Atrium, which help sales managers more easily see who is (or isn't) crushing it, just raised $13.5 million

Connie Loizos
·3 min read

There's no shortage of data-driven sales management tools in the market. Naturally, Atrium, a five-year-old, San Francisco-based company cofounded by serial entrepreneur Pete Kazanjy, says it does a far better job of empowering sales managers to improve their team's performance. How? By giving them easy, digestible, real-time insights into who on their team is outperforming, who is on track to reach his or her goals, and who is losing momentum and in what areas so that potential issues don't spiral into major problems.

Atrium has convinced investors of its merits. Though Kazanjy candidly offers that an earlier version of the software "was not phenomenal," its current product line-up just prompted Bonfire Ventures, Bullpen Capital, CRV and First Round Capital to provide the 30-person company with $13.5 million in seed funding so it can more aggressively grow its reach inside of organizations, both big and small. (It already counts roughly 100 companies as customers, including SalesLoft, Clearbit, and SaasOptics.)

As for what Atrium is selling exactly, it's the continuous monitoring of dozens of key performance indicators like bookings, average selling prices, the number of customer-facing meetings a rep has had in any given week and the length of deal cycles. The idea is to provide managers a clear view into their teams so that when something is off or, conversely, when it's going better than planned, those same managers can drive positive behavior change.

Perhaps as important, Atrium says it provides automated root-cause analytics via anomaly detection with additional filters to uncover why someone's performance may be peaking or dipping. Consider: if someone is doing particularly well, other team members might want to emulate the behaviors that are fueling that success.

The cost of all that monitoring costs $5,000 per year smaller outfits and much more than that for some of Atrium's bigger customers.

The findings are also delivered to managers where they live, which is via their email and Slack channels, though there's a web app, too.

As with many software tools, the need for what Atrium makes really began to explode as companies abruptly saw their workforces scatter because of pandemic lockdowns. "The importance of data-driven sales management only only accelerated [in a world] where all of a sudden, managers can't really tell themselves a story of like, 'Yeah, I know what's going on with my team because I can see them right from across the sales floor,'" notes Kazanjy.

He has some personal insight into the issue. Atrium's own team is largely based in San Francisco, but because it's also more distributed than before COVID-19 struck the U.S., the company is using its own software, as well as selling it.

Kazanjy previously cofounded TalentBin, a talent search engine that allowed technical recruiters and hiring managers to find passive candidates and which was acquired by Monster in 2014.

He also recently authored a book called Founding Sales, which bills itself as an "early-stage, go-to-market handbook."

Kazanjy's background is actually in product management and product marketing, but like a lot of founders, when he launched his last company, the looming question quickly became: who is going to sell this stuff?

Kazanjy quickly realized the answer was himself, in the process becoming TalentBin's first sales rep, then its first sales manager.

It's how he learned modern sales and data-driven sales management, deciding afterward to write about the missteps he'd made -- and the solutions he struck on -- so people "won't make the same mistakes."

  • Tencent Music appoints new CEO, chairman

    Cussion had held the CEO's position from July 2016. Zhu has previously served as the vice president of Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, which controls Tencent Music. The Chinese music streaming platform said Tong Tao Sang, the company's current chairman, will resign from his position.

  • Asian shares defensive, dollar struggles near one-month lows

    Asian shares were on the backfoot on Thursday following mixed cues from Wall Street where a sharp sell-off in the largest bitcoin exchange Coinbase hit tech shares while the dollar index struggled near one-month lows. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan paused after two straight days of gains. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.2% while South Korea's KOSPI index was up a tad.

  • U.S. set to slap new sanctions on Russia as soon as Thursday: sources

    The United States will announce sanctions on Russia as soon as Thursday for alleged election interference and malicious cyber activity, targeting several individuals and entities, people familiar the matter said. The sanctions, in which 30 entities are expected to be blacklisted, will be tied with orders expelling about 10 Russian officials from the United States, one of the people said. The White House, the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Treasury Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Use Yields as Your Trading Guide, Not Inflation Expectations

    Gold may have risen following the release of the CPI data, but it was not because of concerns over inflation.

  • Asda to axe 1,200 bakery jobs as shoppers shun loaves

    The supermarket giant says customers have swapped traditional loaves for speciality breads and wraps.

  • U.S. consumer prices post biggest gain in 8-1/2 years as economy reopens

    U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in more than 8-1/2 years in March as increased vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus unleashed pent-up demand, kicking off what most economists expect will be a brief period of higher inflation. The report from the Labor Department on Tuesday also showed a firming in underlying prices last month as the broader reopening of the economy bumps against bottlenecks in the supply chain, capacity constraints and higher commodity prices. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and many economists view higher inflation as transitory, with supply chains expected to adapt and become more efficient.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin, Ether Steady Near Record Highs, as All Eyes on Coinbase Listing

    Crypto bulls are taking over the market in anticipation of Coinbase's direct listing.

  • Credit Suisse offers big blocks of Discovery, iQIYI shares related to Archegos: sources

    Credit Suisse has not yet finished unwinding its Archegos positions, said one source familiar with the matter. The bank has taken a $4.7 billion hit from dealings with Archegos Capital, prompting it to overhaul the leadership of its investment bank and risk divisions. Shares in Discovery and IQIYI fell in U.S. afterhours trading after news the offers, which were pitched below the stocks' closing prices.

  • Fed Chairman Powell has not yet met with President Biden

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that he has not yet met with President Joe Biden, illustrating the administration’s caution in approaching matters at the independent central bank.

  • Powell Says U.S. Entering Faster Growth, Though Virus Spike Remains a Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will likely scale back its bond purchases before considering raising interest rates, Chairman Jerome Powell said, hardening expectations on the sequence of its eventual exit from aggressive policy support.“We will reach the time at which we will taper asset purchases when we’ve made substantial further progress toward our goals from last December, when we announced that guidance,” Powell said Wednesday in a virtual event hosted by the Economic Club of Washington. “That would in all likelihood be before -- well before -- the time we consider raising interest rates. We haven’t voted on that order but that is the sense of the guidance.”The appearance was the latest of several by the Fed chair this month, including an interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes” show on Sunday in which he said the economy appears to have turned a corner toward faster growth amid widening vaccinations against Covid-19, but central bankers would not be in a hurry to remove their support.Policy makers will wait until inflation has reached 2% sustainably and the labor-market recovery is complete before considering lifting interest rates, and the combination is unlikely to happen before 2022, he said. Their forecasts last month signaled rates being held near zero through 2023.The U.S. central bank enters its traditional blackout period on public comment on Friday night ahead of the April 27-28 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee.“When the purchases go to zero, the size of the balance sheet is constant, and when bonds mature you reinvest them,” Powell said. “And then another step -- and we took this late in the day in the last cycle -- was to allow bonds to start to runoff. And we haven’t decided whether to do that or not.”Powell added that he doesn’t think the Fed would actually sell bonds into the market, something it also didn’t do during the recovery from the 2008 financial crisis.Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida made a similar point about the sequencing of the exit strategy in remarks later Wednesday.“We’re going to reduce the pace of purchases at some point and that would occur prior to any decision about lifting off,” he said in response to question during a virtual event hosted by the Shadow Open Market Committee. Noting that he has a “very robust” baseline outlook for U.S. growth in 2021 that could be the fastest in 35 years, Clarida added that policy makers were not going to act on a forecast.“This is going to be outcome based. We’re going to be looking at the labor market indicators and the inflation data as it comes in,” he said.Patience PledgedPowell and his colleagues have pledged to be patient and maintain aggressive monetary policy support, even as the economic recovery from the pandemic picks up speed. That dovish view has helped U.S. stocks reach fresh record highs. Recent data has also painted a brighter picture as vaccinations spread and the economy reopens, with employers adding 916,000 jobs in March.“Most members of the committee did not see raising interest rates until 2024, but that isn’t a committee forecast, it isn’t something we vote on or or act on as a group -- it really is just our assessment,” Powell said. “Markets focus too much on what we call the economic predictions, and I would focus more on on the outcomes that we’ve described.”Fed policy makers substantially lifted their growth and employment forecasts at the central bank’s meeting last month. Their median estimate sees the economy expanding 6.5% this year and the unemployment rate declining to 4.5% by the end of 2021.Powell said the U.S. is going into a period of faster growth and job creation, and that the main risk is another spike in Covid-19 cases due to virus strains that may be more difficult to treat.Minutes of the central bank’s March meeting released April 7 said policy makers expect it will likely be “some time until substantial further progress” was made on employment and inflation. That refers to the threshold they’ve set for scaling back bond purchases of $120 billion a month.(Updates with comments from Clarida in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase Hits $100 Billion Then Slips in Landmark Crypto Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. soared above a $112 billion valuation in its trading debut Wednesday, then slipped back below its opening price as Bitcoin fell from record highs and tech stocks fell across the board.The massive valuation, which dwarfs more traditional financial companies including Intercontinental Exchange Group Inc. and Nasdaq Inc. itself, is a landmark moment for the crypto industry and for Coinbase, which was started almost a decade ago when few people had even heard of Bitcoin, and many exchanges were run by amateurs from their garages and homes.Coinbase shares traded at $332.99 apiece on Nasdaq at 2:56 p.m., after earlier climbing as high as $429.54. Bitcoin, which along with Ethereum made up 56% of Coinbase’s 2020 trading revenue, dipped below $62,000 after earlier hitting a record price.The early rally isn’t just a mark of success for Coinbase, which was valued at just $8 billion in its most recent funding round in 2018. It’s also a win for Nasdaq, which hosted its first direct listing after beating out the New York Stock Exchange for Coinbase’s debut. Coinbase is the biggest company to take the direct listing route to market.Coinbase Chief Financial Officer Alesia Haas said in an interview Wednesday morning that one of the reasons that the company picked Nasdaq was because the bourse offered the ticker symbol “COIN,” which wasn’t part of the New York Stock Exchange’s pitch.“Ultimately that they had the ticker COIN, and that was a really great ticker for us to get,” Haas said.Nasdaq on Tuesday set a reference price of $250 a share for Coinbase’s direct listing, a number that’s a requirement for the stock to begin trading, but not a direct indicator of the company’s potential market capitalization. Every major direct listing has so far opened significantly above its reference price, with Roblox shares debuting at $64 each –- 42% higher than the number set by the exchange.Coinbase shares changed hands at a roughly $90 billion valuation in early March, Bloomberg News reported at the time, in what was one of the last chances for investors to trade its private stock before the company went public.Digital Currency Group founder Barry Silbert, who’s built an empire that spans the crypto world, tweeted Tuesday that his shares would definitely not be changing hands at the reference price, in an early sign that the stock was set for a pop at the open.Direct listings are an alternative to a traditional initial public offering that has only been deployed a handful of times. Until Wednesday, every company to pursue one -- including Slack Technologies Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc. and most recently Roblox Corp. -- listed on the New York Stock Exchange.As well as the ticker, Nasdaq’s ability to provide a private market for the shares, as well as services it offers such as investor relations work, were among its selling points to Coinbase, according to a person familiar with the matter.Appropriately for a company that in May said it was committing to a “remote-first” work culture and doesn’t list a headquarters on its filing, Coinbase’s pitch meetings with Nasdaq happened virtually, the person added.“We evaluated both NYSE and Nasdaq and ultimately felt that the Nasdaq platform was aligned with our value as a tech company,” Haas said.In a direct listing, a company’s shares begin trading without it issuing new shares to raise capital. That avoids diluting the shares and also, unlike a traditional IPO, often allows the company’s existing investors to put their shares on the market without waiting for lockup period -- typically six months -- to expire.Luring Coinbase was a win for Nasdaq, whose years-long fight for a larger share of mega listings gained traction in the past year. Half of the 10 largest U.S. IPOs, excluding blank-check companies, were on on Nasdaq, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That included the third largest, Airbnb Inc.’s $3.8 billion IPO in December, which was the biggest listing on Nasdaq since Facebook Inc.’s $16 billion monolith in 2012.Crypto UpstartsPutting his trust in the stock exchange is Coinbase Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong, who started the company with Fred Ehrsam in 2012. Unlike most rivals, Coinbase’s founders always envisioned strict regulatory compliance as a cornerstone of the operation, which has helped the exchange to grow in the U.S., where many early Bitcoin traders and investors were located.Ehrsam left the company in 2017, and is now investing in crypto startups. Both Armstrong and Ehrsam own huge swaths of Coinbase.Coinbase last week said it expects to report a first-quarter profit of $730 million to $800 million, more than double what it earned in all of 2020.“They are going to build out a full financial services company,” said Barry Schuler, a co-founder of Coinbase investor DFJ Growth who until last year sat on the company’s board. “Like a crypto version of a Goldman Sachs or a Morgan Stanley.”Skeptics, RegulationThe company’s rapid growth hasn’t been without controversy, ranging from frequent outages during periods of heavy trading to new restrictions Armstrong placed on employee discussions of politics last fall. In March, Coinbase also settled with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for $6.5 million, after the agency said the company reported inaccurate data about transactions and that a former employee engaged in improper trades.Then there are the crypto skeptics, as well as the regulators around the world who are stepping up oversight and casting doubt on Bitcoin’s usefulness as a currency.European Central Bank executive board member Isabel Schnabel, in an interview this month with Der Spiegel, called Bitcoin “a speculative asset without any recognizable fundamental value.”A publicly traded Coinbase was unimaginable several years back when Wall Street was full of crypto bears including JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon, who once called Bitcoin “a fraud.”Dimon later said he regretted saying that. His bank as well as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. advised on Coinbase’s direct listing.“I don’t think we sought Wall Street’s approval but we did seek to bring more transparency to crypto and to introduce crypto to more and more users,” Coinbase’s Hass said.Crypto Partners“Wall Street can become trader of crypto. They are going to be partners of us going forward,” she said.Coinbase’s early investors are celebrating.“I think Coinbase is this decade’s Microsoft, Netscape, Google or Facebook,” Garry Tan, founder and managing partner at Initialized Capital and an early-stage Coinbase investor, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television Tuesday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop Rises as Zero-Debt Plan Boosts Bets on Turnaround

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. climbed Wednesday after it took a step to retire nearly all its existing debt as part of its transformation from a brick-and-mortar retailer into an e-commerce marketplace.The stock rallied 18% to $166.53, snapping a seven-day slide, for its biggest jump in 2 1/2 weeks. The video-game retailer said late on Tuesday it’s redeeming $216.4 million of senior notes, following a move to retire $73.2 million in debt last month.More than 21 million shares changed hands Wednesday, double what had been seen over the past two weeks. While trading volume has slowed from the eye-popping activity over recent weeks, Gamestop shares are still up nearly 800% this year, bringing the company’s valuation to almost $12 billion.The video-game retailer is in the midst of a turnaround, spearheaded by activist investor Ryan Cohen, shifting from a brick-and-mortar company and into an e-commerce marketplace able to compete with the likes of Amazon.com Inc..Earlier this month, the company announced plans to offer as much as $1 billion in additional shares. The extra cash cushioning, combined with fewer debt obligations may contribute to more favorable terms for the company in dealings with suppliers and partners.“Debt retirement is what they should have focused on in the first place,” Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said in an email. “That puts them in a very secure financial position.”Read more: GameStop’s Other Trade Pays Off With Takeout of Junk Bonds (1)Volume Pick-UpBullish options on the video-game retailer were more heavily traded in Wednesday’s session than recent weeks. The increase in small-lot calls could signal a return of the same group of investors who were behind January’s epic short squeeze, according to Susquehanna derivatives strategist Chris Murphy.GameStop’s rally stood out from peers that have captivated retail investors as meme stocks were mixed Wednesday. While movie-theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. climbed, cannabis stock Sundial Growers Inc. and Palantir Technologies Inc. dipped.GameStop has been hit by the video-game industry’s shift to online distribution. The company reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings last month.(Updates share movement and adds details on options trading in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of England’s Biggest Inflation Hawk Will Step Down

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane will step down in June, removing the the Monetary Policy Committee’s most outspoken contrarian and inflation hawk.Haldane, 53, will leave after career spanning more than three decades at the central bank to become chief executive officer at the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce starting in September. He will remain in place through the bank’s rate decision on June 24. He’s departing as the U.K. emerges from its worst recession in three centuries, which pushed the central bank to unleash unprecedented stimulus including 150 billion pounds ($206 billion) of bond purchases this year. Haldane alone on the nine-member policy panel voiced concerns about inflation accelerating with a rapid bounce-back in growth as Prime Minister Boris Johnson winds back restrictions to contain the Covid-19.“The most interesting element to me is that he is probably the arch-hawk on the MPC, and his removal will certainly see a more dovish tone seep into meetings,” said Stuart Cole, chief macro strategist at Equiti Capital and a former BOE economist.Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey will appoint a successor after the bank advertises the position. While the chief economist traditionally also sits on the MPC, it’s the Treasury’s decision to name members to that panel.In recent months, Haldane has warned about the risk of excessive pessimism about the economic outlook as the pandemic winds down, terming it “Chicken Licken” economics that could undermine the recovery.While many of his colleagues point out concerns about rising unemployment and signs of sluggishness in the economy, he said he expects a “rip-roaring recovery” and on inflation said a “tiger has been stirred” that may “prove difficult to tame.”Several economists said the improving outlook for the U.K. economy has already shifted debate on the MPC away from extra stimulus and toward whether the pace of bond purchases need to slow -- or even an eventual tightening in policy.“In 2022 the BOE is likely to set out an exit strategy from its ultra-easy policy stance before hiking the bank rate in 2023,” said Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg.Haldane joined the BOE in 1989 after gaining a masters in economics from Warwick University.He logged experience at the central bank in international finance, market infrastructure and financial stability during the financial crisis before clinching his current role under previous Governor Mark Carney in 2014. That year, “Time” magazine named him one of the world’s 100 most influential people.Haldane is known for his occasionally quirky speeches. He once used Dr. Seuss to bemoan the reading age needed to understand the central bank’s communications.His words sometimes raised eyebrows, notably when he compared pre-crisis economic projections to a famously inaccurate forecast by BBC weatherman Michael Fish before a 1987 storm that killed 18 people.In 2012, he drew the ire of his future boss with a speech -- titled “The Dog and the Frisbee” -- which called for simplicity in banking regulation. Carney, who was then the Bank of Canada governor and head of the global Financial Stability Board, said the speech was “uneven” and the conclusion “not supported by the proper understanding of the facts.”Haldane has also led the government’s Industrial Strategy Council until it was dissolved a few weeks ago and is the co-founder of charity Pro-Bono Economics.“If your business is trying to predict rates and quantitative easing, it will be a bit easier without Andy’s speeches somewhat clouding the issue,” said Tony Yates, a former BOE official who worked with Haldane. “If you’re trying to get up to speed on the latest things in monetary economics and finance, then it’s less good because there won’t be Andy picking up new things and explaining them.”(Updates with context and comment from the first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bond Traders Face Reflation Fight That Will Echo Around World

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders searching for an opportunity to challenge central banks are starting to look Down Under, where a likely showdown over yield-curve control is set to test the power of policy makers to contain the next wave of reflation bets.The global trading day for bonds begins in earnest in Sydney each morning, giving developments in Australia’s $600 billion sovereign debt market an out-sized impact on sentiment. It was the scene of a dramatic “flash crash” last year when the yield program was announced, illustrating the potential for turmoil.While the Reserve Bank of Australia has largely tamed markets since then, as the economy’s recovery strengthens, wagers against the RBA’s ability to keep yields lower look poised to rise.“If inflation expectations do start to un-anchor, then I think the RBA will be one of the first central banks to be tested by bond traders,” said Shaun Roache, an economist at S&P Global Ratings in Singapore. “The RBA is a canary in the coal mine for central banks as it is ahead in its labor market recovery.”The RBA brought short-sellers quickly to heel when the global bond rout emboldened them to test its grip on yield control in February. After weeks of aggressive positioning by traders, the bank nudged up the cost of speculating on rising rates and the yield on benchmark three-year bonds fell neatly back into line with its 0.1% target.But keeping the market at bay next time may prove more difficult, as vaccination campaigns gather pace in major economies and the U.S. recovery nears an “inflection point,” emboldening traders. Pressure is already apparent in Australia’s three-year swap rate, which is increasing the costs of managing interest-rate risks for corporate borrowers.Read More: BOJ Seeks Only Tweaks to Stay Aligned with Fed, ECBIf yield control fails in Australia, it may fade away as a potential option for other monetary authorities in need of more policy ammunition. Especially because yield control’s record in Japan -- the only other country to officially employ it -- is patchy.Pinning the rate of one key bond maturity has helped the Bank of Japan reduce borrowing costs in general and also allowed it to slow the pace of bond purchases. But it has come at a cost. The nation’s debt market is lambasted as dysfunctional and an economic recovery strong enough to revive inflation looks as far away as ever.Widening GapBeneath the surface, problems are building Down Under too. While the RBA has its thumb on one specific bond line, there is a large gulf between the yield on this security and those maturing slightly later. There’s also a widening gap to rates on the suite of derivatives linked to three-year yields that flow through into borrowing costs for companies and consumers.The three-year swap rate surged through February and March, rising to four times the RBA’s target for three-year bonds amid pressure from higher U.S. yields and a rebounding economy at home.Australia’s bond futures tell a similar story. The yield implied by three-year futures doubled in the two weeks to Feb. 26 and remains elevated, even after retreating from its high point.“Lack of liquidity, a central bank that’s digging its heels in -- all that, for us, means there’s going to be more volatility in Aussie rates,” said Kellie Wood, a fixed-income portfolio manager at Schroders Plc’s Australian unit. “The RBA has succeeded in terms of round one. But we are starting to see cracks,” said Wood, who expects the market to challenge the 0.1% target again.Stephen Miller, an investment consultant at GSFM, an arm of Canada’s CI Financial Corp., agrees that higher yields may arrive in Australia sooner than the RBA thinks. “It will be powerless if the U.S. curve shifts upwards and other rates markets follow,” said Miller.Read More: Debate Over Next Move in Bonds Has Never Been FiercerNot everyone is prepared to bet against the RBA.For Fidelity International’s Anthony Doyle, taking on the RBA may be a recipe for steep losses if past lessons from the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve are anything to go by.Nine years ago, then ECB President Mario Draghi vowed to do “whatever it takes” to save the euro, leading to quantitative easing and bond purchases that are still in place. The Fed said more than a year ago that it would buy unlimited amounts of Treasuries to keep borrowing costs at rock-bottom levels, and it’s still holding firm.Holding the Cards“I don’t think it’s ever wise to fight anyone that has a printing press,” said Doyle, a cross-asset investment specialist at Fidelity in Sydney. “The RBA as a house holds all the cards. If they want yields lower, they’ll get it.”This caution is shared by JPMorgan Asset Management’s Kerry Craig.For now, the central bank “definitely has enough dry powder,” said Craig, a strategist in Melbourne. But he is concerned that with monetary policy and markets around the world moving in sync, “you can only fight so much if U.S. rates or global rates go higher -- it’s going to drag Australian ones up.”Yet Governor Philip Lowe isn’t doing everything he could to damp doubts over the RBA’s resolve. His reluctance to make an early switch in the yield target to bonds maturing in November 2024, from ones due in April 2024, is fueling debate about how soon the policy could be wound back.Lowe said at the conclusion of the latest board meeting on April 6 that a decision would be made later this year, without being more specific. He also indicated that the RBA expected to maintain “highly supportive monetary conditions” until at least 2024, even though the number of Australians with a job has returned to pre-pandemic levels.“We don’t think they’ll extend yield-curve control” beyond the current April 2024 bond, said Wood, who warned of potential taper tantrums.Lowe’s February win against short sellers, and a slide in yields at home and abroad over recent weeks, has given the RBA space to breathe. But it’s likely only a matter of time before bond traders come back for round two.“Everybody’s watching how this is going to unfold,” said S&P’s Roache. “The RBA may not want this role, but it is taking quite a starring role I think among global central banks.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tristar Pulls IPO in Setback for Dubai’s Stock Exchange

    (Bloomberg) -- Middle Eastern logistics firm Tristar Transport has pulled its initial public offering in Dubai, dealing a blow to the city’s attempts to revive a stock market where just one company has listed in three years.Tristar has informed Dubai’s main bourse that the IPO has been withdrawn, Chief Executive Eugene Mayne told Bloomberg in an interview. The deal was likely withdrawn “largely due to a mismatch in valuation expectations and investor education,” he said.Tristar had set the price range for the offering at 2.20 dirhams to 2.70 dirhams per share. The firm was offering up to 24% of its shares in the IPO, valuing it at as much as 3.24 billion dirhams ($882 million), and the sale was scheduled to end on Thursday.“We have strong cash flow and cash balances, we have capital for growth,” Mayne said, adding that the firm is not in a hurry to tap the IPO market again in the short term.Setback for DubaiThe deal’s collapse is another setback for Dubai’s stock exchange after the recent delistings of major companies. Tristar’s IPO would have been only the second listing in three years in the Middle East’s financial hub.The bourse was already under pressure from shrinking volumes, with the total value of shares traded in the Dubai Financial Market PJSC at about $18 billion last year. That put it far behind Saudi Arabia’s exchange, which saw $557 billion worth of shares change hands in 2020, a jump of 137% from the previous year.Tristar’s valuation, on a relative basis, “is on the higher side -- at upper range of the price band -- when comparing with some of the global, regional peers in the logistics, transportation sector,” said Harshjit Oza, head of research at Abu Dhabi-based International Securities.Tristar had initially planned to sell shares in London, but those plans were scuttled after a fraud at London-listed firm NMC Health Plc revealed $6 billion of hidden debt, increasing worries among global investors about governance and transparency issues at Gulf firms.Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc. are the global coordinators for the sale. First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, Societe Generale SA and Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC are also involved in the sale. Moelis & Co is the financial adviser for the sale.Tristar operates in 21 countries across three continents, and provides transportation and storage services to customers including Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Total SA and Dow Inc.(Updates with CEO comments)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The monthly stimulus checks for families will start in July, IRS now says

    The IRS commissioner says the child credit payments will arrive on time after all.

  • Canaccord’s Vow to Sweeten Bid Sends RF Capital to 18-Month High

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian investment firm RF Capital Group Inc. jumped to its highest point since October 2019 after rival Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. said it’s willing to “substantially” raise its takeover offer.Toronto-based RF Capital rose as much as 12% to C$2.40 in Toronto after Canaccord Chief Executive Officer Dan Daviau told Bloomberg his firm is ready to boost its bid to seal a deal. RF rebuffed Canaccord’s initial proposal of C$2.30 per share.“We’re prepared to increase our price substantially, but we don’t know what price they’re looking for because they won’t talk to us,” Daviau said in an interview. A transaction would unite two of Canada’s largest remaining independent firms in wealth management, a part of the industry that’s dominated by the country’s large banks.The updated proposal would include improved terms for RF Capital’s investment advisers, Daviau said, allowing them to cash out some holdings of shares held in escrow. He declined to say what price Canaccord would be willing to pay. The current proposal values RF at C$367 million ($292 million).Richardson ControlCanaccord has little prospect of taking control of RF without winning the support of the Richardson family, whose closely held conglomerate, James Richardson & Sons Ltd., owns 44% of RF Capital, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.RF Capital’s minority shareholders “should be provided an opportunity to consider the proposal,” Canaccord said Wednesday in a written statement. “Canaccord Genuity is exploring legal options available, as well as options of taking our offer directly to RCG shareholders.”RF Capital shares gained nearly 8% Wednesday as of 12:48 p.m. Wednesday and are up 31% since Canaccord’s interest became public in March.Canaccord has said that combining the firms would provide RF Capital’s investors with better value for their shares and open opportunities for RF’s wealth advisers. By publicly disclosing the proposal, Daviau is making an open appeal to those advisers, who form an influential bloc within RF because they collectively own 31% of the shares.RF has repeatedly rejected Daviau’s approach. “After consideration, the Board has again determined that pursuing your proposal is not in the best interests of RF Capital Group Inc.,” Chairman Donald Wright said in a letter posted on the company’s website, without elaborating.Canaccord’s wealth unit had C$85.2 billion in client assets as of Dec. 31, according to an investor presentation. RF had C$32.7 billion in assets under administration as of March 31.Until last year, RF Capital operated under the name GMP Capital. It used to be a major player in investment banking and trading in Canada’s junior energy and mining markets, but it sold its capital markets business to Stifel Financial Corp. in 2019 to focus on wealth management and investment advice.(Updates with share price move and other new information)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Downside Could Be Limited if Higher CPI Data Has Been Priced In

    Gold traders may have priced in higher inflation, so the market could actually bounce higher even if the CPI numbers beat the forecast.

  • Millions might get a refund with the $10,200 unemployment tax break — but filing an amended return could unlock even more money

    Before sitting back and letting the IRS do the work, experts say some people should at least consider filing an amended return.

  • Stocks, Bonds Rise With Inflation Concern Fleeting: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks climbed to record highs and bond yields fell as investors bet that a higher-than-forecast rise in inflation won’t be enough to slow economic stimulus measures.The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high even after the U.S. recommended pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccines amid health concerns. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 also set a record while the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished in the red. Consumer prices rose more than expected last month but investors speculated the acceleration was not fast enough to warrant any Federal Reserve policy change. The drop in yields weighed on bank shares.“The market has been skittish about rates for some time,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial. “While this may cause some short-term volatility, investors have been pretty steadfast in their faith in a full economic recovery.”J&J shares fell as officials agreed to the pause and started an investigation into a link from its shot to rare and severe blood clots, while rivals Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. advanced. The U.S. anticipates having enough other vaccines during the period.Fund managers across the world now see inflation, a taper tantrum and higher taxes as bigger risks than Covid-19, according to the latest Bank of America Corp. survey.“A lot of growth and inflation have already been priced into the market,” said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “It’s almost as if you need to exceed those expectations in order to see a more pronounced reaction from markets.”Although policymakers at the Federal Reserve expect a bump in consumer prices to be short-lived, many traders disagree, with fears of faster CPI playing out across duration-heavy assets from bonds to tech stocks.Treasuries extended gains after the government’s auction of 30-year bonds was greeted with strong demand.Meanwhile, Bitcoin jumped to an all-time high as the mood in cryptocurrencies turned bullish before Coinbase Global Inc. goes public. Oil traded near $60 a barrel.Some key events to watch this week:Banks and financial firms begin reporting first-quarter earnings, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Economic Club of Washington hosts Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a moderated Q&A on Wednesday.U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book on Wednesday.U.S. data including initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales come Thursday.China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.