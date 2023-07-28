Atos lifts sales target, expands divestment plan

French IT consulting firm Atos presents its new supercomputer in Paris

(Reuters) -France's Atos raised its annual organic revenue target on Friday, pointing to improving commercial traction and high demand, and said it planned further divestments.

The IT consultancy group expects its 2023 organic revenue to be in line with last year's or to rise by up to 2%, compared to its prior range of -1% to 1%.

The struggling tech company, home to assets deemed strategic by the French government, said it was expanding its 700 million euro divestment program, launched last year, by another 400 million.

Atos expects to achieve the initial divestment target by the end of 2023, when the sale of its sustainability consultancy unit Ecoact to Schneider Electric is completed.

"We have already received signals of interest for assets we've identified in our supplementary divestment plan," Senior Executive Vice President Diane Galbe said in a call with journalists.

Atos's revenue for the six months through June was 5.5 billion euros ($6 billion), slightly below the 5.57 billion euros expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv Eikon.

($1 = 0.9116 euros)

(Reporting by Victor Goury-Laffont in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)