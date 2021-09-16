U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,480.50
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,817.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,488.75
    -15.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,226.80
    -3.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.39
    -0.22 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.20
    -9.60 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    -0.23 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1779
    -0.0047 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.33
    -1.13 (-5.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3815
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3650
    +0.0050 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,176.14
    +971.81 (+2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,238.44
    +41.22 (+3.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,048.97
    +32.48 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

ATRenew Addresses Sustainable Development of Pre-owned Consumer Electronics Industry at 2021 CITIC CLSA Flagship Investors' Forum

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. ("ATRenew" or the "Company") (NYSE: RERE), a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China, presented on the sustainable development of the pre-owned consumer electronics industry during the "Sustainable Society" themed webinar at the 28th Annual CITIC CLSA Flagship Investors' Forum in 2021 (the "Event"). Kerry Xuefeng Chen, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer attended the Event on behalf of the Company as its keynote speaker.

Kerry first talked about the growth potential and development of the pre-owned electronics market. The rapid development of information digitization, disposable income, and the mobile Internet in China have greatly shortened the iteration and replacement cycle of smart consumer electronic products. According to China Insight Consultancy statistics, there were more than 2.6 billion consumer electronic devices with use value circulating in China as of 2020. The majority of these devices were left unused or discarded, despite the fact that the disposal of electronic devices leads to tremendous waste and carbon emissions. Furthermore, when consumer electronic devices are discarded inappropriately, heavy metals from these devices can cause serious environmental harm. Therefore, the best solution is to identify and resell the electronic products that still have use value, so as to effectively alleviate the pressures of electronics disposal by extending the lifecycle of electronic products.

Discussing his vision for the sustainable development of the pre-owned consumer electronics market, Kerry expressed that through 10 years of hard work, ATRenew has integrated C2B, B2B, and B2C capabilities to cover the entire pre-owned consumer electronics value chain. Through the Company's independent research and development of quality inspection, grading, and pricing technologies, ATRenew has integrated Internet and environmental protections to develop a business model and establish an enterprise supporting the development of the circular economy. The Company actively applies this business model to raise consumer awareness of recycling, enhance the transaction efficiency for pre-owned consumer products, prolong product lifecycles, set new industry standards, and promote industry development.

Based on the GRI standards of the Global Sustainability Standards Board (GSSB), industry standards of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Foundation (SASB), and ATRenew's careful study of the relevant topics from MSCI, the world's leading rating agency, and Sustainalytics, ATRenew draws on the experience of world leaders in ESG accountability to take the lead among public companies participating in the circular economy and release an annual ESG report. The Company took the lead in transparently disclosing all systems and measures designed for protecting user privacy and data security, standardizing the pre-owned electronics industrial chain, measuring the carbon emissions of all related parties in the industry chain in 2020, as well as ensuring the rights, safety, and welfare of its employees. ATRenew goes further to clarify each of the three critical issues in its ESG efforts. For environmental issues, the Company emphasizes energy conservation, emission reduction, and recycling, formulating clear supplier evaluation standards for the upstream and downstream supply chains, especially as relating to green transportation and environmentally friendly disposal. Socially, the Company emphasizes industry self-discipline, development of a transparent external communication mechanism, and the healthy development of employees, as well as comprehensive employee training, promotion mechanisms, and welfare. When addressing social responsibility, the Company has carried out digital education assistance programs for rural children and donated goods to areas that have been impacted by COVID-19 and are in need. In terms of corporate governance, the Company improved its top-level governance, established an ESG Committee, and enhanced corporate governance through effective risk and information security management mechanisms.

ATRenew is committed to and fully confident in promoting the sustainable development of the pre-owned consumer electronics industry. Riding the rapid pace of development, ATRenew has established a sense of sustainable development and embedded an environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") framework into its very core. The Company continues to enhance its competitive advantages, business stability, and sustainability. The Company further strengthens its collaborations with supply chain participants and opens itself up to stakeholder supervision and broader communication channels. Environmentally, ATRenew will leverage its recycling expertise to build on its specialization strengths and fuel expansion, supplementing its quantitative plan to provide social benefits and bring its corporate governance to the next level.

On August 17, 2021, the Company published its first ESG report, highlighting the Company's long-term initiatives focused on improving its environmental impact and furthering its social contributions in 2020. To view the report in full, please visit the ESG section of ATRenew's Investor Relations website at ir.aihuishou.com or request a copy via email at ir@aihuishou.com. Both English and Simplified Chinese versions are available.

About AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd.

Headquartered in Shanghai, AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. ("ATRenew") (NYSE: RERE) operates a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China under the brand ATRenew, which stands for "All Things Renew." Since its inception in 2011, ATRenew has been on a mission to give a second life to all idle goods, addressing the environmental impact of pre-owned consumer electronics by facilitating recycling and trade-in services and distributing the devices to prolong their lifecycle. ATRenew's open platform integrates C2B, B2B, and B2C capabilities to empower its online and offline services. Through its end-to-end coverage of the entire value chain and its proprietary inspection, grading, and pricing technologies, ATRenew sets the standard for China's pre-owned consumer electronics industry.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. ATRenew may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about ATRenew's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: ATRenew's strategies; ATRenew's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; ATRenew's ability to maintain its relationship with major strategic investors; its ability to provide facilitate pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and provide relevant services; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ATRenew's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and ATRenew does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

In China:
AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd.
Investor Relations
Email: ir@aihuishou.com

In the United States:
ICR, LLC
Email: aihuishou@icrinc.com
Tel: +1-212-537-0461

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atrenew-addresses-sustainable-development-of-pre-owned-consumer-electronics-industry-at-2021-citic-clsa-flagship-investors-forum-301378290.html

SOURCE AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to follow a known market guru, a high-profile, highly successful investor. These are the pros who have built multi-billion dollar portfolios, and manage the high-performing hedge funds. And ARK Investing’s Cathie Wood stands tall in their ranks. How successful? Well, last year, her $21.1 billion ARK Innovation fund led the way among the best-performing actively managed equity funds in the US. In recent days, Wood has been making some waves by noting that

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • Cathie Wood Keeps Selling Tesla, Unloading $62 Million of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds sold more Tesla Inc. shares, taking the total value of the electric vehicle maker’s stock they’ve offloaded this month to about $266 million.The ARK Innovation and ARK Next Generation Internet ETFs sold over 81,600 shares in Tesla on Wednesday, according to ARK Investment’s daily trading update. At closing prices, that puts the value at about $62 million.Ark funds have sold more than 350,000 Tesla shares in September so far. Still, the Elon Musk

  • Forget fourth stimulus — these stocks offer income checks growing as fast as 11%

    Nail down a growing income stream with these big-name blue chips.

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • BofA Identifies Tech ‘Moonshots’ to Catch Next Apple, Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. strategists just came out with a fresh list of what they call technology “moonshots” to help guide investors in their search for the next Amazon.com Inc. or Apple Inc. From the sixth-generation telecom network that could download the entire collection of the New York Public Library in 20 seconds to wireless electricity, things that could radically change people’s lives are not far into the future as one might think, according to strategists led by Haim Israel

  • Why Canaan's Stock Dropped 13.8% on Wednesday

    What happened  Shares of computing solution and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining supplier Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) fell as much as 13.8% in trading on Wednesday after the company announced second-quarter 2021 financial results.

  • Hut 8 Mining Announces Pricing of $US150 Million Public Offering

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering in the United States and Canada (the "Offering").

  • Lucid is the ‘Tesla/Ferrari’ of electric vehicles, B. of A. says

    The "Tesla/Ferrari" of electric vehicles gets a buy rating from B. of A. Securities and a price target that is more than 50% higher than current share prices.

  • 15 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 dividend stocks people buy for early retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement. Investors looking at dividend stocks are typically looking to set up a passive income […]

  • Explainer-How China Evergrande's debt troubles pose a systemic risk

    China Evergrande Group has raised fresh warnings of default risks, as it scrambles to raise funds to pay lenders and suppliers with regulators and financial markets worried that any crisis could ripple through China's banking system and trigger social unrest. WHAT IS EVERGRANDE? Founded in 1996 by Chairman Hui Ka Yan in Guangzhou, Evergrande is China's second-largest property developer with $110 billion in sales last year.

  • At end of the day, if bitcoin is successful governments will ‘kill it,’ says Ray Dalio

    Ray Dalio, billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, says that the more successful that bitcoin becomes, the more likely that it will get neutralized by governments and regulators supporting traditional monetary systems.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • SoFi Stock Could Hit $28, Says Analyst

    SoFi Technologies (SOFI) -- if you haven't heard of it -- is an $11.5 billion "social finance" company that lost $224 million last year -- and $343 million more in just the first six months of this year. Nevertheless, says Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev, SoFi has potential. Initiating coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating and a $28 price target that implies a near-85% profit over the course of the next year, Dolev declared SoFi stock "SoFi(ne)," and predicted the company will over the next few yea

  • Evergrande Market Fallout Grows as Local Unit Halts Bond Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Intensifying concern over the impact of a China Evergrande Group default is rippling through the nation’s financial markets. Developers led declines on the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, with Country Garden Holdings Co. -- the nation’s largest developer by sales -- losing 7.2% and Sunac China Holdings Ltd. sinking 11%. This week alone the two stocks have fallen more than 21%. China’s high-yield dollar bonds fell as much as 4 cents on the dollar Thursday, according to credit tr

  • Why This Crypto Mining Stock Soared 26% Today

    Shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ: ANY) jumped 26% on Wednesday after its future merger partner Gryphon Digital Mining announced it had received a shipment of machines that will be used to mine Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in a carbon-neutral manner. On Wednesday, Gryphon Digital Mining announced it had installed its first batch of 7,200 S19J Pro Antminers and will continue to receive 600 machines on a monthly basis. To do so, it has agreed to merge with Gryphon Digital Mining.

  • General Electric: J.P. Morgan’s Take on Recent Investor Update

    General Electric (GE) is in the midst of a restructuring process, with a focus on reducing its debt load and pivoting the company toward a leaner and simpler business model. The industrial giant recently provided investors with an update on its outlook and GE skeptic J.P. Morgan’s Stephen Tusa has been sifting through the details. “The update seemed cautionary on Q3, though with a reaffirmed 2021 financial outlook and ‘confidence in (their) long term growth prospects’”, the 5-star analyst said.

  • When will Amazon stock skyrocket again?

    Amazon's stock may have a ways to go before it's loved again by investors, argues this veteran tech analyst.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Flashes Several Buys, Including Microsoft, Palantir, Devon Energy

    A solid rally into the close from key levels triggered buying opportunities for several stocks, including Microsoft and Palantir.