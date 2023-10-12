ATOSS Software's (ETR:AOF) 42% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same five-year period

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. To wit, the ATOSS Software AG (ETR:AOF) share price has soared 419% over five years. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. Better yet, the share price has risen 3.7% in the last week. But this might be partly because the broader market had a good week last week, gaining 1.7%.

Since it's been a strong week for ATOSS Software shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, ATOSS Software achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 22% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 39% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 60.22.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, ATOSS Software's TSR for the last 5 years was 467%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that ATOSS Software has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 84% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 42% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Is ATOSS Software cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

