U.S. markets close in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,468.23
    +7.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,609.14
    +109.29 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.25
    +5.99 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.48
    -4.59 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.93
    -0.16 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.60
    +13.80 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    +0.35 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1772
    +0.0033 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3370
    -0.0300 (-2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3841
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1100
    -0.3120 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,504.23
    +1,864.71 (+4.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,164.91
    +38.42 (+3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,213.21
    +19.98 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Atossa Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Provides Corporate Update and Information about Upcoming Stockholder Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SEATTLE, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in oncology and infectious disease with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, today announces financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021, and provides an update on recent company developments.

Key developments from Q2 2021 and to date include:

  • Atossa received final data from its open-label Phase 2 clinical study of oral Endoxifen administered in the “window of opportunity” between diagnosis of breast cancer and surgery, which showed that the primary endpoint of the study was achieved: Ki-67, a common measure of tumor cell activity, was reduced from an average of 25.6% at screening to 6% on the day of surgery, a 65.1% reduction. Ki-67 was reduced below 25% for all patients, which is potentially clinically meaningful because studies by others have shown that a reduction below 25% improves long term survival.

  • Received authorization from Swedish regulators to initiate a Phase 2 clinical study of Endoxifen to reduce mammographic breast density (MBD).

  • Received authorization from Australian regulators to initiate a clinical study of AT-H201 which is being developed for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 and “long haul” respiratory illness.

  • Announced final results from its Phase 1 double-blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical study using Atossa’s proprietary drug candidate AT-301 administered by nasal spray. AT-301 was considered safe and well tolerated in healthy male and female participants in this study at two different dose levels over 14 days. AT-301 is being developed for at home use for patients recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

  • Completed treatment of oral Endoxifen in an ovarian cancer patient under the FDA’s Expanded Access Pathway. The patient has recurring, metastatic, late-stage ovarian cancer and had not improved on other therapies. Although organoid testing conducted by a third party had previously shown a strong response to Endoxifen in combination with Apelisib, she has unfortunately continued to experience disease progression and is not expected to continue treatment with Endoxifen.

  • Through the completion of capital raising transactions and the exercise of warrants, Atossa has grown its cash balances quarter over quarter for the past three quarters, ending the second quarter 2021 with $142.4 million in cash and cash equivalents.

  • Scheduled a special stockholder meeting for September 7, 2021 for the purpose of approving an increase in authorized shares of common stock. If the proposal is approved by the stockholders, Atossa does not intend to issue any of the newly authorized shares of common stock for the purpose of raising capital in the nine months following approval of the proposal at a price less than $10 per share. The newly authorized shares of common stock are intended to be used at any time to complete and/or support acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships and licensing transactions.

“We continue to experience encouraging progress in our MBD and COVID-19 programs, with new regulatory approvals being granted in Sweden for a Phase 2 trial in MBD and authorization in Australia to commence a Phase 2 study of AT-H201 for respiratory illness associated with COVID-19,” said Dr. Steven Quay, Atossa’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“In the meantime, we continue to enjoy a strong balance sheet, which we have significantly expanded over the last three quarters and will facilitate our development plans over the near term. As we actively explore the possibility for strategic expansion into other areas where we might see near-term milestones and results, we also urge all of our shareholders to exercise their right to vote at our special stockholder’s meeting on September 7, 2021. We urge a vote in favor of the proposal to increase authorized shares, which will provide the Company with the flexibility to issue shares as part of these potential acquisitions, collaborations and partnerships, a common strategy successful biotech companies seeking to grow shareholder value employ in order to create a more attractive opportunity for all. We look forward to continuing to update our stockholders on these opportunities as they develop,” concluded Dr. Quay.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2021, Financial Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Atossa has no source of sustainable revenue and no associated cost of revenue.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $142.5 million.

Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses were approximately $7,004,000 and $10,534,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, consisting of research and development ("R&D") expenses of approximately $3,799,000 and $5,177,000 respectively, and general and administrative ("G&A") expenses of approximately $3,205,000 and $5,357,000, respectively. Total operating expenses were approximately $3,936,000 and $6,873,000, respectively for the three and six month ended June 30, 2020, and consisted of R&D expenses of approximately $1,653,000 and $2,592,000, respectively, and G&A expenses of approximately $2,283,000 and $4,281,000 respectively. Total operating expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the same period in 2020 increased approximately $3,068,000 and $3,661,000 or 78% and 53%, respectively.

Research and Development Expenses
R&D expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021, were approximately $3,799,000, an increase of approximately $2,146,000 or 130% from total R&D expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020, of approximately $1,653,000. R&D expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021, were approximately $5,177,000, an increase of approximately $2,585,000 or 100% from total R&D expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020, of approximately $2,592,000. The increase in R&D expense is attributed primarily to an increase in clinical trial expense of approximately $1,309,000 and an increase in compensation of approximately $211,000 due to the addition of two employees, as compared to the same period in 2020. Also included in R&D expenses is an increase of $1,000,000 attributable to a one-time fee we paid in June 2021 to a U.S. leading research institution for the exclusive right to negotiate for the acquisition of the world-wide rights to two oncology R&D programs. We expect our R&D expenses to continue to increase into 2021 as we seek to commence a clinical study of AT-H201, complete studies of AT-301, launch a Phase 2 clinical trial of Endoxifen in women with high breast density, and continue the development of other indications and therapeutics.

General and Administrative Expenses
G&A expenses were $3,205,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of approximately $922,000, or 40% from the total G&A expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020, of approximately $2,283,000. G&A expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021, were approximately $5,357,000, an increase of approximately $1,076,000 or 25% from total R&D expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020, of approximately $4,281,000. The increase in G&A expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, is attributed to an increase in insurance costs of approximately $387,000 due to the addition of the COVID-19 clinical trials, professional fees of approximately $703,000 due primarily to increased proxy costs and increased compensation of approximately $170,000, offset by a reduction in legal fees of approximately $301,000 compared to the same period in 2020. G&A expenses consist primarily of personnel and related benefit costs, facilities, professional services, insurance, and public company related expenses.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in oncology and infectious diseases with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release, which Atossa undertakes no obligation to update, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with any variation between interim and final clinical results, actions and inactions by the FDA, the outcome or timing of regulatory approvals needed by Atossa including those needed to commence studies of AT-H201, AT-301 and Endoxifen, lower than anticipated rate of patient enrollment, estimated market size of drugs under development, the safety and efficacy of Atossa’s products, performance of clinical research organizations and investigators, obstacles resulting from proprietary rights held by others such as patent rights, whether reduction in Ki-67 or any other result from a neoadjuvant study is an approvable endpoint for oral Endoxifen, and other risks detailed from time to time in Atossa’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

Company Contact:
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.
Kyle Guse CFO and General Counsel
Office: (866) 893-4927
kyle.guse@atossainc.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Core IR
Office: (516) 222-2560
ir@atossainc.com

Source: Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.



ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of June 30, 2021

As of December 31,

Assets

(Unaudited)

2020

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

142,432,961

$

39,553,671

Restricted cash

110,000

110,000

Prepaid expenses

2,391,966

1,813,902

Research and development tax rebate receivable

817,109

634,940

Other current assets

78,882

657,662

Total current assets

145,830,918

42,770,175

Furniture and equipment, net

14,501

20,632

Intangible assets, net

4,458

13,375

Right-of-use asset

4,720

18,053

Other assets

13,408

17,218

Total Assets

$

145,868,005

$

42,839,453

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

537,915

$

1,588,613

Accrued expenses

531,602

93,367

Payroll liabilities

700,588

963,665

Common stock warrant liability

-

13,003,075

Lease liability

4,720

18,053

Other current liabilities

21,278

4,748

Total current liabilities

1,796,103

15,671,521

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity

Preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 587 and 621 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

1

1

Additional paid-in capital - Series B convertible preferred stock

586,999

620,999

Common stock - $0.18 par value; 175,000,000 shares authorized; 125,925,096 and 47,548,835 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

22,666,505

8,558,778

Additional paid-in capital

240,023,345

129,887,146

Accumulated deficit

(119,204,948

)

(111,898,992

)

Total Stockholders' Equity

144,071,902

27,167,932

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

145,868,005

$

42,839,453



ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating expenses

Research and development

$

3,798,636

$

1,653,239

$

5,177,123

$

2,591,859

General and administrative

3,205,130

2,282,568

5,357,371

4,280,957

Total operating expenses

7,003,766

3,935,807

10,534,494

6,872,816

Operating loss

(7,003,766

)

(3,935,807

)

(10,534,494

)

(6,872,816

)

Other income (expense), net

(35,482

)

29,665

(42,823

)

19,254

Loss before income taxes

(7,039,248

)

(3,906,142

)

(10,577,317

)

(6,853,562

)

Income taxes

-

-

-

-

Net loss

$

(7,039,248

)

$

(3,906,142

)

$

(10,577,317

)

$

(6,853,562

)

Loss per common share - basic and diluted

$

(0.06

)

$

(0.43

)

$

(0.10

)

$

(0.75

)

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

121,572,091

9,187,588

107,159,698

9,159,286


Recommended Stories

  • Why Dynavax, Novavax, and Sorrento Soared This Week

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were up 29.6% as of the market close on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) stock jumped 19%. Novavax rebounded from a sell-off last week after the company announced it was delaying the U.S. Emergency Use Authorization filing for COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 until the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • 3 Overhyped Stocks That Could Crash

    Hype or fundamentals? It's an age-old question, especially for less-experienced investors. And while the performance of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), and Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (up year to date by 26%, 1,440%, and 8%, respectively) shows that speculation can win in the short term, these companies are unlikely to maintain their solid returns because of their poor fundamentals.

  • 2 Tech Stocks With 96% to 140% Upside, According to Wall Street

    As a long-term investor, I tend to ignore near-term price targets. Instead, I look for stocks I can hold for at least five years, and preferably longer if my investment thesis remains intact. That being said, price targets can be a good place to find inspiration, and there's no harm in glancing at these figures -- provided you do your own research, too.

  • If you own an S&P 500 fund, you might want to consider replacing it with this better-performing dividend-stock fund

    The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF selects quality dividend stocks while spreading risk evenly.

  • Virgin Galactic falls as billionaire Branson sells stake worth $300 million

    Branson sold more than 10 million shares between Aug. 10 and 12, according to a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/3jPMEFE from late Thursday. The move comes a month after the space tourism company completed its first fully crewed test flight into space with Branson on board. Branson's Virgin Investments is one of the biggest shareholders of the space tourism company and has a stake of about 22% as of June, according to Refinitiv data.

  • A Peek Into Warren Buffett’s Second-Quarter Stock Moves

    Berkshire Hathaway was a net seller of just over $1 billion of stocks in the period, following almost $4 billion of net sales in the first quarter.

  • Is Virgin Galactic Stock A Buy Richard Branson Sells $300 Million Stake?

    Virgin Galactic reopened ticket sales but founder Richard Branson sold 10.5 million shares. Is SPCE stock a buy?

  • Estimating The Current Value Of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

    Space tourism stocks are not for the faint of heart. After another parabolic run-up in June, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:SPCE ) is now free-falling. We will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of the stock. We will examine the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for the stock, as a way to gauge where this drop might stop before the next round on the market roller-coaster.

  • Will Moderna Buy Editas Medicine to Jump Into Gene Editing?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has a problem. And it's a really good problem to have. The company has a growing cash stockpile on its hands and needs to find something to do with its money. This is an easy problem to solve, of course.

  • Should You Buy Intuitive Surgical Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Nearly one year ago, I predicted that Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) was headed for a stock split. Sure enough, last week, the robotic surgical-systems pioneer announced a 3-for-1 stock split is on the way. Intuitive Surgical has split its stock in the past.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Money Manager Drops $20 Million on Malibu’s Broad Beach

    Not many wealth managers can fathom affording their own $20 million house, much less two of them, but then again few wealth managers are as successful as Will Griffith and his San Francisco-based Iconiq Capital. Described by Forbes in 2014 as “an obscure Silicon Valley firm” that’s technically an ordinary registered investment advisory, the 10-year-old […]

  • 3 Top Cannabis Stocks That Won't Stop Growing

    Some marijuana companies exploded onto the scene before quickly fading. These three pot stocks seem unstoppable.

  • 8 Reasons AMC Entertainment Can Head Back to Its February Low

    There's little question that 2021 is going to be remembered as the year of the retail investor. At the top of the buy list for retail investors is movie theater stock AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC). Of the more than 8,000 securities listed on Finviz, AMC is the year's second-best performer, with a gain of close to 1,400%.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Kept Falling Today

    Fresh off the news of a downgrade to sell that cost its stock 13% yesterday, shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) took another hit on Thursday when analysts at investment bank Credit Suisse effectively downgraded the stock yet again. In response, Virgin Galactic shares closed down 6.3%. What has Credit Suisse feeling less optimistic about Virgin Galactic than the last time it looked at the stock?

  • Read This Before Judging Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVIR) ROE

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • Richard Branson sells $300m Virgin Galactic stake - live updates

    Sturgeon calls for crackdown on North Sea oil and gas Inside the £7bn dogfight for Meggitt FTSE 100 up 0.4pc, set for fourth straight weekly gains US market eyeing record open World's largest offshore wind developer warns on low wind speeds Ryan Bourne: Slugging frequent flyers won’t stop climate change Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 3 Reasons to Buy The Trade Desk, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The Trade Desk's (NASDAQ: TTD) stock dipped on Aug. 9 after the ad tech company posted its second-quarter results. Does The Trade Desk's post-earnings pullback represent a buying opportunity? The Trade Desk is the world's largest independent DSP (demand-side platform) for ads.

  • Root, Inc. (ROOT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    ROOT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Why Array Technologies Jumped 11% Today

    When Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) released its second-quarter report after the bell yesterday, the initial reaction was for shares to drop almost double digits. Prior to today's move, Array shares were down 65% year to date. Array said it now has supply agreements that provide it fixed expenses for 85% of its input costs through the balance of the year, including virtually all of its steel requirements.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco