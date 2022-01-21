U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

Atos - Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Atos International
·1 min read
Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social
Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation


Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur : Atos SE
Name and address of the Company: River Ouest
80 Quai Voltaire
95870 Bezons
(code ISIN FR 0000051732)

Date d’arrêté des informations



Declaration date

Nombre total d’actions composant le capital



Total number of shares

Nombre total de droits de vote



Total number of voting rights





31/12/2021





110 730 332

Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 110 730 332



Number of theoretical voting rights: 110 730 332

Nombre de droits de vote exerçables* : 110 548 706



Number of effective voting rights**: 110 548 706

* Nombre de droits de vote exerçables = nombre de droits de vote théoriques (ou nombre total de droits de vote attachés aux actions) – actions privées du droit de vote
** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting rights

ATOS SE
Siège social :
River Ouest – 80 quai Voltaire
95870 Bezons
Société Européenne au capital de 110 730 332€ - 323 623 603 RCS Pontoise

