Atrium lays off lawyers, explains pivot to legal tech

$75 million-funded legal services startup Atrium doesn't want to be the next company to implode as the tech industry tightens its belt and businesses chase margins instead of growth via unsustainable economics. That's why Atrium is laying off most of its in-house lawyers.

Now, Atrium will focus on its software for startups navigating fundraising, hiring, and collaborating with lawyers. Atrium plans to ramp up its startup advising services. And it's also doubling down on its year-old network of professional service providers that help clients navigate day-to-day legal work. Atrium's laid off attorneys will be offered spots as preferred providers in that network if they start their own firm or join another.

"It's a natural evolution for us to create a sustainable model" Atrium co-founder and CEO Justin Kan tells TechCrunch. "We’ve made the tough decision to restructure the company to accommodate growth into new business services through our existing professional services network" Kan wrote on Atrium's blog. He wouldn't give exact figures but confirmed that over 10 but under 50 staffers are impacted by the change, with Atrium having a headcount of 150 as of June.

The change could make Atrium more efficient by keeping fewer expensive lawyers on staff. However, it could weaken its $500 per month Atrium membership that included some services from its in-house lawyers that might be more complicated for clients to attain through its professional network. Atrium will also now have to prove the its client-lawyer collaboration software can survive in the market with firms paying for it rather than it being bundled with its in-house lawyers' services.

"We're making these changes to move Atrium to a sustainable model that provides high quality services to our clients. We're doing it proactively because we see the writing on the wall that it's important to have a sustainable business" Kan says. "That's what we're doing now. We don't anticipate any disrupt of services to clients. We're still here."

Justin Kan (Atrium) at TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2017

Founded in 2017, Atrium promised to merge software with human lawyers to provide quicker and cheaper legal services. Its technology can help automatically generate fundraising contracts, hiring offers, and cap tables for startups while using machine learning to recommend procedures and clauses based on anonymized data from its clients. It also serves like a Dropbox for legal, organizing all of a startup's documents to ensure everything's properly signed and teams are working off the latest versions without digging through email.

The $500 per month Atrium membership offered this technology plus limited access to an in-house startup lawyer for consultation, plus access to guide books and events. Clients could pay extra if they needed special help such as with finalizing an acquisition deal, or access to its Fundraising Concierge service for aid with developing a pitch and lining up investor meetings.

Kan tells me Atrium still have some in-house lawyers on staff which will help it honor all its existing membership contracts and power its new emphasis on advising services. He wouldn't say if Atrium is paid any equity for advising, or just cash. The membership plan may change for future clients so lawyer services are provided through its professional network instead.

Story continues