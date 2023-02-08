U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

Atria Wealth Solutions Adds Two Teams with Over $220 Million in Client Assets

·4 min read

Atria continues growth momentum by welcoming Cypress Private Wealth and Marshall Wealth Management Group to Cadaret Grant

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria), a wealth management solutions company, announced the recruitment of Marshall Wealth Management Group and Cypress Private Wealth from LPL Financial to Atria subsidiary Cadaret Grant. The firms, led by Brad Marshall and Dominick Ruiz, respectively, bring more than $220 million in combined client assets.

Marshall and Ruiz, previously assigned to the same branch at LPL, decided to join Atria and work in tandem to serve their clients' long-term financial needs more effectively. With offices in Los Gatos, Pasadena and San Jose, the firms plan to leverage Atria's resources to scale their wealth management business and expand their reach beyond California. The two practices intend to maintain their individual brands.

"We are pleased to welcome Brad, Dominick and their teams to Atria and Cadaret Grant," said Kevin Beard, Atria's Chief Growth Officer and Founding Partner. "Atria is uniquely suited to help highly successful practices expand their businesses by providing the innovation and solutions they need to meet their long-term business goals. Our robust support tools, award-winning technology and deeply engrained service culture will also position them to grow organically by expanding their ability to offer highly-tailored and personalized client support."

Founded by Brad Marshall in 2005, Marshall Wealth Management Group is focused on fulfilling its clients' investment management, financial planning and insurance needs. With a range of clients that include small businesses, entrepreneurs, business executives and technology professionals, the team works closely with estate planning attorneys, CPAs, realtors and other professionals to help ensure a holistic approach across a client's entire financial landscape. Joining Marshall in the move to Atria are Robert Claros, Wealth Advisor, and Deanna Dominguez, Director of Business Development.

"Atria offers our team everything we need to achieve our ambitious growth goals and, more importantly, a clear commitment to our ongoing success as our business evolves," said Marshall. "With the full resources of Atria and Cadaret Grant supporting us, we can add real value to our practice by leveraging leading technology and resources that will allow us to deliver an even better client service experience."

Dominick Ruiz has served as Chief Executive Officer of Cypress Private Wealth since 2015. During that time, the firm has grown by providing clients with a full suite of solutions, including financial planning, tactical and strategic asset allocation, risk management, options and alternative investing, estate planning and trust services. Ruiz and Cypress Co-Founder Patrick Bennett have built their practice by creating realistic, risk-managed plans for clients to pursue their financial goals while offering white-glove service and accessibility.

"Atria immediately understood our unique vision for growth by practice acquisition and succession planning for financial professionals looking to exit the business," Ruiz added. "This move gives us a sophisticated toolset that helps us fulfill that vision and the support of a wealth management firm who sees us as a partner and not just another rep code."

About Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc.
Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria), headquartered in New York City, is a wealth management solutions holding company focused on delivering a clear path to the future of financial advice for financial professionals, financial institutions and their clients. Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries, located throughout the U.S., empower financial institutions and independent financial professionals with a sophisticated set of tools, services and capabilities that deepen client relationships and maximize efficiencies in their practices.

Atria's subsidiaries together support nearly 2,500 financial professionals and over $100 billion of assets under administration. Atria's six broker-dealer subsidiaries are Cadaret Grant & Co., Inc., NEXT Financial Group, Inc., Western International Securities, Inc., SCF Securities, Inc., CUSO Financial Services, L.P., and Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC. For more information, please visit atriawealth.com.

About Cadaret Grant & Co., Inc.
Established in 1985, Cadaret Grant (Member FINRA/SIPC) is an independent wealth management firm serving over 700 independent financial professionals nationwide.

Media Contact
Haven Tower Group
Julian Arenzon
424 317 4865
jarenzon@haventower.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atria-wealth-solutions-adds-two-teams-with-over-220-million-in-client-assets-301740462.html

SOURCE Atria Wealth Solutions

