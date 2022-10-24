Atos: Statement

Atos International

Paris (France), October 24, 2022 – Following rumors in the French press, Atos confirms that, since the presentation of its separation plan at the CMD on June 14, the company has been approached by several players interested in a potential acquisition of its Tech Foundations business. The possibility that such a mark of interest results in a transaction is very uncertain.

Atos recalls that the Company and its Board of Directors examine all received expressions of interest in light of the company's corporate interest and in particular the creation of value for its shareholders, employees, and customers.

Today, Atos and its teams are fully mobilized on the advancement of the separation plan communicated to the market on June 14, according to the planned schedule, which is the Group’s priority.

