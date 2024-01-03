Atos Shares Drop After Airbus Deal Talks Disappoint Investors

(Bloomberg) -- Atos SE shares fell after the company’s announcement that it was in early talks to sell its big data and cybersecurity business to Airbus SE for as much as €1.8 billion ($2 billion) disappointed investors.

The embattled French technology company’s statement “gives the impression of a step backwards for Atos,” analysts at Oddo BHF said in a note on Wednesday. “More options are being considered, but none is certain to succeed, which in our view increases the overall level of uncertainty.”

The value for the big data and security business (BDS) isn’t significantly higher than the analysts’ sum-of-the-parts valuation, they said in the note. Meanwhile Airbus, which abandoned an earlier effort to buy a minority stake in the unit in March after coming under fire from shareholders, will need to “educate the market on why it is the best owner of the business, rather than using its services,” analysts at Citi said.

Atos shares, which had initially jumped as much as 12% in Paris trading on Wednesday, fell 7% to €6.50 at 11:53 a.m. Airbus dropped 1.5%.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

Airbus’ indicative offer of €1.5-1.8 billion for Atos’ big data and security (BDS) business looks opportunistic, with an implied EV/sales multiple of 1.1-1.3x surpassing Atos’ 0.4x, but well below the industry’s 2.3x mean. Debt obligations due the beginning of November, coupled with the drawn-out sale of its tech foundations unit, may force asset disposals. Yet a fire sale of its most valuable business would be a drastic solution.

— Tamlin Bason, BI industry analyst

Atos, whose shares have tanked about 90% in the last three years, is splitting up its operations and holding talks with potential buyers ahead of more than €2 billion in debt repayments in the coming two years. The company, which has contracts with the French government and ministry of defense, fell behind rivals after it was slow to adapt to customers’ move to cloud-based IT and a series of setbacks and profit warnings sent its market value tumbling.

Airbus’s Second Approach

While Airbus said that the deal for the big data and security business would speed up its digital transformation, the company said there’s no certainty that talks will lead to an agreement. Both parties will now enter a due diligence phase. Airbus rarely makes purchases, and has focused its resources in recent years on straightening out its production lines after the pandemic.

The European planemaker had previously considered buying a stake in Atos’s Eviden division, which includes BDS and its cloud computing unit, saying the deal didn’t meet the company’s objectives. The plans had come under fire from some shareholders, with TCI Fund’s Chris Hohn saying the purchase would represent an “extremely inefficient” use of funds.

Atos added it had received interest for the unit from another party, without elaborating. Thales SA was also exploring an offer, the Financial Times previously reported.

Kretinsky Negotiations

The French tech company has been in exclusive negotiations with Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s EPEI over the sale of its other business, the legacy Tech Foundations unit. Still, a group of French lawmakers has opposed the deal, citing national security concerns. Kretinsky has also said that he won’t increase his stake in the Eviden part of the business beyond 7.5% or take an active role in the cybersecurity unit.

The original proposal included a capital increase for Eviden, in which Kretinsky was going to provide about €200 million, before deteriorating market conditions required a reduction in size. Atos is talking to EPEI about whether Kretinsky’s firm can be released from its commitment to participate in the capital increase, the company said on Wednesday.

Atos said it’s considering other ways to raise cash including further asset sales that would far exceed an earlier target of €400 million. The company has started talks with its banks to secure their commitment to maintain financing, and provide refinancing where necessary. Should the company fail to reach an agreement with its banks, Atos said it won’t rule out “the use of available legal protection mechanisms to frame these discussions.”

--With assistance from Siddharth Philip and Henry Ren.

