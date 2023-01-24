Atos enters into exclusive negotiations with Mitel for the sale of its Unified Communications & Collaboration business (Unify)

Atos International

Continuous execution of Atos’ divestment program

Paris, France – January 24, 2023 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces that is has entered into exclusive negotiations with Mitel Networks (“Mitel”) for the sale of its Unified Communications & Collaboration Services businesses (“Unify”)1.

This constitutes a new step in the implementation of the Atos divestment program as announced at the Group’s Capital Markets Day in June 2022.

“We are pleased with this announcement, which marks another important step in the execution of our divestment program and brings us closer to the c. €700 million target that we set 7 months ago. Moreover, it is a further testimony that we are delivering on our ambitious transformation plan at pace" added Diane Galbe, Senior Executive Vice President, Atos.

Unify offers on-premises Unified Communications solutions, cloud-based Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) and Cloud Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) solutions. With revenues of approximately €550 million and c. 3,000 employees worldwide, Unify provides a wide range of managed and professional services, serving c. 40m users across 90 countries.

“Unify has a robust business portfolio with a highly talented workforce. Following a structured divestment process and review of strategic options, we consider that Mitel is the best partner to deliver the scale, investment and complementary geographical strengths for growth in the Unified Communication and Collaboration market, and to ensure Unify’s long-term success” said Marcus Hänsel CEO of Unify.

Together the combination of Unify’s technical and geographical footprints and go-to-market capabilities with those of Mitel would create a global Unified Communications leader. Serving over 75 million users worldwide the combined company would bring more choice to clients across key markets. Unify’s strong managed and professional services offerings would strengthen the combined companies’ ability to meet the needs of UC clients big and small.

“Unify has been a pioneer in the UC industry and our companies share a common passion for innovation focused on solving real customer communications needs. The addition of their successful global managed services, vertical capabilities, and engineering excellence would bring scale, expertise and new capabilities to Mitel that would strengthen our ability to deliver choice and flexibility for customers in today’s rapidly changing world of business communications," said Tarun Loomba, President and CEO of Mitel. "As a combined company, our strengths are highly complementary, and I am excited to build the next leader in UC together.”

The proposed transaction is subject to the consultation of the relevant employee representative bodies and other customary regulatory approvals, with closing expected in H2 2023.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 112,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About Mitel

A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve business users in more than 100 countries.

For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Mitel .

1 Excluding Unify’s NG 9-1-1 business, which is not part of the exclusive negotiations





