Falcon Albatros”. The latter is the future maritime surveillance and intervention aircraft of the French Naval Aviation. The “Albatros” is set to be commissioned in 2025 as part of the AVSIMAR program led by the French Armament General Directorate (Direction Générale de l’Armement, DGA). The aircraft will leverage the capabilities of the French Navy (Marine nationale), delivering homeland maritime protection and defense.

The AVSIMAR program provides a response to the challenges of French government action at sea. These include fighting pollution and trafficking, border surveillance and exclusion zones as well as search and rescue at sea. Spearheading the program, the Albatros is equipped with a next-generation mission system and high-performance sensors. The aircraft features a multifunction radar, multispectral optronic turret, observation windows, a Search & Rescue (SAR) kit release system and dedicated communication systems. Combined, these sensors enable HD video and data streams, producing real-time analysis and fully enhancing tactical situation awareness.

Atos will manage the design and production of the inflight video system, which ensures the compression, distribution and transmission of various data and tactical videos on board while taking into account IT security issues. As such, Atos will ensure that the system meets strict security requirements by verifying the integrity and authenticity of data software and by providing secure data and video interconnections.

Atos’ solution is focused on key foundational issues of Maritime Surveillance Aviation. To this end, the Group will successfully consolidate mission-critical, secure, and reliable data while supporting the development of military aircraft. The solution guarantees optimal performance in all of the French Naval Aviation’s missions and within a secure technology environment.

“We are proud to assist Dassault Aviation in preparing the Falcon Albatros aircraft which will support the French government in its maritime surveillance and intervention missions.” said Cyril Dujardin, SVP, Head of Digital Security at Atos. “Through this strategic project, we are strengthening our long-standing relationship with Dassault Aviation with a focus on inflight systems. In doing so, we are also applying our expertise to deploy security mission systems and fiber optic HD videos.”

For more information on Atos solutions for electronic reconnaissance and the Defense industry: https://atos.net/en/industries/defense

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 107,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 Paris Stock indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Lucie Duchateau – lucie.duchateau@atos.net - +33 (0)7 62 85 35 10

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • New Agreement Heightens Optimism Surrounding Amazon

    Analyst likens online retailer to a 'coiled spring'

  • 3 Top Software Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Whether at home, work, or play, software is likely to play a vital role in our activities. Due to annual recurring revenues (ARR), profitability, and high product demand, software companies make terrific investments. It is tough to talk about software stocks without mentioning the world's largest software company, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    The market can seem like a popularity contest, and small and mid-cap growth stocks are not cool right now. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) took 2021 by storm, growing roughly fourfold to $100 billion this past year.

  • PC Slowdown Sets a New Battleground for Chip Makers

    After a spectacular run, personal computer sales are expected to cool significantly this year. The rivalry in PCs between the two chip makers goes back decades. According to Mercury Research, AMD accounted for about 21% of the central processor chips sold for PCs in the third quarter of 2021—more than double its 8% market share just four years prior.

  • Apple said to have ruled out a metaverse for its mixed reality headset

    Apple has apparently rejected the idea of a metaverse for its mixed reality headset — a rejection of Meta's strategy.

  • 11 Altcoins to Watch in 2022

    Here are some coins to keep on your radar this year -- whether as potential investments or because they could impact the whole industry.

  • Never End a Text Message Like This, Experts Warn

    Texting is how we communicate. You may have had to resign yourself to texting your children before you call them if you want them to pick up the phone, but it's also proven to be the least complicated way to get a quick answer from someone or even reach a customer service person instead of waiting on hold. It's easy and simple, but texting also has its own set of rules that may be hard to decipher. Have you ever felt that you're being misunderstood in a text? It turns out, it could all be in the

  • Breakthrough could help you 3D print OLED screens at home

    Scientists have built a fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display that might let you make your own screens.

  • Apple's biggest scandal of 2022 is already happening

    This week, we're talking about what I'm sure could be one of Apple's biggest scandals of the decade thus far: the itty bitty AirTag. AirTags are a very useful product from Apple that pretty much function exactly as advertised. There's been a fair bit of controversy lately around how Apple rolled these out and how even though these are great devices to keep track of your keys, they can also easily be abused to stalk someone.

  • Here’s 3 Gadgets from CES 2022 We’re Still Geeking Out About

    CES 2022 may be over, but we’re still geeking out about these gadgets the most.

  • PayPal confirms it's exploring the launch of its own stablecoin

    It might be called "PayPal Coin," and it will reportedly be backed by the US dollar.

  • Australia agrees to $3.5 billion tank deal with US: report

    Australia has agreed to a $3.5 billion deal with the U.S. to acquire more than 120 tanks and other armored vehicles to upgrade its military fleet, The Sydney Morning Herald reported. Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton will confirm the new deal Monday after the U.S. initially approved the purchase last year. Australia will commit to buying 75 new M1A2 abrams tanks, 29 explosive-clearing assault breacher vehicles, 17 assault bridge vehicles...

  • U.S. Willing to Strike Deal With Russia Over Missiles And Military Exercises as Ukraine Crisis Deepens

    When U.S. and Russia negotiators meet next week for diplomatic talks, the Biden Administration says it is willing to discuss the scope of European military exercises and the deployment of missiles on the continent, but not reducing the more than 70,000 American troops stationed there. “Russia says its security is threatened by U.S., and NATO exercises as well,” a senior administration official told reporters on Saturday on the condition of anonymity. The comments came ahead of U.S.-Russia’s diplomatic talks beginning Sunday night that aim to deescalate tensions in eastern Europe.

  • Apple will reportedly unveil an iPhone SE with 5G this spring

    Apple will reportedly use a spring event to unveil an iPhone SE with 5G.

  • Putin’s Troops Help Secure Kazakhstan in Wake of Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- Kazakh forces, backed by Russian-led troops, are pressing ahead with operations to restore control after crushing the biggest protests in the central Asian nation in decades.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acut

  • Google and Ford want to bring small radar to more devices

    Google and Ford are partners in a new standard that could bring radar to more devices for touch-free control and health tracking.

  • St. Cloud-based Minnesota National Guard aviators return to Minnesota from deployment

    St. Cloud-based Minnesota National Guard aviators are returning to Minnesota Saturday from deployment to Kuwait and Iraq, according to Minnesota National Guard press release.

  • Fort Bragg paratrooper acquitted of charges related to gunfight in Syria

    Sgt. 1st Class Robert Nicoson, a paratrooper who was accused of leading a patrol into an unnecessary gunfight in Syri, was acquitted of all charges.

  • Kazakhstan says 164 people, including a 4-year-old, are dead after week of unrest

    The death toll of 164, reported by the state news channel Khabar-24 and citing the health ministry, represented a significant increase from the previously announced total.

  • Russia sees risk of talks with US ending quickly

    A Russian official on Sunday said it is possible that talks between the U.S and Moscow will end quickly, as the two countries prepare for high-stakes meetings in Europe this week.U.S. and Russian officials are scheduled to participate in talks early this week in Geneva. The two countries are then slated to participate in a NATO-Russian Council meeting in Brussels on Wednesday and huddle at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Vienna...