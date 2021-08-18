U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

ATRI Issues Call for Driver Input on Job Motivations and Satisfaction

·1 min read

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute today launched a new data collection initiative to better understand the motivating factors for being an owner-operator, independent contractor, or company driver. This research was identified by ATRI's Research Advisory Committee as a top research priority in 2020.

Drivers are asked to provide input through an online data collection form that will measure what job-related factors contributed to becoming an owner-operator, independent contractor, or company driver and whether those expectations have been met. This timely research will provide valuable insight into understanding how drivers could be impacted by legislative and regulatory actions that may impact the way in which drivers are classified.

"This ATRI data collection initiative will be critical to understanding why drivers choose the type of employment they do. The motivations behind these choices and their level of satisfaction are important for understanding what types of employment opportunities drivers are looking for and why," said Tom Weakley, OOIDA Foundation Director of Operations and a member of ATRI's Research Advisory Committee.

The data collection form is available online here and drivers are asked to complete the survey by Friday, September 17, 2021. All submitted data will be kept strictly confidential and participants will receive an advance copy of the full report.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atri-issues-call-for-driver-input-on-job-motivations-and-satisfaction-301358183.html

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute

