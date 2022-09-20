Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Ramps Up Radiologist Recruitment

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist , a leading North-Carolina-based academic medical center and health system, recently ramped up recruitment efforts targeting top radiologists across the country. Their goals were to enhance their radiology service line, elevate patient care, and train the radiologists of the future through their Residency and Fellowship programs.

The nationwide shortage of diagnostic radiologists presented a challenge for the health system. With the help of Katon Direct , a healthcare recruitment marketing firm, they were able to identify an audience of top clinical talent, craft messaging that captured their employee value proposition, and drive interested candidates into their hiring funnel.

"As an organization, we're focused on improving patient care by hiring the best radiologists in the country," said Scott Dudley, a Physician / APP Recruiter at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. "We partnered with Katon Direct, who has helped us promote our employer brand and bring in high-quality candidates for hard-to-fill positions."

While Katon Direct has helped Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist engage with the right candidates, it's the health system's culture that has enticed top providers. "The radiologists we've brought in are attracted to our cutting-edge research and the ability to work alongside some of the best providers in the nation," said Scott Dudley. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with Katon Direct, who will continue to get the word out about our health system's offerings."

About Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is a preeminent academic health system based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and part of Atrium Health Enterprise. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist's two main components are an integrated clinical system — anchored by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, an 885-bed tertiary-care hospital in Winston-Salem — and Wake Forest School of Medicine, a recognized leader in experiential medical education and groundbreaking research.

About Katon Direct

Katon Direct provides healthcare recruitment marketing solutions that inspire, engage, and nurture top clinical talent. With 20+ years of experience, they continuously evolve their strategies to improve not only their clients' lives, but the lives of the talent they hire.

