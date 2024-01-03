Advertisement
Atos in Early Talks to Sell Cybersecurity Business to Airbus

Wout Vergauwen

(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE has begun initial talks to acquire Atos SE’s cybersecurity and data unit, a deal that could confer an enterprise value of up to €1.8 billion ($2 billion) on the business.

Atos and Airbus will go into a due diligence phase, Atos said in a statement. Atos added it had received interest from another party, without elaborating. Thales SA was also exploring an offer, the Financial Times has reported.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

