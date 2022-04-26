Atrium Campus and Zippin Announce Partnership to Bring Checkout-Free Commerce to Universities and Colleges Across the US

Atrium

Atrium

Atrium

RICHMOND, Va. and SAN MATEO, Calif., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrium, a premier provider of mobile-first campus card management solutions, and Zippin, the leader in checkout-free technology, have announced a partnership to bring frictionless commerce to universities and colleges across the U.S. The partnership will deliver convenience and speed for students, faculty, staff and visitors, and flexible, quick-to-deploy AI technology for dining and retail operators.

Zippin combines multimodal sensors, vision cognition technology, and machine learning to provide the best frictionless in-store experience for its partners, including Aramark Corporation, Compass Group, Levy, Lawson (Japan), and Americanas (Brazil). Its checkout-free technology is well-suited for high traffic areas like college campuses, sports venues, airports, convention centers, amphitheaters, and convenience stores, and is a natural complement to Atrium's proven card system technology.

Tammy Johnson, Atrium president & CEO, said, "Atrium has been reimagining the campus card for the mobile generation in partnership with our clients since our launch. Partnering with Zippin to bring students a mobile-first, checkout-free dining and retail experience is a next step in this journey. Students will embrace the convenience, and operators will reap operational improvements."

"Today's students are typically digital natives, looking for fast, frictionless experiences everywhere in their lives. It's all about harnessing the power of technology to make everyday experiences better," said Gary Jacobus, senior vice president of business development at Zippin. "Time-strapped students no longer have to decide between making it to class on time or grabbing a snack or drink. Checkout-free technology eliminates lines and the need to make a trade-off. We're thrilled to bring our AI-driven approach to our partnership with Atrium."

Story continues

About Atrium:

Atrium Campus provides campus card management solutions reimagined for the mobile generation for the higher education, senior living, corporate and government markets. The Atrium cloud solution encompasses closed-loop payments, meal plans, declining balance, activities, physical access rights, mobile credentials, identity management and more. Learn more about Atrium at http://www.atriumcampus.com.

About Zippin:

Zippin has developed the next generation of checkout-free technology, enabling retailers to quickly deploy frictionless shopping in their stores. Our patent-pending approach uses AI, machine learning and sensor fusion technology to create the best consumer experience, banishing checkout lines and self-scanners for good, and letting shoppers zip in and out with their purchases. Zippin's technology is being used by retailers on four continents to power checkout-free experiences in their street-front retail stores, as well as stores, kiosks and concession stands in a wide variety of venues such as stadiums, offices, airports, train stations, hotels, convention centers and residential buildings. For more information, visit https://www.getzippin.com.

Contact Information

Atrium Campus

Media Inquiries

Cara Dickens, Rocket Pop

cara@rocketpopmedia.com

(804) 677-6556

Zippin

Libby Spicer

Director of Marketing & Communications

libby@getzippin.com

(415) 640-0610

Related Images













Image 1: Atrium





Atrium









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



