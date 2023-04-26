Atrial Fibrillation Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker

Major players in the atrial fibrillation market are AtriCure Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Abbott Laboratories, C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, Biotronik Se & Co. Kg, Boston Scientific Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Biotronik Inc.

, CardioFocus Inc., Sanofi S.A, Medtronic plc, Biosense Webster Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Siemens AG, and Pfizer Inc.



The global atrial fibrillation market is expected to grow from $10.76 billion in 2022 to $12.07 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The atrial fibrillation market is expected to grow to $18.90 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.9%.



The atrial fibrillation market includes revenues earned by entities by treatment for sinus bradycardia, premature atrial contractions (PACS), wandering atrial pacemakers, atrial tachycardia, multifocal atrial tachycardia, atrial flutter, and atrial fibrillation (Afib).The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Atrial fibrillation refers to a disorder of the heart caused by an abnormality in the normal sequence of electrical impulses which changes the rate or rhythm at which the heart beats that begins in heart’s upper chambers (atria). Electrical impulses can be too fast, too slow, or erratically occurring resulting in irregular heartbeats.



North America was the largest region in the atrial fibrillation market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the atrial fibrillation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of atrial fibrillation involve surgical and non-surgical.Surgical atrial fibrillation treatment refers to a procedure in which a patient receives an electrical shock on the outside of the chest to regulate the heartbeat using either paddles or patches.



The technologies including radiofrequency, laser, cryotherapy, and other, treatments including pharmacological, non-pharmacological, maze surgery, and electric cardioversion are used by various end-users such as hospitals, electrophysiology labs, and ambulatory surgical centers.



The increase in the geriatric population is expected to drive the atrial fibrillation market forward.The geriatric population refers to adults 65 and older who are more likely to fall due to various factors, such as postural hypotension and balance or gait problems.



Age factor and conduction disturbances are present on the surface electrocardiogram before AF onset in most geriatric patients. For instance, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs’ September 2020 report, the population aged 65 and above is projected to rise from 9.3% in 2020 to around 16.0% in 2050. Furthermore, according to October 2021 published factsheet by World Health Organization, there will be 1.4 billion individuals over the age of 60 in the world by 2030, up from 1 billion in 2020. Therefore, the growing geriatric population is driving the growth of the atrial fibrillation market.



Technological developments are the key trends gaining popularity in the atrial fibrillation market.Major companies operating in the healthcare industry are developing new technologies to maintain their position in the atrial fibrillation market.



For instance, in October 2020, Biosense Webster, a US-based healthcare company specialized in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiac rhythm abnormalities, received FDA approval for a new technology called The Thermocool Smarttouch Catheter for use in AFib patients. The newly approved technology has been found beneficial for persistent atrial fibrillation, which is defined as AFib occurring for longer than a week but less than a year.



In August 2022, Medtronic plc, a US-based medical device company, acquired Affera, Inc for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Medtronic expands the company’s cardiac ablation portfolio by including its cardiac mapping and navigation platform, a fully integrated diagnostic, focal pulsed field, and radiofrequency ablation solution.



Affera Inc is a US-based venture-backed medical device company operating in the atrial fibrillation market.



The countries covered in the atrial fibrillation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The atrial fibrillation market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides atrial fibrillation market statistics, including atrial fibrillation industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an atrial fibrillation market share, detailed atrial fibrillation market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the atrial fibrillation industry. This atrial fibrillation market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

