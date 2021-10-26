U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

Atos named a Leader in Digital Manufacturing Services by Global Analyst firm NelsonHall

Atos International
·3 min read
In this article:
Atos named a Leader in Digital Manufacturing Services by Global Analyst firm NelsonHall

Paris, October 26, 2021 – Atos today announced it has been positioned as a leader in Digital Manufacturing Services by global analyst firm NelsonHall in its latest Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) for the second year running. This report focuses on new offerings within industrial IT services. The assessment is across four categories: Overall, Next-Gen Services, Monitoring & Security and AR/VR & Digital Twins Capability. Atos was positioned as a leader in all four categories, scoring highly in AR/VR & Digital Twins Capability in particular.

The report highlights Atos’ strengths as its I4.0 Approach, its comprehensive series of partnerships with universities in DACH, its build services (IoT, Digital Twins, Additive manufacturing, and OT security) and its significant capabilities in adjacent services, analytics, AI and big data and also security.

Dominique Raviart, IT Services Research Director at NelsonHall, said “Atos has built a comprehensive set of industrial IoT use cases that form the core of digital manufacturing programs. It has also invested in digital twins’ services, where we have seen significant client demand, and in next-gen offerings such as additive manufacturing. NelsonHall welcomes Atos’ investment in existing and new digital manufacturing capabilities.”

Elaborating on Atos’ ranking, Pierre Barnabé, Head of Manufacturing at Atos said: “Modern manufacturing requires innovative solutions and platforms to create smarter factories and operations and this recognition by NelsonHall is testament to our expertise in supporting our clients with innovative and tailor-made solutions that improve their manufacturing operations effectiveness, increase productivity and quality whilst improving customer satisfaction.”

The NelsonHall NEAT vendor evaluation study assesses 15 of the most significant service providers delivering digital manufacturing services based on their ability to meet future client requirements and deliver immediate benefit.

Atos offers a broad range of domain-specific digital manufacturing services from consulting to build/systems integration services and managed services to support its clients across a range of different sectors from aerospace, automotive and consumer packaged goods to chemicals and discrete manufacturing. Atos has over 18,000 manufacturing business technologists, across 55 different countries. with 4 Global centers of competence for manufacturing.

###

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 107,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included on the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 Paris Stock Indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

Press contact:

Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net | +33 6 73 64 04 18 |

@laurajanefau

Attachment


