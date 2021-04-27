U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,178.75
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,860.00
    -17.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,016.75
    +5.25 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,295.60
    +2.40 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.97
    +0.06 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.50
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    26.26
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2080
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5700
    +0.0030 (+0.19%)
     

  • Vix

    17.64
    +0.31 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3891
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.1700
    +0.0890 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,801.63
    +4,824.69 (+9.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,240.20
    +32.39 (+2.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.12
    +24.56 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,109.28
    -16.95 (-0.06%)
     

Atrial Fibrillation Pipeline Drugs and Companies Insight Report: Analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·7 min read

The global demand for Atrial Fibrillation treatment options is emerging swiftly, driven by consumption in major emerging markets. As more growth opportunities will surge, several companies such as ARCA biopharma, AbbVie, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Espero BioPharma, Vivasc Therapeutics, HUYA Bioscience, Novartis, Acesion Pharma, and others are working on Atrial Fibrillation pipeline.

Los Angeles, USA, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrial Fibrillation Pipeline Drugs and Companies Insight Report: Analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments

The global demand for Atrial Fibrillation treatment options is emerging swiftly, driven by consumption in major emerging markets. As more growth opportunities will surge, several companies such as ARCA biopharma, AbbVie, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Espero BioPharma, Vivasc Therapeutics, HUYA Bioscience, Novartis, Acesion Pharma, and others are working on Atrial Fibrillation pipeline.

DelveInsight’s “Atrial Fibrillation Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 17+ companies and 17+ pipeline drugs in the Atrial Fibrillation pipeline landscapes. It comprises Atrial Fibrillation pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Atrial Fibrillation therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Atrial Fibrillation pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways of the Atrial Fibrillation Pipeline Report

  • In March 2021, Milestone Pharmaceuticals announced the first patient had been enrolled in its Phase II proof-of-concept study of etripamil nasal spray to reduce Ventricular Rate in patients experiencing AF and rapid ventricular rate (AFib-RVR), or the ReVeRA study.

  • AGN-151607 is an inhibitor of acetylcholine, a modulator of membrane transport protein and acts as neuromuscular blocking agents. Allergan initially developed it.

  • In May 2020, AbbVie announced that it had completed its acquisition of Allergan plc following receipt of regulatory approval from all government authorities required by the transaction agreement and acceptance by the Irish High Court.

  • In February 2020, HUYA Bioscience International announced the successful completion of Phase I Trial of HBI-3000.

  • Currently, Abbvie is developing AGN-151607 and is in the phase II stage of development for Atrial Fibrillation treatment.

Get an overview of pipeline landscape @ Atrial Fibrillation Clinical Trials Analysis

Atrial Fibrillation is an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications. The atria beat chaotically and irregularly out of coordination with the ventricles of the heart.

Atrial Fibrillation Emerging Drugs

  • Etripamil: Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Etripamil, the lead investigational product, is developed to be a rapid-response therapy for episodic cardiovascular conditions. The novel calcium channel blocker is self-administered through a nasal spray that may shift the current treatment paradigm for many patients with Paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) in the emergency department to the at-home setting. Milestone is conducting a thorough development program for etripamil, with Phase 3 trials underway in PSVT, and intends to start a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with atrial fibrillation with rapid ventricular rate, with subsequent studies anticipated in other conditions where calcium channel blockers are utilised.

  • OMT 28: OMEICOS Therapeutics

OMT-28 is a stable synthetic small molecule analogue of the natural omega-3 fatty acid metabolite 17, 18-EEQ, which has a structure optimised to confer efficacy, safety, and oral availability. The compound has shown its anti-arrhythmic, cardioprotective, and anti-fibrotic potential in different in vivo models. Presently, it is in phase 2 of clinical trials for the Atrial Fibrillation treatment.

  • HBI-3000 (sulcardine sulfate trihydrate): HUYA Bioscience International

HBI-3000 is a multi-ion channel blocker with effects on INa-Peak, INa-Late, ICa, L, and IKr with similar in vitro potencies across these several ion channels in human atrial cardiomyocytes. It is being developed by HUYA Bioscience International® (HUYABIO™) for the conversion of recent-onset Atrial Fibrillation. It is currently undergoing phase 1 of clinical trials.

  • AP 30663: Acesion Pharma

It is based on the inhibition of SK channels - ion channels present in the atria that regulate the cardiac rhythm. Inhibiting these ion channels with a functionally atrial selective drug help avoid harmful effects on the ventricles. Targeting the SK channels thereby comprises a novel and promising approach for an effective treatment for Atrial Fibrillation with an anticipated higher safety and tolerability profile.

For further information, refer to the detailed report @ Atrial Fibrillation Pipeline Therapeutics

Scope of Atrial Fibrillation Pipeline Drug Insight

  • Coverage: Global

  • Major Players: 17+ Key Players

  • Prominent Players: ARCA biopharma, AbbVie, Espero BioPharma, Vivasc Therapeutics, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, HUYA Bioscience, Novartis, Acesion Pharma, and many others.

  • Key Drugs Profiles: 17+ Products

  • Phases:

    • Mechanism of Action:

      • Beta 1 adrenergic receptor antagonists

      • Ion channel antagonists

      • Acetylcholine inhibitors

      • KATP channel inhibitors; Sodium channel antagonists

    • Molecule Types:

      • Small molecules

      • Natural metabolites

      • Monoclonal antibodies

    • Route of Administration:

      • Subcutaneous

      • Intravenous

      • Oral

      • Intramuscular

    • Product Types:

      • Monotherapy

      • Combination

      • Mono/Combination

      • Atrial Fibrillation Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

      • Atrial Fibrillation Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)

      • Atrial Fibrillation Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)

      • Atrial Fibrillation Pre-clinical stage and Discovery candidates

      • Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Key Questions regarding Current Atrial Fibrillation Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

  • What are the current options for Atrial Fibrillation treatment?

  • How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Atrial Fibrillation?

  • How many are Atrial Fibrillation emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Atrial Fibrillation?

  • What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Atrial Fibrillation market?

  • Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

  • What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Atrial Fibrillation?

  • What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Atrial Fibrillation therapies?

  • What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Atrial Fibrillation?

  • How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Atrial Fibrillation?

Table of Contents

1

Atrial Fibrillation Report Introduction

2

Atrial Fibrillation Executive Summary

3

Atrial Fibrillation Overview

4

Atrial Fibrillation- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5

Atrial Fibrillation Pipeline Therapeutics

6

Atrial Fibrillation Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

6.1

Gencaro: ARCA biopharma

7

Atrial Fibrillation Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

7.1

AGN-151607:AbbVie

8

Atrial Fibrillation Early Stage Products (Phase I)

8.1

HIP-2001: Hanmi Pharmaceutical

9

Atrial Fibrillation Preclinical Stage Products

9.1

ESP-001:Espero BioPharma

10

Atrial Fibrillation Therapeutic Assessment

11

Atrial Fibrillation Inactive Products

12

Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13

Atrial Fibrillation Key Companies

14

Atrial Fibrillation Key Products

15

Atrial Fibrillation Unmet Needs

16

Atrial Fibrillation Market Drivers and Barriers

17

Atrial Fibrillation Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18

Atrial Fibrillation Analyst Views

19

Appendix

20

About DelveInsight

Get a customised pipeline report @ Atrial Fibrillation Drugs Pipeline Report

Related Reports

DelveInsight's Atrial Fibrillation - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight's Atrial Fibrillation - Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Atrial Fibrillation in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

DelveInsight’s Atrial Flutter Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight's Cystic fibrosis - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight’s Fibrocystic Breast Condition Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also proffers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com


Recommended Stories

  • Boeing Could Finally Achieve Liftoff After Earnings

    Jim Cramer told Mad Money viewers on Friday his game plan with several companies reporting earnings this week. Cramer noted that Wednesday brings earnings from Boeing , a troubled stock with much potential now that air travel is resuming. Let's pay a visit to Boeing.

  • U.S. judge says Huawei has not violated court order, but warns company lawyers

    (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday found that Huawei did not violate a court order by sharing certain information with its chief financial officer, who is using it to help fight her extradition from Canada. But U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn, warned Huawei lawyers: "be careful with your filings." Lawyers for Huawei Technologies were summoned to the court in New York after U.S. prosecutors accused Huawei of improperly sharing materials the government disclosed in the criminal case against the company with chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who also is charged but considered a fugitive.

  • Russia Ditches the Dollar in More Than Half of Its Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar share of Russian exports dropped below 50% for the first time on record in the fourth quarter following a multi-year Kremlin campaign to reduce the country’s vulnerability to U.S. assets.Most of the slump in dollar use came from Russia’s trade with China, more than three-quarters of which is now conducted in euros, according to central bank data published on Monday. The common currency’s share in total exports jumped more than 10 percentage points to 36%, the data show.Multiple rounds of sanctions and the constant threat of more to come has pushed Russia to find ways to isolate its economy from U.S. interference. The central bank has also stripped back holdings of Treasuries in its international reserves, loading up on gold and euros instead.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Actress Jessica Alba’s Honest Co. Seeks $439 Million in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- The Honest Co. and its shareholders are seeking as much as $439 million in a U.S. initial public offering that could give co-founder Jessica Alba a stake valued at about $96 million.The personal care brand will offer 6.5 million shares, while existing investors will sell 19.4 million, according to a filing Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The shares are being offered at $14 to $17 each.At the top end of the range, Honest would have a market value of $1.54 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in the filing. Fully diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units, that value would rises to about $1.85 billion.Selling shareholders include private equity firm L Catterton, Institutional Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and General Catalyst, the filing shows.Alba, who owns 5.65 million shares, doesn’t plan to sell any of them in the offering, according to the filing. In a letter to potential IPO investors included in the filing, she traced her interest in healthy products to childhood ailments.Asthma, Allergies“I suffered from chronic illnesses, severe asthma and allergies, leading to long, lonely weeks in the hospital,” Alba said. “There were no lasting solutions for my health issues and by the time I was 10, I became aware of how wellness can define your whole life. That’s never left me.”On top of its baby products like shampoos, the company also sells cosmetics as well as cleaning supplies, a collection that was launched during the coronavirus pandemic.The Los Angeles-based company’s losses shrank as its revenue climbed last year, according to the filing. It had a net loss of $14.5 million on revenue of $301 million in 2020, compared with a loss of $31 million on revenue of $236 million the previous year.“When the Covid-19 pandemic hit and we went into lockdown, people became more aware of their health and what they bring into their homes,” Alba, who has starred in movies such as “Fantastic Four,” said in the letter.The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The shares are expected to begin trading next week on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol HNST.(Updates with possible value of Alba’s stake in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq close at record highs ahead of tech earnings wave

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Monday, fueled by Tesla Inc and other heavyweight growth stocks ahead of a deluge of earnings reports this week. The Nasdaq's record high close confirmed the end of an 11% correction in the index that began after its previous record high close on Feb. 12, with the index closing at a low on March 8.

  • Amazon analyst on pandemic sales growth: ‘The genie never goes back in the bottle’

    Amazon's ecommerce business saw tremendous growth during the pandemic. But don't expect that boost to go way.

  • Crop Prices Soar to 8-Year High, Renewing Food Inflation Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- A crop rally in the U.S. is making essential food commodities dramatically more expensive, and the costs could soon spill over onto grocery store shelves.Wheat, corn and soybeans, the backbone of much of the world’s diet, are all surging to highs not seen since 2013 after gains last week had some analysts warning that a speculative bubble was forming.Bad crop weather in key-producing countries is a major culprit. Dryness in the U.S., Canada and France is hurting wheat plants, as well as corn in Brazil. Rain in Argentina is derailing the soy harvest. Adding to that, there are fears of drought coming to the American Farm Belt this summer.Meanwhile, China is gobbling up the world’s grain supplies and is set to import the most corn ever as it expands its massive hog herd. Rumors are swirling that the Asian nation is working on 1 million metric tons of new corn purchases, according to Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX.“We are getting close to the point of having to ration demand,” Jacqueline Holland, an analyst at Farm Futures, said in a phone interview. “Farmers are either running out of crops to sell or waiting for the market to go even higher.”The rally is stirring food inflation fears, because staple crops heavily influence consumer prices for everything from bread and pizza dough to meat and even soda. The Bloomberg Agriculture Spot Index — which tracks key farm products — soared the most in almost nine years last week.Pricey crops are also helping to drive even broader gains across the commodities complex, with metals such as palladium and copper rallying on a comeback in industrial operations around the world.Wheat climbed to the priciest since February 2013 before closing 3.8% higher at $7.395 a bushel. Fresh buyers are starting to step in, with both Egypt and Bangladesh issuing new tenders.Corn settled up by the 25-cent exchange limit at $6.575 a bushel, the highest since May 2013. Soybeans were the most expensive since June 2013 before closing up 1.5% to $15.3925.Soybean oil traded at levels not seen in a decade. An expected increase in Canada’s canola acreage won’t be enough to alleviate tight inventories, according to Farmers Business Network. The U.S. will update planting progress and crop condition figures later Monday in Washington.Bullish investor momentum has yet to fade. Net long soybean bets surged the most since September in the week through April 20, and money managers flipped to a positive stance on wheat.Still, soybean, wheat and corn futures in Chicago are all trading in overbought territory with their 14-day relative strength indexes above 70, indicating that prices may have risen too far, too fast. Values declined in China, signaling a possible calming of shortage fears as summer crop plantings progress and hefty purchases of foreign supplies continue to arrive at ports.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 ekes out record high ahead of packed earnings week

    Stocks were in a holding pattern Monday morning, with traders bracing for a busy week of corporate earnings results, a Federal Reserve monetary policy decision and deluge of economic data.

  • Bitcoin Price Jumps 9%, Most Since Early March

    Bias for short-term bitcoin puts or bearish bets has weakened in the wake of price rise.

  • U.S. Private Equity Firm Bets on Boom in U.K. Labs

    (Bloomberg) -- Harrison Street Real Estate Capital is betting on the growth of the U.K.’s bio-tech industry with a deal to combine the country’s largest science incubator with a portfolio of science parks.The company’s venture with Trinity Investment Management has agreed to acquire BioCity Group, according to a statement. BioCity helps startups through early stage venture capital investment and accelerator programs.Science parks have become one of the hottest real estate niches in the U.K. as international investors look to piggy-back on increased government funding for a sector that has been among the few beneficiaries of the coronavirus pandemic. The country has a shortage of purpose-built space for commercializing scientific research, despite boasting several of the world’s top academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies.The venture will acquire a portfolio of 12 facilities across five U.K. science parks for about 120 million pounds ($167 million), according to the statement. The new business will be called We Are Pioneer Group and will manage a portfolio spanning 2.6 million square feet.Chicago-based Harrison Street, which is owned by broker Colliers International Group Inc., has invested heavily in science facilities in the U.S. where demand for hubs around top universities has lured billions from real-estate investors. Blackstone Group Inc. last year recapitalized a portfolio of BioMed Realty life sciences buildings for $14.6 billion.(Corrects assets included in the deal in 2nd, 4th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nestle Is in Talks to Acquire Nature’s Bounty Owner

    (Bloomberg) -- After ditching big chunks of its chocolate and ice cream businesses, Nestle SA Chief Executive Officer Mark Schneider is embracing healthier living by bulking up on vitamins and supplements.The world’s largest food company on Monday confirmed it’s in discussions to acquire vitamin maker Bountiful Co., whose brands include Nature’s Bounty. Owner KKR & Co. was said to have been planning an IPO valuing the firm at more than $6 billion, though an acquisition by Nestle could preempt the initial public offering, a person familiar with the matter said.Nestle’s move comes four years after Schneider dove into the field of vitamins and supplements in his first year as CEO in 2017 with the $2.3 billion acquisition of Atrium Innovations Inc. Schneider has made more than 50 deals since he took over at the helm, disposing of lagging businesses like U.S. chocolate and mass-market bottled water, and folding Nestle’s ice cream brands into a joint venture there. He strengthened the Swiss company’s high-growth categories with smaller transactions in pet care and also splurged $7.15 billion on a deal to market Starbucks coffee products.“This remains another example of how the company can manage via portfolio reshuffling its transition from coffee/pet to a more diverse mix in the coming years,” Citi analyst Cedric Besnard, wrote in a note.A potential deal for Bountiful would accelerate Nestle’s strategy of buying larger brands of vitamins as it tries to gain pricing power and appeal to high-spending health-conscious consumers.The approach has delivered, with Nestle last week reporting sales growth at double the pace analysts predicted. Supplements and minerals that boost the immune system are in high demand, and e-commerce has become an effective way to sell such products, the company said. Nestle Health Science’s revenue rose almost 10% in the first quarter on an adjusted basis.Nestle shares have gained more than 70% since Schneider became CEO, and the company is worth more than $300 billion. The stock was little changed Monday morning in Zurich.Bountiful sells a wide range of vitamins that are available in retail chains such as Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid. Supplements and vitamins are attractive targets during the pandemic, which has boosted demand for products that are advertised as helping consumers’ health and immune systems.The company, whose brands also include Puritan’s Pride, filed registration documents for the listing earlier this month.Big consumer-goods companies have increasingly been interested in the vitamins, minerals and supplements sector, and the area builds on Nestle’s desire to push more into healthy, medical nutrition and self-care trends, according to Bruno Monteyne, an analyst at Bernstein.The Wall Street Journal first reported the discussions.(Updates with analyst comments from fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett's 25 best quotes about business, investing, and life

    Need some advice? Legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has plenty to share.

  • These 169 industries are being hit by the global chip shortage

    The ongoing global chip shortage has roiled the automotive and consumer technology industries for months. But the ripple effects could stretch far beyond automakers idling plants and consumers waiting longer for the latest gaming consoles.

  • Behold the U.S. Economy’s Recovery as Fed Stays Course: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- News of the U.S. economy’s accelerating pace of recovery may prove a highlight this coming week, with data likely to show output approaching its pre-pandemic level just as the Federal Reserve delivers its third policy decision of the year.Gross domestic product probably increased at a 6.9% annualized pace from January through March after a more moderate 4.3% rate in the previous quarter. Other reports may show stronger orders for durable goods, a pickup in consumer confidence and robust personal spending.A fresh injection of fiscal relief, rising Covid-19 vaccination rates and fewer pandemic-related restrictions are providing a larger tailwind for economic activity that is projected to strengthen further into 2022.Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his fellow policy makers are taking upbeat data in their stride. He has primed investors to fear no surprises from the central bank’s two-day meeting ending Wednesday, when officials are expected to keep interest rates near zero and signal no change in their $120 billion-a-month pace of bond purchases.Powell, who’ll hold a press conference after the decision, has balanced optimism by warning the economy remains at risk from Covid-19 globally. Officials in March signaled they expect to hold rates steady through 2023.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“BE expects the Fed policy statement to acknowledge continued acceleration in the economic recovery, but communications -- including the post-meeting press conference -- will stop well short of providing further guidance on the conditions which would warrant a tapering of QE.”--For full analysis, click hereElsewhere, central bankers in Japan, Sweden and Colombia are among a throng of monetary authorities holding meetings, and euro-area GDP data is set to show how the economy fared during renewed lockdowns across the region in the first quarter.Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy.AsiaThe Bank of Japan is expected to nudge up some of its growth projections, and possibly lower its price view for the current year when it updates its economic forecasts on Tuesday. The BOJ is widely seen standing pat following its policy framework tweaks last month.South Korea GDP figures also out Tuesday will be closely watched to see if the economy is maintaining recovery momentum with the help of strengthening global trade. Japan jobs, retail sales and production figures will offer some final clues on how its economy fared in the first quarter under a state of emergency that is likely to be reimposed next week in some cities.Australia’s consumer price inflation likely remain subdued in the first quarter, data Wednesday will show. Investors will scrutinize China’s PMI reports for April on Friday to see whether the economy’s strong first-quarter momentum carried into the second.Economists are also keeping a close eye on India, which has added more than a million new cases in the past three days. For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for AsiaEurope, Middle East, AfricaConfirmation of the euro area’s final quarter of contraction during an agonizingly long pandemic crisis will probably arrive on Friday among a flurry of GDP releases for the first three months of the year from around the continent.During a four-hour frenzy, the region’s biggest economies will all report output data along with the aggregate number for the currency zone, with a clean sweep of numbers likely to show shrinkage amid renewed lockdowns and a stuttering vaccination drive that is only now starting to make serious progress in immunizing citizens.The European Central Bank affirmed last week that the economy will turn a corner in the current quarter, an outlook policy makers may expand on in coming days with multiple appearances. Their meeting on Thursday presaged what officials now anticipate to be a difficult discussion in June on whether to start slowing their emergency bond-buying.Elsewhere in Europe, the Riksbank is expected to keep interest rates and its asset-purchase program unchanged on Tuesday, throwing the focus of investors on its outlook statement for indications of how soon policy could be tightened. Policy makers in Hungary will probably prolong their wait-and-see position on rates.Further afield in the region, Botswana’s central bank will likely keep its benchmark rate at a record low on Thursday even with inflation picking up, while the same day in Egypt, policy makers are predicted to stay on hold despite having room to cut.Turkey’s central bank governor will address investors in his inflation report the same day. Markets will be looking for signs that he’s willing to risk the ire of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an opponent of higher borrowing costs, by raising interest rates after inflation reached 16.2% in March.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEALatin AmericaReports out Monday should show that Brazil’s current account gap narrowed in March while foreign direct investment slowed from February’s 19-month high.Monetary policy in the time of Covid finds Brazil’s central bank staring down some uncomfortably warm inflation figures. The mid-month and wholesale readings out Tuesday and Thursday may cement bets that a short, sharp, front-loaded tightening cycle is on the cards. Data on hiring, unemployment, lending, government data and budget balances will round out the week.Look to Mexico’s GDP output report posted Friday for evidence that Latin America’s No. 2 economy lost some momentum in the first quarter even as it’s on track for a strong finish to 2021.Chile’s end-of-month data barrage features unemployment, retail sales, manufacturing and copper production. Chile is the world’s No. 1 producer of the metal.Though Colombia’s recovery stalled at the start of the year and inflation is testing lows last seen in the 1950s, odds are that the central bank will keep its key rate at 1.75% on Friday.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin AmericaFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Splits on Dollar’s Fate Amid Economic Growth Debate

    (Bloomberg) -- The most popular currency trade at the beginning of the year has splintered as Wall Street takes to opposing sides on the fate of the dollar in the world’s pandemic recovery.JPMorgan Asset Management and T. Rowe Price see the dollar weakening as U.S. economic exceptionalism wanes, while PineBridge Investments expects it to strengthen. Currencies from the euro to the Brazilian real -- which suffered in the first quarter -- have attempted rallies this month leaving the greenback sitting at a closely watched technical crossroads.“You have that idiosyncratic U.S. rates outperformance story being offset by the global cyclical upswing and by expensive valuations on the dollar,” said Ian Samson, a multi-asset fund manager at Fidelity International in Hong Kong, who is long the currency against the euro. “We see significant crosswinds blowing the dollar in different directions.”While most on Wall Street called for a weaker dollar in January, the world’s reserve currency went on a run that left speculative funds scrambling to cover $30 billion of net short positions as Treasury yields climbed and expectations of rate hikes were brought forward. That trade soured this month, with the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipping 2.2%. A break of the uptrend in place from its first quarter would point the way to further downside. The gauge was little changed midday Monday in New York.This week’s policy assessment by the Federal Reserve, which has held firm against hawkish expectations, could lend weight to bears. At the crux of dollar forecasts is expectations for the pace of recovery in the world’s biggest economy.U.S. EdgeAs the world strives to break free from the bruising economic effect of coronavirus restrictions, the U.S. has inoculated more citizens than any other country, giving it an edge in the race to re-open. Coupled with the Biden administration’s multi-trillion dollar fiscal stimulus and a Fed that’s allowing inflation to overshoot, it’s spurring the likes of PineBridge Investments to predict more dollar gains.“U.S. Treasury yields could see another leg higher once we see some inflation come back,” with their premium over peers supporting the dollar, said Omar Slim, portfolio manager at PineBridge in Singapore. “Our view is that the dollar will retain a strengthening bias this year.”Ten-year U.S. yields surged more than 80 basis points this year to 1.77% in March, the highest since before the pandemic. The benchmark is around 1.57% Monday, well above the 2021 low of 0.90%.“Positive U.S. data might very easily kick-start a dollar rally again,” wrote Commerzbank AG currency strategist Thu Lan Nguyen in a note last week. “So for now U.S. dollar bears should make sure that they don’t get excited too soon.”Catching UpBut not everyone is convinced the U.S. will continue outpacing peers.For JPMorgan Asset’s Thushka Maharaj, its exceptionalism is set to fade as other nations catch-up on vaccine roll-outs and economic re-openings in the second half of the year.The London-based strategist is keeping tabs on developed markets like Europe, the U.K. and Japan, and sees the euro outperforming the dollar in the medium term. “We are expecting the rebound in these economies to mirror what we are seeing in the U.S. right now,” she said.Signs abound this trend is underway.Coronavirus cases are rising in all regions except Europe, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday. The European Union is unleashing a new immunization drive to cover the bulk of its population within a few months, while on the economic front, recent PMI data have beaten expectations.The euro has climbed about 3% from a four-month low in March, and broke through the key $1.20 level last week.Some favor other currencies to best the greenback. T. Rowe’s Thomas Poullaouec sees more gains for Australia’s risk-sensitive dollar as China’s economy rebounds from the pandemic and demand for commodities rise.Aberdeen Standard Investments’ Edwin Gutierrez is watching for opportunities to boost exposure to riskier developing currencies as “the rest of the world catches up on the vaccine roll-out.”The Brazilian real, Indian rupee and Colombian peso -- which have been pummeled as the coronavirus raged across those countries -- stand out for the head of emerging-market sovereign debt in London.Substantially OvervaluedIn the meantime, vocal bears continue to warn about long-term headwinds for the dollar.“Beyond the near term, we continue to see a structurally negative outlook for the U.S. currency,” wrote Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists including Zach Pandl in a note Tuesday. “The dollar is still substantially overvalued.”(Updates with prices in fourth and eighth paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is the office back? COVID created a work-from-home culture but companies are trying to make the office appealing again

    After a year of work-from-home policies, companies are prepping for their employees' return to the office. That could be a very unfamiliar place.

  • Credit Suisse investors oppose risk chairman's Gottschling re-election

    Shareholders holding more than 15% of Credit Suisse stock want to oust the board's risk committee chairman, Andreas Gottschling, after investments imploded, the Financial Times reported on Monday, following a similar call by proxy adviser Glass Lewis. Credit Suisse is raising capital, and has halted share buybacks, cut its dividend and revamped management after the Swiss lender lost at least $4.7 billion from the collapse of family office Archegos, and after the bank suspended funds linked to insolvent supply chain finance company Greensill. Now, David Herro, vice-chair of Harris Associates, which says it owns 10.25 per cent of the bank's stock, and the Ethos Foundation, which represents 200 Swiss pension funds that own between 3 and 5 per cent, want Gottschling to be removed at the upcoming shareholders meeting.

  • Tate & Lyle Jumps as Company Explores Sale of Stake in Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Tate & Lyle shares rose the most in almost six months after the 162-year-old company said it’s exploring the sale of a controlling stake in its largest unit.Discussions with potential buyers for the primary products business are at an early stage and there’s no certainty that a deal will be concluded, the firm said Sunday.Historically known as one of Europe’s leading sugar producers, Tate & Lyle sold that business a decade ago and now focuses on food ingredients, including sweeteners like Splenda and Tasteva. The primary products division generated about 1.8 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) in revenue in fiscal 2020, or more than 60% of the total, according to the annual report.The stock rose as much as 7% in early trading, the most since November, and was 6.4% higher at 805.6 pence by 9:08 a.m. in London. It has gained 19% this year.Tate & Lyle May Fade If Right Financial Partner Not Found: ReactThe company “continues to successfully execute its strategy and remains confident in the future growth prospects of the company,” it said in a statement, adding that the transaction envisaged “would enable Tate & Lyle and the new business to focus their respective strategies and capital allocation priorities.” For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Some new investors see a ‘buying opportunity’ if Biden raises capital-gains taxes on America’s millionaires

    'I look at something like this as an opportunity to buy and hold,' said one millennial investor who's on the lookout for a stock-market selloff if capital gains tax rates increase.

  • Tesla Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Dropping.

    Electric vehicle pioneer (TSLA) reported solid first quarter numbers Monday evening. The numbers should be good enough for skittish investors who have watched shares decline from recent highs. (TSLA) (ticker: TSLA) reported 93 cent in adjusted per share earnings from $10.4 billion in sales.