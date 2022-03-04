U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

JUST IN:

February jobs report: U.S. employers added more jobs than expected

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%

Atreca to Participate in Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Atreca, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • BCEL
Atreca, Inc.
Atreca, Inc.

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced that John Orwin, President and CEO, will participate in a panel discussion at Cowen’s 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference, being held virtually March 7-9, 2022.

Panel Information:
Date: Monday, March 7, 2022
Panel topic: Novel Oncology Targets
Time: 12:50 - 1:50 p.m. EST

A live audio webcast of the panel can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at http://ir.atreca.com. An archived replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the event.

About Atreca, Inc.
Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atreca's platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumors. These antibodies provide the basis for first-in-class therapeutic candidates, such as our lead product candidate ATRC-101. A Phase 1b study evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor cancers is currently enrolling patients. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy and future plans, including statements regarding the development of ATRC-101 and our preclinical and clinical plans and the timing thereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties related to the initiation, timing, progress and results of our research and development programs, preclinical studies, clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and other matters that are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including the risk factors set forth therein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Atreca, Inc.
Herb Cross
Chief Financial Officer
info@atreca.com

Investors:
Alex Gray, 650-779-9251
agray@atreca.com

Media:
Rachel Ford Hutman, 301-801-5540
Rachel@fordhutmanmedia.com

Source: Atreca, Inc.


