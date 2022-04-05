U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

Atrial Fibrillation Market to Reach $3.37 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Increase in the frequency of atrial fibrillation among the geriatric population, high-end technical developments, and growing preference toward catheter ablation for cardiac arrhythmia therapy drive the growth of the global atrial fibrillation market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Atrial Fibrillation Market by Type (Surgical, Non-Surgical), by Technology (Radiofrequency, Laser, Cryotherapy, Others), by End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global atrial fibrillation industry was estimated at $1.82 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $3.37 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

For Right Perspective, Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/479

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in the frequency of atrial fibrillation among the geriatric population, high-end technical developments, and growing preference toward catheter ablation for cardiac arrhythmia therapy drive the growth of the global atrial fibrillation market. On the other hand, scarcity of experienced specialists and preference for pharmacological treatments (drugs) over AF therapy devices hinder the growth to some extent. However, the key players are manufacturing advanced catheter ablation for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and reducing the risk of stroke in patients, which in turn, has paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

  • The prolonged lockdown measures in the majority of countries gave way to delay in production & manufacturing of atrial fibrillation devices that are utilized in the healthcare sector. This, in turn, impacted the global atrial fibrillation market negatively, especially during the initial phase.

  • However, the market is anticipated to get back on track soon.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/479

The non-surgical segment to maintain the dominant share-

By type, the non-surgical segment contributed to the major share in 2020, holding more than half of the global atrial fibrillation market. The heart rate monitoring apps being the most basic ones, and progress of the segment is on the rise. The surgical segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This is because the conventional surgical methods are slowly being replaced by minimal invasive techniques to treat atrial fibrillation.

The radiofrequency segment to rule the roost-

By technology, the radiofrequency segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the global atrial fibrillation market. Among a lot of different effective ways to treat atrial fibrillation (A-fib), radiofrequency is one of the most preferred treatments that involves putting the heart back into normal rhythm. The laser segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. Laser method is alternative for catheter ablation system, and it uses open irrigated electrode laser mapping and ablation catheter.

North America garnered the major share in 2020-

By region, the market across North America had the lion's share in 2020, generating nearly two-fifths of the global atrial fibrillation market. This is mainly attributed to the huge patient base suffering from heart diseases and the presence of refined healthcare infrastructure, and highly advanced technologies in North American countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.8% by 2030. Improving healthcare infrastructure and expenditure in the emerging markets to overcome the unmet medical needs is projected to boost the market growth.

Key players in the industry-

  • MicroPort Scientific Corporation

  • Medtronic plc.

  • Biotronik SE & Co. KG

  • Philips N.V.

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Siemens AG

  • AtriCure Inc.

  • CardioFocus, Inc.

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Abbott Laboratories

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

HIV Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Next Generation Sequencing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Radiotherapy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Medical Laser Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Minimally Invasive Surgical Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Surgical Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

