Atos recognized as an Innovator by Avasant Canada Digital Services RadarView

·2 min read

IRVING, Texas, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- Atos has been named an Innovator by the Avasant Canada Digital Services 2021-2022 RadarView. The report recognizes Atos' more than 25 years of experience in Canada establishing practice maturity across multiple industries, investments, innovations and ecosystem development.

The Avasant report notes Atos generates practice maturity by delivering horizontal and vertical offerings. Further, Atos' leverage of its initiative Atos OneCloud enables the cloud migration of several public sector clients, and results in data security and protection for regional financial services firms.

The report highlights Atos as one of the few providers supplying distinctive decarbonization offerings. In combination with the 2020 acquisition of climate strategy firm EcoAct, Atos' digital expertise provides the most comprehensive and unique end-to-end decarbonization capabilities on the market to accelerate the corporate journey to net-zero.

"Strong digital adoption in Canada has been benefitting the economy and aiding recovery from the pandemic. To elevate customer experience, firms in the region are partnering with providers such as Atos to enable secure digital adoption. Atos has driven its clients' digital transformation by leveraging its diverse capabilities across AI, cloud, and cybersecurity, its partnerships with prominent cloud players such as Google Cloud, AWS and Microsoft, and proprietary solutions such as Atos OneCloud," said Amrita Keswani, Lead Analyst, Avasant.

Prompting Atos' Innovator ranking by Avasant is its rigorous expansion in Canada. In early 2021, Atos acquired In Fidem, headquartered in Montreal, to boost cybersecurity services, and acquired Processia, headquartered in Laval, to reinforce its local and global capabilities in product lifecycle management. In December 2021, Atos acquired Toronto-based AppCentrica, a technology and management consulting company specializing in Cloud Application and Salesforce services.

"This is a great recognition of our unique position in Canada as a trusted partner for our customers in their secure, decarbonized digital journey," said Valerie Milone, CEO of Atos Canada. "Having been named an innovator is a testament to our comprehensive set of digital offerings, partner ecosystem and rigorous investments in people, customers and regional growth."

Avasant also continues to highlight Atos' presence in Canada through its development of a partnered ecosystem with big tech and local players. Atos has deep relationships with cloud providers to help customers build a competitive business application landscape, leveraging strong multi-cloud digital foundation.

Avasant is a leading analyst firm that bases its reports on multi-phased research processes. This report includes the review of 19 top-tier providers supporting Canada in digital transformation, comparing their strengths, challenges and competitive differentiators.

To download the full Avasant report, visit: https://atos.net/en-na/lp/avasant-canada-radarview.

About Atos
Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 109,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 Paris Stock indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atos-recognized-as-an-innovator-by-avasant-canada-digital-services-radarview-301493869.html

SOURCE Atos

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/02/c7213.html

