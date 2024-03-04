ATOSS Software (ETR:AOF) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At €4.37

ATOSS Software AG's (ETR:AOF) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to €4.37 on 6th of May. This takes the annual payment to 0.7% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

ATOSS Software's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. The last dividend was quite easily covered by ATOSS Software's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 45.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 94%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

ATOSS Software Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of €0.36 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of €1.83. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. ATOSS Software has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 23% per annum. ATOSS Software is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

ATOSS Software Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 5 analysts we track are forecasting for ATOSS Software for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

