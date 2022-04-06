U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,471.76
    -53.36 (-1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,401.71
    -239.47 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,881.96
    -322.21 (-2.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.11
    -36.94 (-1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.85
    -0.11 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.30
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0911
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5990
    +0.0430 (+1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3074
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8800
    +0.2900 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,108.77
    -1,927.79 (-4.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,026.31
    -30.04 (-2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.51
    -71.21 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

ATROM: First Asset Multiplication Protocol In Every 30 Minutes - Auto Staking Up to 102,483.58%

ATROM
·3 min read

APYATROM provides a decentralized financial asset that rewards its users with a 0.008% increase in their assets, every 30 minutes.

SINGAPORE, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATROM provides a decentralized financial asset that rewards its users with a 0.008% increase in their assets, every 30 minutes. ATROM reward generation is a unique protocol that has advanced profit realization. The ATROM reward protocol generates and distributes a 0.008% reward every 30 minutes for all active users. The protocol is equipped with an automatic buy back in case of big sales. This protocol is equipped with innovative technologies and features that other forks lack. It is specially designed to be automated and efficient.


ATROM rebase tokenomics

To support its rebasing price and awards, ATROM uses a complex set of factors. It includes buy back, which acts as an insurance fund to ensure price stability and the long-term viability of the Atrom protocol by keeping the price always stable despite sales

Staking - easy and safe

ATROM tokens always remain in your wallet; they do not need to be placed in the high-risk staking contract. All you have to do is buy and hold them and automatically multiply the rewards in your own wallet. So you don't need to learn the staking/drawing mechanism and you also avoid paying an additional tax on staking transactions.

ATROM cash flow

Cash flow is very important in the ATROM protocol. It serves three essential functions for ATROM's long-term growth and viability. Cash serves as an additional source of funding for sell order redemption. This additional support could be useful if the price of the ATROM token drops dramatically. It helps establish a floor price for the $ATROM token.

APY formulation for ATROM

The atromprotocol.com protocol follows the simple formula of daily compound interest where. A is the future value of your investment P is the principal investment r is the interest rate in decimal places n is the number of times interest is compounded in the given time t is the total period for the maturity of the investment Note that the rate r and time t must be expressed in the same units of time, such as months or years. Time conversions based on a 365-day year yield 30.4167 days/month and 91.2501 days/quarter. There are 360 days in a year, with 30 days per month and 90 days per quarter. In this case: If the user invests $1000 for a period of 1 year at 0.008% compounded every 30 minutes. He will have 1,002,758.54 USDC at the end of his investment.

Vision and Mission

Our mission and vision is to revolutionize the reward generation mechanism with our first and only protocol that has advanced profit realization. The ATROM protocol is equipped with innovative technologies and features that other forks do not have. We aim to provide a daily reward staking protocol as well as a nft platform and in the coming months our mobile application to be able to manage them all from your account.

Do not hesitate to participate in the pre-sale by clicking here: https://www.pinksale.finance/#/launchpad/0x13fc1011aD457a3F05e843b5C8D9FE7C15c03311?chain=BSC

Website: https://atromprotocol.com/

Github: https://github.com/Atromprotocol

Telegram: https://t.me/Atromprotocolreal

Twitter: https://twitter.com/atromprotocol

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/Atromprotocol


CONTACT: info@atromprotocol.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla stock under pressure after Elon Musk becomes Twitter activist investor

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk refiling his Twitter disclosure to show that he is an active investor.

  • Tilray stock jumps on earnings, upbeat guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss third quarter earnings for Tilray.

  • 3 COVID-19 Stocks With Monster Upside of Up to 355%, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts foresee these coronavirus stocks rocketing higher by 246% to 355% over the next year.

  • Why Nvidia, Skyworks, and Qualcomm Stocks Dropped on Tuesday

    As of 1:30 p.m. ET, both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) are down 4.2%, while Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has its own special problem that is driving its stock down an even worse 5.1%. This morning -- four days after investment bank JPMorgan removed Qualcomm from its "Analyst Focus List" on worries about depressed smartphone demand -- TheFly.com is reporting that JP has gone a step farther and actually chopped its price target on Qualcomm stock by 15%, lowering it to $205 a share. Last week, StreetInsider.com quoted JP blaming "fresh coronavirus lockdowns in China and rising cost of goods due to the Ukraine conflict" for weak demand for "low- to mid-end Android handsets" that use Qualcomm technology.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Slumped 11%

    In a note covered on TheFly.com this morning, analysts at Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lithium Americas stock by 18%, to $40 per share. Lithium Americas stock is well positioned heading into Q2, predicted the analyst, as prices for lithium supply are improving. Thanks to the administration's promise to support lithium companies in general (and Lithium Americas in particular, whose Thacker Pass project is the lithium mining project closest to completion here in the U.S.), Lithium Americas stock went on a terrific run last week, gaining more than 18%.

  • 8 Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s Hedge Fund

    In this article, we discuss 8 best energy stocks to buy according to Stuart Zimmer’s hedge fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zimmer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s Hedge Fund. Stuart Zimmer started his career as […]

  • 2 Undervalued EV Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    "Undervalued" and "electric vehicle makers" are terms that typically don't belong in the same sentence. While it speaks to the fear that vehicle sales will be even lower than last year, it also offers promise.

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • This is Warren Buffett’s ‘first rule’ about investing. Here’s what to do if your financial adviser breaks that rule

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Of course, your financial adviser isn’t always going to be able to follow that rule — the markets do go down, and nobody beats the market every time, even Buffett himself — but when they do lose you money, how do you know when to pull the plug? “Some brokerage firms may include a target portfolio as part of their statement or a financial adviser can likely include it in a client’s portfolio review,” says Lam-Balfour.

  • Short-seller Spruce Point Capital rips Stryker in new attack, says stock could crash up to 70%

    Short-seller Spruce Point Capital Management has launched a new attack on medical device outfit Stryker.

  • This Growth Stock Could 10X in 10 Years

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has turned out to be a terrific investment over the past decade, with shares of the memory specialist crushing the broader market's returns by a huge margin. A $1,000 investment in Micron stock a decade ago would be currently worth just over $10,000. Micron stock could repeat its outstanding run over the next decade, or do better, as the demand for memory chips that it sells will get stronger.

  • Could The Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    The big shareholder groups in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) have power over the company. Insiders often own a...

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 53% to 62% to Buy Right Now

    2022 has not been kind to growth stocks, and while the past few weeks have been a reprieve, there are still plenty of stocks down substantially from their all-time highs. Block (NYSE: SQ) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) are down more than 53% and 62%, respectively, from their 52-week highs, which were both set in mid-2021. Both Block and PayPal dominate the fintech industry, and while their stock prices might be down today, their futures look bright.

  • Why Snowflake, HubSpot, and Datadog Plunged Today

    Shares of top technology growth stocks Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) plunged today, with shares down 5.4%, 6.2%, and 7%, respectively, as of 1:15 p.m. ET. While high-growth software stocks actually may have benefited from recessionary fears over an inverted yield curve last week, it was long-term rates that spiked on Tuesday, which actually reversed the inversion. Higher long-term interest rates are a headwind to high-growth stocks, leading to the big moves we saw today.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Here comes a stock market correction: strategist

    Why this top strategist is concerned about a stock market correction coming within months.

  • Pfizer's $6.7 Billion Bet Could Be About to Pay Off Big Time

    Less than a month after finalizing the purchase of Trillium, Pfizer announced plans to buy Arena Pharmaceuticals for $6.7 billion. Pfizer had especially great expectations for Arena's crown jewel, etrasimod. When the acquisition was announced, Arena was already evaluating the experimental oral sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator in a couple of phase 3 studies targeting ulcerative colitis.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip as investors digest hawkish Fed remarks, eye more sanctions

    U.S. stock futures fell Wednesday morning as investors eyed more Western sanctions against Russia and digested hawkish remarks from key monetary policymakers.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • ‘Going to college ruined my life.’ I have $85K in student loan debt for my ‘useless degree’ but only make $16 per hour. How can I cope?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.