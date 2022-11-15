Atropos Health Wins Prestigious UCSF Rising Star Award

Stanford spinoff earns award for its breakthrough clinical consults.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atropos Health , the leader in delivering real-world evidence at the point and pace of care, was named a Rising Star in the Clinical Diagnostic Tool category by the 2022 UCSF Digital Health Awards , awarded to organizations solving healthcare's biggest challenges.

Atropos Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Atropos Health)

The UCSF Digital Health Awards is one of the leading awards in the health tech space, with each entrant's products and solutions judged by a UCSF Health Hub panel dedicated to spotlighting technology that is genuinely improving healthcare.

Atropos Health evolved from a 2019 Stanford Health Care research project that successfully provided accurate clinical informatics consults in record time. The Clinical Informatics Consult Service on Atropos Health's platform generates Prognostogram s that answer even the most obscure clinical questions in less than 48 hours, utilizing publication-grade data. This brings clinicians actionable answers, enables evidence-based care, and improves patient outcomes.

"UCSF has a reputation for being one of the most prestigious awards in health tech, and being named a Rising Star is a great honor for us," says Brigham Hyde, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Atropos Health. "This is a meaningful acknowledgement of our progress toward building the future of evidence-based medicine. We look forward to continuing the journey."

Atropos Health was one of eight finalists in the Rising Star category, with the awards receiving over a thousand submissions. The company made news earlier this year for its partnerships with ASCO CancerLinq, Syntegra, Mayo Clinic, and others, as it continues to expand the access to on-demand RWE through its Clinical Informatics Consult service.

Winners in multiple categories for the UCSF Digital Health Awards were announced live and in person at the HLTH Conference , which took place on November 14, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Story continues

Check out details on Atropos' entry here and view a complete list of UCSF award finalists.

About Atropos Health

Atropos Health is the developer of the first physician consultation service powered by research-grade real-world data. Using hundreds of millions of anonymized patient records, Atropos helps providers answer clinical questions that have fallen through the cracks of the evidence-based literature. By leveraging clinical insights from EHR and claims data in a rapid, methodologically-transparent manner built on dozens of peer reviewed publications, Atropos empowers more robust research and evidence-based care delivery.

To learn more about Atropos Health, visit www.atroposhealth.com or connect through LinkedIn or follow on Twitter @AtroposHealth.

CONTACT: Chad Van Alstin, cvanalstin@knbcomm.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atropos-health-wins-prestigious-ucsf-rising-star-award-301678816.html

SOURCE Atropos