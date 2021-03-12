Atrial Fibrillation - Competitive Landscape in 2020
"Atrial Fibrillation - Competitive Landscape in 2020" combines data from the Pharma Intelligence Center with in-house analyst expertise to provide a competitive assessment of the disease marketplace.
Anticoagulants and antiarrhythmic drugs are major focus of drug developers.There are 32 drugs in the pipeline, nine of which are ion channel blockers.
Big pharma dominates R&D in this indication, with Bayer leading the way. Increasing prevalence expected to drive growth in atrial fibrillation market, but the promotion of generic drugs over branded options will limit the uptake of more expensive agents limiting the market growth.
This reports provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in atrial fibrillation therapeutics.
Scope
Components of the report include -
- Disease epidemiology
- Marketed drugs assessment
- Pipeline drugs assessment
- Clinical trials assessment
- Commercial assessment
- Social media overview
- Digital marketing overview
- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global atrial fibrillation market.
- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global atrial fibrillation market in the future.
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.
