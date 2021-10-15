U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,444.25
    +15.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,925.00
    +141.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,082.50
    +45.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,280.40
    +8.30 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.99
    +0.68 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.90
    -9.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1612
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.67
    -1.97 (-10.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3725
    +0.0048 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1950
    +0.5180 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,121.35
    +1,476.54 (+2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,399.85
    +24.62 (+1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,224.89
    +17.18 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Atos joins Catena-X: the automotive industry network to strengthen and secure data exchange & innovation across Europe

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Atos International
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Press Release

Atos joins Catena-X: the automotive industry network to strengthen and secure data exchange & innovation across Europe

Paris, October 15 2021 Atos today announces that it is now a member of Catena-X, an open, scalable European network, based on the GAIA-X cloud infrastructure initiative, which aims to enable secure cross-company data exchange across the automotive industry to improve efficiency, accelerate innovation and decarbonization, and thereby strengthen the competitiveness of the European automotive industry. Atos, founding and Board member of GAIA-X, will be joining leading automotive manufacturers and suppliers, dealer associations and equipment suppliers, including BMW AG, Deutsche Telekom AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, Siemens AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft as part of Catena-X.

Together the members of Catena-X will select and implement scalable, system-relevant use cases. The defined Catena-X pilot projects are focused on five areas of application which, with the help of such a networked data infrastructure, can significantly help to boost productivity and improve sustainability along future value chains. The five areas are: quality management, logistics, maintenance, supply chain management and sustainability.

“We are convinced that the automotive industry is important for Europe in post-COVID recovery, and a fast pivot to digital ecosystems will ensure the financial stability of this sector’s entire ecosystem. said Pierre Barnabé, Global Head of Manufacturing Industry at Atos. We are excited to bring our unique global expertise and experience to this network and to work closely with the other members to help establish the first data-driven value chain for the automotive industry. In particular, given our expertise in decarbonized digital and our own Net Zero 2028 ambition, we are very keen to support the early use cases focusing on decarbonization.

Atos’ unique set of expertise and experience consists of:

  • Expertise in European data frameworks & platforms - Atos is one of the members of the FIWARE foundation, a founding member of GAIA-X and the International Data Spaces Association (IDSA) X. The principles of the latter two will provide the foundation for Catena-X in regards to data protection, data sovereignty and interoperability.

  • End-to-end portfolio of solutions to help define the optimal platform needed for any Catena-X use case – such as its BullSequana Edge server and Atos Digital Hub platform, an accelerator for building ecosystem platforms.

  • Proven expertise in the global automotive industry, having worked on global complex projects with a range of automotive manufacturers.

  • European #1 in cloud, cybersecurity and high-performance computing to support Catena-X develop across Europe – Atos brings its global experience and expertise in Cloud Computing with around 7,000 Cloud experts and 30,000 Application experts worldwide supported by Atos OneCloud, a unique initiative to pro-actively accelerate clients’ migration to the Cloud through a one-stop shop offering industry specific go-to-market and organization.

  • Atos Scientific Community and Expert Community - communities of 165 and 3,000 top scientists and experts – will support the vision and implementation of Catena-X.

  • Decarbonization - a leader in decarbonized digital, and with the recent acquisition of international recognized climate strategy consulting firm EcoAct, Atos has a dedicated team of consultants to help develop use cases which will decrease CO2 emissions across the entire supply chain and those which will enable a transition to a circular economy and accelerate sustainability, such as optimizing production planning, development and operations with Digital Twin technology.

Earlier this year Atos joined forces with other leaders in the automotive and technology fields to create ‘Software République’: a new open ecosystem for intelligent and sustainable mobility, which aims to develop and market systems and software to provide an enriched and sustainable mobility offer for cities, regions, businesses and citizens. The Catena-X network could be an opportunity to enhance the development of these products and services.

***

About Atos
Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the Next 20 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space. www.atos.net

Press contact:
Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net | +33 6 73 64 04 18 |

@laurajanefau

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • CCTV+: Respecting, caring elderly a top priority for Xi

    Chinese President Xi Jinping has always attached great importance to elderly people's wellbeing and showed that respecting and caring the elderly is a top priority for him.

  • Luxury Fashion Group OTB to Join Louis Vuitton Parent LVMH in Aura Blockchain Consortium

    Italy’s OTB Group, the owner of fashion brands Diesel, Jil Sander and Viktor & Rolf is the latest luxury goods company to join the Aura Blockchain Consortium as a founding member. In April, Louis Vuitton’s parent firm, LVMH, Prada and Richemont-owned Cartier unveiled the Aura Blockchain Consortium, a network developed in partnership with ConsenSys. OTB Group is the latest to join luxury brands, including Bulgari, Cartier, Hublot, Louis Vuitton, Hennessy and Prada, in tackling counterfeit goods through a blockchain-based seal of authenticity called Aura.

  • Bank of Japan Seeks ‘Plain, Easy-to-Cook’ CBDC Model

    The Bank of Japan should try to develop a central bank digital currency (CBDC) that can coexist easily with private payment methods, an executive director has said in a speech.

  • Impact of Boeing’s new defect on its 787 Dreamliner

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick breaks down concerns of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner and the impact of this new concern for Boeing.

  • Gas CEO Says ‘Unleash American Shale’ to End Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest U.S. natural gas driller is using the global energy crisis to renew his call for more investment in domestic infrastructure such as pipelines, which he says will enable increased exports and ease shortages.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentuck

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

    Being a great investor sometimes involves making assumptions about the future of technology, so watch these two companies closely.

  • How much will you spend in retirement? 6 things you probably haven’t considered

    Personal-finance pundits love to debate safe withdrawal rates—the amount a retiree can withdraw each year from a portfolio without depleting it too quickly. On the income side, do you envision a traditional retirement—that is, stopping work entirely—or would you like to taper down to part-time, perhaps taking on a new job or starting a small business? It seemed like an odd choice for a high-net-worth retiree.

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 15th, 2021

    After Thursday’s pullback, it’s been a bearish start to the day. A move back through to $0.000029 levels would signal a breakout day ahead, however.

  • Coinbase calls for new regulator and framework for the crypto sector

    Coinbase is calling for a vast changes in how the crypto sector is regulated. In this digital asset proposal the company's Chief Policy Officer Faryar Shirzad called for cryptocurrencies and other digital assets to be regulated under a separate legal framework by a single federal agency.

  • Brent Oil Surges to $85 as Energy Crisis Stokes Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped to $85 a barrel for the first time since late 2018 as a global energy crunch tightens the crude market.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowBrent futures in London rose as high as $85.10 a barrel, a gain of 1.3%. A shortage of g

  • Social Security’s Rules on Spousal Benefits Can Be Tricky. Here Are Some Answers.

    Spouses can't claim benefits before the higher-earning spouse has claimed, financial expert says

  • Energy crunch causes US coal use to surge under Biden

    The US is ramping up its use of coal to generate electricity as high global gas prices deal a blow to Joe Biden’s ambitions to eliminate carbon emissions from America’s power grid.

  • Boeing Has Yet Another Plane Problem. Yes, the Stock Is Dropping.

    Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported Boeing has another quality issue impacting its twin-aisle 787 jets. Shareholders aren't going to like the news.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Break Out and Poised to Test September Highs

    Gold prices also climb

  • Toyota Is Accused of Using Stolen Motor Technology in Rare Lawsuit

    A longtime Toyota supplier, Nippon Steel, alleges the car maker and a Chinese supplier, Baoshan Iron & Steel, infringed on its patent on material used in steel sheets that make up Toyota engines.

  • Microsoft Shuts LinkedIn China, Citing ‘Challenging’ Climate

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp.’s LinkedIn is shuttering a localized version of its professional networking platform in China, becoming the last major U.S. social media provider to pull out of the country and marking the demise of a rare U.S. tech success there.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.

  • Oil Climbs as Stockpiles Fall at Biggest U.S. Crude Storage Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose in tandem with equities after traders digested a U.S. inventory report showing the biggest decline in crude stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub since June.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowFutures in New York rose

  • Generic drug maker Teligent files for bankruptcy protection, explores sale of the company

    South Jersey specialty generic pharmaceutical firm Teligent Inc. filed for voluntarily bankruptcy protection on Thursday as it pursues the sale of the company or its core assets. Teligent Inc. of Buena in Atlantic County also said it is arranging for $12 million debtor-in-possession financing from its senior secured lenders. The company also announced that CEO Tim Sawyer and Philip Yachmetz, Teligent's chief legal officer and executive vice president, resigned effective Oct. 8.

  • Lightspeed launches new flagship restaurant platform in North America with innovative analytics, payments, inventory management

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale, and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced the launch of the all-new Lightspeed Restaurant, a unified hospitality commerce and point-of-sale (POS) platform.

  • As yields rise, some U.S. banks shift cash to Treasuries

    Some big U.S. banks are buying more U.S. government securities as yields start to rise and the Federal Reserve appears ready to taper its bond-buying program - a balance sheet shift that analysts say could boost bank earnings by several percentage points depending on how they play their hands. Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc on Thursday said they had picked up extra net interest revenue during the quarter by buying securities with higher yields. JPMorgan Chase & Co, however, said on Wednesday that it continues to hoard cash, expecting rates to move higher as Chief Executive Jamie Dimon predicts.