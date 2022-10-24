U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,777.75
    +13.75 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,220.00
    +97.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,408.50
    +50.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,753.40
    +6.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.36
    -0.69 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.40
    +6.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    19.31
    +0.24 (+1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9850
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.69
    -0.29 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0044 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1930
    +1.5630 (+1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,328.29
    +155.48 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.32
    +9.56 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,978.63
    +8.90 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

Atos: Statement

Atos International
·1 min read
Atos International
Atos International

Paris (France), October 24, 2022 – Following rumors in the French press, Atos confirms that, since the presentation of its separation plan at the CMD on June 14, the company has been approached by several players interested in a potential acquisition of its Tech Foundations business. The possibility that such a mark of interest results in a transaction is very uncertain.

Atos recalls that the Company and its Board of Directors examine all received expressions of interest in light of the company's corporate interest and in particular the creation of value for its shareholders, employees, and customers.

Today, Atos and its teams are fully mobilized on the advancement of the separation plan communicated to the market on June 14, according to the planned schedule, which is the Group’s priority.

###

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 112,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Anette Rey | anette.rey@atos.net | + 33 6 69 79 84 88

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Markets Tumble as Xi’s Tightening Grip Alarms Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan weakened and country’s stocks tumbled to the lowest level since the depths of the 2008 global financial crisis in Hong Kong, a stark rebuke of President Xi Jinping’s move to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Terrific Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These bargain-priced growth stocks are ripe for the picking with the Nasdaq Composite plunging by as much as 38%.

  • After $13 Trillion Stock Crash, Signs of a Turn Are Now Mounting

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesJudging by the ominous pronouncements from Wall Street luminaries, every trader under the sun should be prepping for fresh turmoil in the world’s biggest stock mar

  • Hong Kong Stocks Dive After China Party Meeting

    Almost all shares in the Hang Seng Index were trading lower, but Chinese technology stocks were particularly hard hit.

  • Global Stocks Rally Fizzles on China; Dollar Rises: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in global equities faltered Monday under the weight of declines in Chinese shares, with US futures and key Asian indexes losing a large part of earlier gains that were made amid a dip in Treasury yields.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Pl

  • US$11.86: That's What Analysts Think Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

    There's been a major selloff in Snap Inc. ( NYSE:SNAP ) shares in the week since it released its quarterly report, with...

  • China’s Billion-Dollar Cash-for-Copper Trade Grinds to a Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past 15 years, the center of gravity of the global copper market has been a row of warehouses in Shanghai’s free-trade zone where the Yangtze River meets the Pacific.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in

  • Stocks Are Poised to Rise on Monday

    More than a third of the S&P 500 reports earnings this week, including tech heavyweights Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft.

  • Tesla Cuts China Prices, Partly Reversing Previous Increases

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. cut the price of its cars in China by about 5% as it ramps up production at its Shanghai factory, partly reversing price hikes imposed earlier this year.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Philippine

  • IRS releases new federal tax brackets and standard deductions. Here’s how they affect your family’s tax bill.

    America’s high inflation rate will produce a 7% increase in the size of the standard deduction when workers file their taxes on their 2023 income, according to new inflation adjustments from the Internal Revenue Service. It’s also going to pump up tax brackets by 7% as well, according to the annual inflation adjustments the IRS announced this week. Start with the standard deduction, which is what most people use instead of itemizing deductions.

  • Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now: 5 Top Tech Stocks For October

    The technology sector is home to many of the best stocks to buy or watch, although it's slim picking these days.

  • Forget Timing the Market Bottom, These 3 Tech Stocks Are a Fantastic Deal

    The bear market has been brutal this year even as businesses have continued to report higher revenue and earnings. Many investors specifically are looking for this Fed pivot as a sign of a market bottom, holding off on making stock purchases until that happens. If this is the case for you, three Fool.com contributors think The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are fantastic deals right now.

  • Biden Pitches Plan to Refill Oil Reserves, but Producers Are Skeptical

    The administration is offering to buy oil at fixed future prices, but U.S. oil companies are wary of boosting output.

  • Verizon CEO: ‘This is our peak year’ for network investments

    Verizon made a calculated decision to raise some fees for customers knowing subscribers might balk — meanwhile the company is spending $22 billion on network enhancements.

  • Big Investor Bought Nvidia and Rivian Stock. It Sold Ford and GM.

    Financial-services giant DNB loaded up on shares of firm Nvidia and electric-vehicle maker Rivian in the third quarter. It cut investments in Ford and GM.

  • Asian markets mixed after China’s economy grew 3.9% in third quarter

    Asian shares mostly rose Monday, but benchmarks fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai after Beijing reported that the Chinese economy gained momentum in the last quarter.

  • Insiders who sold US$4.1m worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD were amply compensated

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) stock rose 5.1% last week, but insiders who sold US$4.1m worth of stock...

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The healthcare sector is a particularly smart place for investors to consider. AbbVie's shares are up 5% since January, despite the fact that Humira, its best-selling drug, will face biosimilar competition in the U.S. starting next year. AbbVie has gone to great lengths to decrease its reliance on the popular immunology medicine.

  • Oil Falls as Souring Chinese Sentiment Filters Through Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined as sentiment soured over China following the conclusion of the party congress, filtering through broader markets.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesWest Texas Intermediate slipped towar