U.S. markets open in 4 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,891.25
    -1.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,827.00
    -45.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,283.00
    +35.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,757.70
    -4.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.43
    +0.82 (+1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.70
    -5.60 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.05
    +0.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0612
    +0.0028 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.40
    +2.67 (+11.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2063
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8080
    -0.5420 (-0.41%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,500.85
    -355.70 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.76
    -12.47 (-2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,396.29
    +51.84 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,010.61
    -218.87 (-0.80%)
     

Atos recognized as Supplier Engagement Leader by CDP for 4th year running

Atos International
·3 min read
Atos International
Atos International

Press Release

Atos recognized as Supplier Engagement Leader by CDP for 4th year running

Paris, March 16, 2023 - Atos has been recognized for the fourth year in a row on the CDP’s prestigious Supplier Engagement Rating Leaderboard and has thus been recognized by CDP for its work to engage suppliers to reduce emissions, lower environmental risks and jointly tackle climate change. Only the top 8% of companies who disclosed information for the full climate questionnaire achieved a place on the CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard.

The CDP Supplier Engagement assessment complements the CDP results published in December 2022, in which Atos secured a place on CDP’s A List for tackling climate change. CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency.

Atos Procurement’s objective is to have as much of its spend as possible with sustainable and green suppliers, and therefore aims to work with suppliers that are assessed by EcoVadis. In 2022, 70% of total Atos Group spend was covered by such suppliers. Atos is also using an internal maturity assessment to understand suppliers’ maturity from a decarbonization perspective. For those suppliers that have no sufficient carbon reduction program in place, Atos works to support them on their decarbonization journey. Atos suppliers can demonstrate their commitment to fight climate change by signing a dedicated contract clause with Atos, from which they commit to start measuring and reporting their emissions and commit to a globally recognized climate change related target. Atos also collects actual emissions data from its suppliers to calculate its own scope 3 emissions.

Additionally, Atos itself, has received an EcoVadis Platinum Award for its performance in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), thereby confirming its position in the top 1% of companies assessed by EcoVadis in its Industry (Computer programming, consultancy and related activities). EcoVadis evaluates across four categories: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Atos has achieved excellent results in all four categories, particularly in Environment.

Atos’ commitment is also reinforced by its client DLAs (Decarbonization Level Agreements). For those clients for which it provides digital infrastructure services (such as cloud or digital workplace), Atos commits to carbon reductions that are measurable and auditable by third parties. If Atos does not deliver the agreed emissions reductions, it offsets the remaining emissions with verified carbon credits.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 111,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact:

Laura Fau – laura.fau@atos.net – +33 (0) 6 73 64 04 18

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Apple Joins Cost Cut Bandwagon, Eases On Bonus, Hiring, Triggers Employee Fears Of Layoffs

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is postponing perks for some corporate divisions and expanding a cost-cutting effort joining its peers in streamlining operations amid business slowdown and economic uncertainties. The shift will reduce the frequency of bonuses for a portion of Apple's corporate workforce, Bloomberg reports. Apple is also restricting hiring and leaving additional positions open after employee departure. On Tuesday, Meta Paltforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) shared a second downsizing drive, slash

  • Crude Oil: Let's Get to the Bottom of Where Prices Are Headed

    Oil is breaking downward from a three-month sideways consolidation pattern. Here's what it means for the commodity and energy stocks.

  • Is It Time To Buy XOM Stock As Exxon Mobil Gets Beaten Down By Banking Crisis?

    XOM stock is down 15% from February's all-time high. Did XOM get unduly punished during the bank crisis, giving investors a chance to buy?

  • Charles Schwab CEO and other insiders scoop up nearly $7 million in stock amid selloff

    Executives and directors at Schwab spent about $7 million buying the financial-services giant's beaten-down stock this week in an apparent vote of confidence.

  • Adobe Stock Rallies After Earnings Top Estimates

    Adobe said it still expects to close its Figma acquisition by the end of the year. The company also boosted its outlook for the full year.

  • SVB Can't Find a Buyer Because of One Issue

    SVB Financial Group , the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, has put itself and its subsidiaries up for sale. The parent company, whose stock will be delisted by the Nasdaq, is selling its subsidiaries, SVB Capital and SVB Securities, plus additional assets and investments. SVB Securities operates as its investment banking division while SVB Capital serves as a venture capital and private credit fund, and SVB Securities is the investment banking business.

  • Investors Reward PDD for Winning Crown in China Online Price War

    (Bloomberg) -- Budget shopping app Pinduoduo has emerged as a clear winner in an intensifying price war in China as e-commerce companies fight for market share amid a pullback in consumer spending.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Traders Dash for Cover as Bank Dra

  • I’m 36 with $435,000 and want to retire early — ‘the earlier the better’ — but without a frugal lifestyle

    To be fair, any age for retirement requires some back-up plans, as the unexpected can always happen and take a large chunk of your assets, but when you’re choosing to leave the workforce well before the traditional age, you need even extra layers of protection on your side. For now, don’t feel as if there’s even a possibility of saving “too” much money for retirement because if you’re choosing to stop working at 50 (or around then) so you can travel the world, you’ll need to save as much as you can. There’s this movement called FIRE, which stands for “financial independence, retire early.”

  • Exxon’s Texas Plant Is Likely the Last Major US Refinery Project

    (Bloomberg) -- When Exxon Mobil Corp.’s newest addition to its southeast Texas refinery ramps up to full production in the next few weeks, it’ll be the first major expansion of US fuel-making capacity in at least a decade. And probably the last.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionStocks See Some Relief After Bank-Driven Selloff: Markets WrapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Depo

  • Former Wells Fargo Executive Blamed in Fake-Accounts Scandal Agrees to Plead Guilty

    The former head of Wells Fargo & Co.’s community bank has agreed to plead guilty to obstructing regulators who tried to examine allegations of sales misconduct at the business she ran, prosecutors said Wednesday. Carrie Tolstedt’s deal with Los Angeles federal prosecutors would resolve a criminal investigation into her role in the bank’s long-running, fake-accounts scandal, which severely damaged Wells Fargo’s reputation and contributed to an asset cap imposed by the Federal Reserve that limited its size. Under Ms. Tolstedt’s plea agreement, she could serve up to 16 months in prison, prosecutors said.

  • Ex-Wells Fargo exec to plead guilty for role in bank scandal

    A former Wells Fargo Bank executive accused of overseeing a ruse that created millions of bogus customer accounts has agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges likely to send her prison for her role in the scandal. The agreement filed Wednesday in a Los Angeles federal court calls for the former Wells Fargo executive, Carrie Tolstedt, to serve a 16-month prison sentence for obstructing regulators' investigation into abusive sales practices that culminated in the bank paying billions of dollars in fines. Tolstedt, 63, also agreed to pay a $17 million fine in a separate civil settlement with the government that also bans her from working again in the banking industry.

  • SVB Collapse: Elon Musk Is Very Worried

    The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has raised concerns about the soundness of banks around the world.

  • What’s Kellanova? How Kellogg’s Snack Company Got Its New Name

    Following a long tradition of companies borrowing from Latin as they rebrand themselves, Kellogg is christening its global snacking business Kellanova.

  • Visa, MasterCard $5.6 billion settlement with retailers is upheld

    A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld a $5.6 billion antitrust class-action settlement with more than 12 million retailers that accused Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc of improperly fixing credit and debit card fees. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected claims that a class action should not have been certified because of confusion over who deserved compensation, and that the $523 million of legal fees awarded to the retailers' lawyers was too high. The operators and the companies both claimed to have been injured after accepting Visa and MasterCard for gas sales.

  • Traditional and Roth IRA Inheritance Rules You May Not Know About

    Inheriting an IRA, whether a traditional or Roth account, comes with certain responsibilities. The rules for an inherited IRA depend on the specifics of your situation, as well as the deceased's age and other circumstances. Unfortunately, you might have to … Continue reading → The post Inheritance Rules for Traditional and Roth IRAs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Berkshire Hathaway to beef up risk disclosures following SEC request

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc agreed to better explain how its board of directors manages risks, including those taken by longtime Chairman Warren Buffett, after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked that it do a better job. In correspondence made public on Tuesday, the SEC's division of corporate finance asked Berkshire to "enhance" its risk management disclosures in its annual proxy filings, and Berkshire agreed to make the requested changes. Despite Buffett's legendary status as an investor and manager, some analysts have long urged the billionaire's Omaha, Nebraska-based company, whose market value is about $670 billion, to disclose more about itself.

  • Many Gen Zers don’t believe they need a college degree for a successful career. They might be right

    Gen Z would rather learn skills on the job, a new global survey from Fiverr finds. Good thing more companies are eliminating degree requirements.

  • Sanctions on Russian Oil Are Crimping Moscow’s Income, IEA Says

    Moscow has largely succeeded in finding new customers but at a sharp cost to its oil export income, the International Energy Agency said.

  • Company gets a bit closer to raising $1.1B it needs for mine

    A mining company that wants to extract a collection of rare elements from beneath southeast Nebraska raised funds Wednesday toward its goal of finding the $1.1 billion it needs to build the mine that has been in the works for decades. Shareholders of a special purpose acquisition company called GX Acquisition Corp. II overwhelmingly approved merging with NioCorp, a Centennial, Colorado-based mining company, according to a regulatory filing. About $15 million from the deal will go to NioCorp, the company said.

  • AB InBev loses jury trial over Constellation's Corona, Modelo seltzers

    A Manhattan federal jury on Wednesday found that Constellation Brands Inc did not violate a U.S. distribution agreement with Anheuser-Busch InBev SA unit Grupo Modelo by selling hard seltzers branded with the Modelo and Corona names. The jury accepted Constellation's argument that its license to distribute beer bearing Modelo's brand names also allows it to sell alcoholic drinks like Corona Hard Seltzer and Modelo Ranch Water. A Grupo Modelo spokesperson said the company was disappointed with the verdict and "evaluating all options."